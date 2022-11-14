  • Home
Yume Teriyaki Grill - Food Truck 2 6458 Walcott Ln

No reviews yet

6458 Walcott Ln

Frederick, MD 21703

Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Tortilla wrapped grilled chicken in a delicious teriyaki sauce. **Customize your wrap with some amazing fixings.**

Veggie Teriyaki Wrap

Veggie Teriyaki Wrap

$9.00

Tortilla wrapped veggies (portabella mushroom, red cabbage, and peppers) in a teriyaki sauce. **Customize your wrap with our amazing fixings.**

Bourbon Steak wrap

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp wrap

$13.00

Jerk Chicken wrap

$10.00

Curry Chicken wrap

$10.00

Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Juicy grilled chicken in a delicious Teriyaki sauce.

Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Juicy grilled chicken marinated in Jerk seasoning.

Bourbon Steak Bowl

Bourbon Steak Bowl

$12.00

Tender grilled steak in a rich bourbon suace.

Curry Chicken Bowl

Curry Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Juicy grilled chicken in a creamy curry sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Bowl

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Bowl

$13.00
Veggie Teriyaki Bowl

Veggie Teriyaki Bowl

$9.00

Portabella mushrooms, red cabbage and peppers nestled in a delicious Teriyaki Sauce.

Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tortilla wrapped grilled chicken in a delicious teriyaki sauce. **Customize your wrap with some of our amazing fixings**

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tortilla wrap grilled chicken in a rich curry sauce. **Customize your wrap with our amazing fixings.**

Jerk Chicken salad

Jerk Chicken salad

$10.00

Tortilla wrapped grilled chicken seasoned with delicious Jerk seasoning. **Customize your wrap with our amazing fixings.**

Bourbon Steak salad

Bourbon Steak salad

$12.00

Tortilla wrapped tender steak in a rich bourbon sauce. **Customize your wrap with our amazing fixings**

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp salad

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp salad

$13.00

Tortilla wrapped tender grilled shrimp a garlic parmesan sauce.

Veggie Teriyaki salad

$9.00

Chef's Special

Buffalo Steak and Garlic Parmesan Shrimp

Buffalo Steak and Garlic Parmesan Shrimp

$16.00

Tender steak in a slightly spicy buffalo sauce paired with the creamy garlic parmesan shrimp. Wrap and Bowl includes rice. Comes with all the fixings: Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, dry slaw, red cabbage, spicy cabbage, and chef sauce.

On A Bun

Nathans All Beef Regular Hotdog

Nathans All Beef Regular Hotdog

$4.00

Juicy all beef hotdog off the grill.

Nathan's Large Dinner Frank

Nathan's Large Dinner Frank

$6.00

Juicy all beef hotdog off the grill.

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$9.00

From the Fryer

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Crispy fresh cut fries.

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast wrap

$7.00

Breakfast bowl

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Japanese Caribbean American Fusion

Location

6458 Walcott Ln, Frederick, MD 21703

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

