Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant Poplar Grove

357 Reviews

$

13555 IL-76

Poplar Grove, IL 61065

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg 14" Cheese Pizza
FAM 18" Cheese Pizza
Calzone Mozzarella Filled

Appetizer/Side

French Fries

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.25

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.45

Garlic Bread

$4.45

Garlic Bread W/Mozzarella Cheese

$5.45

Bread Sticks (4)

$5.45

Bravo Sticks (4)

$6.45

Pizza Bread W/Mozzarella Cheese

$5.45

Bruschetta

$6.95

Chicken Wings (8)BONE IN

$8.50

BONELESS Chicken Wings (8)

$7.99

Chicken Strips (4)

$7.45

Toasted Cheese Filled Ravioli (10)

$7.45

Meatball

$3.25

Sausage Link

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.50

Garlic Butter Cup

$2.00

Paper Plates (4 For $1.25

$1.25

Loaf Of Bread

$1.75

Bread Bowl

$4.75

Bravo Nuggets (10)

$7.50

Bravo Nuggets (20)

$17.50

Br Zucchini(12)

$6.45Out of stock

Br Pickles(12)

$6.45Out of stock

Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza Slices

One Large Slice W /Mozzarella Cheese

$5.95

Aloha Hawaii Slice

$6.95

Pesto Pomodoro Slice

$6.75

BBQ Chicken Slice

$7.75

Italian Flag Slice

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$7.25

Spicy Italian Slice

$7.75

Red Cup Slice

$7.95

Garden Veggie Slice

$7.85

Meat Mania Slice

$9.00

Bravo Mix Slice

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo Slice

$8.25

Calzones

Calzone Mozzarella Filled

$10.99

Bread Bowls

Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl

$10.25

Chili Bread Bowl

$11.25

Baked Mostaccioli Bread Bowl

$10.25

Baked Tortellacci Bread Bowl

$10.99

Tortellacci Alfredo Bread Bowl

$11.99

Spicy Italian Bread Bowl

$11.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bravo Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt Burgers

$11.50

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Salads

Tossed House Salad

$4.45

Special Bravo Salad

$13.50

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.75

Sicilian Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad

$13.50

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Pasta Salad

$13.25

Sandwiches

Italian Sub Sandwiches

$10.50

Italian Meatball Sandwiches

$13.50

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

$10.25

Italian Beef Sandwiches

$11.50

Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Sandwiches

$13.50

Sicilian Beef Sandwiches

$12.50

BBQ Beef Sandwiches

$11.50

Rib-Eye Steak (8 Oz) Sandwiches

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Sandwiches

$8.75

Breaded Fish Sandwiches

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwiches

$8.20

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwiches

$8.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches

$9.99

Italian Pesto Melt Sandwiches

$10.99

Chicken Bruschetta Melt Sandwiches

$10.50Out of stock

Veggie Pita Sandwiches

$7.75

Chicken Club Pita Sandwiches

$9.25

Chicken Philly Pita Sandwiches

$9.50

Greek Gyro Sandwiches

$10.75Out of stock

Reuben Sandwiches

$11.25

Garlic Cheesy Meatball Sandwich

$14.75

Entrees

Fried Chicken (4 Pieces)

$14.50Out of stock

Bbq Fried Chicken (4 Pieces)

$15.25Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Chicken Marsala

$13.75

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Fried Cod

$12.50

Baked Cod

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6 Pieces)

$13.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.50

Veal Parmigiana

$14.50

Italian Sausage W/ Peppers & Onion

$14.50

Ribeye Steak (8 Oz)

$14.95

Bbq Ribs (1/2 Slab)

$18.95

Bbq Ribs (Full Slab)

$25.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.75Out of stock

Tiramisu (Single Portion)

$4.75

Cheese Cake (Single Slice)

$6.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake (Single Slice)

$6.00

Chocolate Overload Cake (Single Slice)

$6.50

Peanut Butter Supreme

$10.25Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Crunch

$10.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Mousse Cheesecake (Single Slice)

$6.50Out of stock

Chocholate Moose Peppermint

$6.50Out of stock

Beverages

Takeout Beverage

Childrens Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$4.95

Kids Mostaccioli

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.25Out of stock

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.85

Kids Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Tortellini

$6.85

Soup

Soup Of The Day (Bowl)

$4.75

Bowl Of Chili

$5.45

Make French Onion Soup Baked

$2.25Out of stock

Cheese And Onion To Chilli

$1.50

Pastas

Lg Spaghetti

$10.25

Lg Mostaccioli

$10.25

Lg Ravioli

$10.99

Lg Tortellacci

$10.99

Lg Lasagna

$12.95

Lg Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$13.50

Lg Linguine W/Clams Red Sauce

$15.50

Lg Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.25

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Lg Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Ravoli Florentine

$16.75

Family Style Pastas

Family Style Spaghetti

$38.95

Family Style Mostaccioli

$38.95

Family Style Cheese Ravioli

$42.95

Family Style Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$55.95

Family Style Meat Ravioli

$54.95

Family Style Cheese Tortellacci

$45.95

Family Style Fettuccine Alfredo

$47.95

Family Style Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$58.95

Family Style Meat Tortillini

$56.50

Pizza

10" Gluten Free Crust w/Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Med 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Lg 14" Cheese Pizza

$14.25

XL 16" Cheese Pizza

$17.99

FAM 18" Cheese Pizza

$19.50

10"Cauilflower pizza w/Cheese

$14.25

Md 12" Combo Pizza

MEDIUM Aloha Hawaii

$11.50

MEDIUM Pesto Pomodoro

$12.75

MEDIUM Bbq Chicken

$13.00

MED Italian Flag

$12.75

MEDIUM Chicken Alfredo

$13.25

MEDIUM Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

MED Spicy Italian Beef

$14.50

MED Red Cup Special

$15.95

MED Garden Veggie

$16.50

MED Meat Mania

$19.95

MED Taco Fiesta

$19.95

MED Bravo Mix

$19.95

Lg 14" Combo Pizza

LARGE Aloha Hawaii

$13.95

LARGE Pesto Pomodoro

$14.95

LARGE Bbq Chicken

$15.50

LARGE Italian Flag

$15.75

LARGE Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

LARGE Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$16.25

LARGE Spicy Italian Beef

$17.50

LARGE Red Cup Special

$18.50

LARGE Garden Veggie

$21.00

LARGE Meat Mania

$25.50

LARGE Taco Fiesta

$24.50

LARGE Bravo Mix

$24.99

XL 16" Combo Pizza

XLARGE Aloha Hawaii

$16.75

XLARGE Pesto Pomodoro

$16.75

XLARGE Bbq Chicken

$16.95

XLARGE Italian Flag

$16.99

XLARGE Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

XLARGE Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

XLARGE Spicy Italian Beef

$22.50

XLARGE Red Cup Special

$22.50

XLARGE Garden Veggie

$23.95

XLARGE Meat Mania

$28.25

XLARGE Taco Fiesta

$26.25

XLARGE Bravo Mix

$27.45

Fam 18" Combo Pizza

FAM Aloha Hawaii

$22.75

FAM Pesto Pomodoro

$22.50

FAM Bbq Chicken

$23.25

FAM Italian Flag

$22.75

FAM Chicken Alfredo

$23.99

FAM Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

FAM Spicy Italian Beef

$26.50

FAM Red Cup Special

$25.50

FAM Garden Veggie

$26.75

FAM Meat Mania

$32.25

FAM Taco Fiesta

$29.95

FAM Bravo Mix

$32.25

Pizza Daily Special

Large 1 topping

$12.75

X large 3 Topping

$21.75

Large 2 topping Full slab ribs fries bread

$43.50

Superbowl Special! Large 2 Topping 2 Liter

$17.50Out of stock

Boneless Wings Special

$0.99Out of stock

Bowl

The Italian

$11.00

The Bravo

$13.00

The Beef

$12.00

Valentine Special

Cabbage Cornbeef

$10.99Out of stock

Chicago Dog Special

$11.00

Steak Special

Filet

$11.99Out of stock

Filet & Shrimp

$17.99Out of stock

Pizza Daily Special (Copy)

Large 1 topping

$12.75

X large 3 Topping

$21.75

Large 2 topping Full slab ribs fries bread

$43.50

Salmon

$17.75

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

13555 IL-76, Poplar Grove, IL 61065

Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant image
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant image

