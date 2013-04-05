Braglio Burger Truck 10519 Marriottsville Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10519 Marriottsville Road, Randallstown, MD 21133
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Yume Teriyaki Grill - Food Truck -
No Reviews
4135 Holbrook Road Randallstown, MD 21133
View restaurant
Southern Blues Soul Food - Randallstown
4.0 • 782
3613 Offutt Rd Randallstown, MD 21133
View restaurant
The Crab Queen - 3699 1/2 Offutt Road
4.5 • 13
3699 1/2 Offutt Road Randallstown, MD 21133
View restaurant