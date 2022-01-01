- Home
- /
- Poplar Grove
- /
- Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Poplar Grove
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant Poplar Grove
357 Reviews
$
13555 IL-76
Poplar Grove, IL 61065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer/Side
French Fries
$4.50
Loaded Fries
$10.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$13.25
Onion Rings
$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.75
Jalapeño Poppers
$6.45
Garlic Bread
$4.45
Garlic Bread W/Mozzarella Cheese
$5.45
Bread Sticks (4)
$5.45
Bravo Sticks (4)
$6.45
Pizza Bread W/Mozzarella Cheese
$5.45
Bruschetta
$6.95
Chicken Wings (8)BONE IN
$8.50
BONELESS Chicken Wings (8)
$7.99
Chicken Strips (4)
$7.45
Toasted Cheese Filled Ravioli (10)
$7.45
Meatball
$3.25
Sausage Link
$3.50
Baked Potato
$3.75
Broccoli
$3.50
Garlic Butter Cup
$2.00
Paper Plates (4 For $1.25
$1.25
Loaf Of Bread
$1.75
Bread Bowl
$4.75
Bravo Nuggets (10)
$7.50
Bravo Nuggets (20)
$17.50
Br Zucchini(12)
$6.45Out of stock
Br Pickles(12)
$6.45Out of stock
Calamari
$10.00Out of stock
Pizza Slices
Calzones
Bread Bowls
Burgers
Salads
Sandwiches
Italian Sub Sandwiches
$10.50
Italian Meatball Sandwiches
$13.50
Italian Sausage Sandwiches
$10.25
Italian Beef Sandwiches
$11.50
Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Sandwiches
$13.50
Sicilian Beef Sandwiches
$12.50
BBQ Beef Sandwiches
$11.50
Rib-Eye Steak (8 Oz) Sandwiches
$12.95
Breaded Chicken Sandwiches
$8.75
Breaded Fish Sandwiches
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwiches
$8.20
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwiches
$8.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches
$9.99
Italian Pesto Melt Sandwiches
$10.99
Chicken Bruschetta Melt Sandwiches
$10.50Out of stock
Veggie Pita Sandwiches
$7.75
Chicken Club Pita Sandwiches
$9.25
Chicken Philly Pita Sandwiches
$9.50
Greek Gyro Sandwiches
$10.75Out of stock
Reuben Sandwiches
$11.25
Garlic Cheesy Meatball Sandwich
$14.75
Entrees
Fried Chicken (4 Pieces)
$14.50Out of stock
Bbq Fried Chicken (4 Pieces)
$15.25Out of stock
Chicken Parmigiana
$12.99
Chicken Marsala
$13.75
Smothered Chicken
$13.99
Fried Cod
$12.50
Baked Cod
$14.00Out of stock
Fried Shrimp Basket
$12.50
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6 Pieces)
$13.95
Shrimp Parmigiana
$15.50
Veal Parmigiana
$14.50
Italian Sausage W/ Peppers & Onion
$14.50
Ribeye Steak (8 Oz)
$14.95
Bbq Ribs (1/2 Slab)
$18.95
Bbq Ribs (Full Slab)
$25.95
Eggplant Parmigiana
$12.50
Desserts
Cannoli
$4.75Out of stock
Tiramisu (Single Portion)
$4.75
Cheese Cake (Single Slice)
$6.00
Italian Lemon Cream Cake (Single Slice)
$6.00
Chocolate Overload Cake (Single Slice)
$6.50
Peanut Butter Supreme
$10.25Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon Crunch
$10.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Mousse Cheesecake (Single Slice)
$6.50Out of stock
Chocholate Moose Peppermint
$6.50Out of stock
Beverages
Childrens Menu
Soup
Pastas
Family Style Pastas
Family Style Spaghetti
$38.95
Family Style Mostaccioli
$38.95
Family Style Cheese Ravioli
$42.95
Family Style Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
$55.95
Family Style Meat Ravioli
$54.95
Family Style Cheese Tortellacci
$45.95
Family Style Fettuccine Alfredo
$47.95
Family Style Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
$58.95
Family Style Meat Tortillini
$56.50
Pizza
Md 12" Combo Pizza
Lg 14" Combo Pizza
LARGE Aloha Hawaii
$13.95
LARGE Pesto Pomodoro
$14.95
LARGE Bbq Chicken
$15.50
LARGE Italian Flag
$15.75
LARGE Chicken Alfredo
$15.99
LARGE Spicy Buffalo Chicken
$16.25
LARGE Spicy Italian Beef
$17.50
LARGE Red Cup Special
$18.50
LARGE Garden Veggie
$21.00
LARGE Meat Mania
$25.50
LARGE Taco Fiesta
$24.50
LARGE Bravo Mix
$24.99
XL 16" Combo Pizza
XLARGE Aloha Hawaii
$16.75
XLARGE Pesto Pomodoro
$16.75
XLARGE Bbq Chicken
$16.95
XLARGE Italian Flag
$16.99
XLARGE Chicken Alfredo
$20.95
XLARGE Spicy Buffalo Chicken
$17.95
XLARGE Spicy Italian Beef
$22.50
XLARGE Red Cup Special
$22.50
XLARGE Garden Veggie
$23.95
XLARGE Meat Mania
$28.25
XLARGE Taco Fiesta
$26.25
XLARGE Bravo Mix
$27.45
Fam 18" Combo Pizza
Pizza Daily Special
Valentine Special
Pizza Daily Special (Copy)
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
13555 IL-76, Poplar Grove, IL 61065
Gallery
