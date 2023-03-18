Breakfast Republic BR Irvine
4213 Campus Drive
Suite P-166B
Irvine, CA 92612
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Strawberry Lemonade
V-Bloody Mary
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Orange Soda
Club Soda
Pink Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Ginger Beer
Immune Boost
REFILL
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee + Shot
Cafe de Olla
Americano
Iced Ube Latte
Macchiato
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Latte
Breakfast Republic Latte
Oreo Latte
Salted Carmel Latte
Mocha
Mexican Mocha
OCP
Cocky12
Sweet Cocky
Cold Brew 32oz
Beers & Bubbles
Cocktails
Liquor
Kombucha
Playing Fare
Breakfast Sammie
jurassic pork bacon, tomato, herb spread, eggs sunny side up, and sourdough bread, served with house potatoes
Veggie Breakfast Tostadas
black beans, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, green onion, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and two egg any style, served with house potatoes
Turkey Meatloaf Hash
smashed turkey meatloaf and house potatoes, spinach, pesto, and three eggs any style, servied with your choice of bread
Bacon Mac & Cheese
topped with parmesan breadcrumbs, chives and three eggs any style
Cali Breakfast Burrito
skirt steak, eggs, pico de gallo infused guacamole, potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream, served with black beans, mexican rice and salsa
Chilaquiles
corn tortillas, house made red salsa, three eggs any style, queso fresco, mexican cheese, and sour cream, served with black beans and mexican rice
American
three eggs any style, choice of sausage or three strips of bacon, house potatoes, and your choice of bread
Shrimp & Grits
gouda cheese infused grits and shrimp cooked with br cluckin' good hot suace, fresh sweet corn, and chives, served with three eggs any style
Breakfast Jambalaya
shrimp and portuguese linguisa sausage, rice, green onion, red bell pepper, and fire roasted tomato, topped with three eggs any style
Yogurt Bowl
whipped greek yogurt, house granola, bruleed banana, berries, chia seeds, and coconut flakes
Steak & Eggs
6oz skirt steak with cilantro chimichurri sauce, served with bacon hash browns, three eggs any style and your choice of bread
Breakfast Burger
beef patty, portuguese linguisa sausage, muenster cheese, egg any style, spinach, fried onion, and thousand island spread on a brioche bun, served with house potatoes
Family Style-5
Bene/Om/Scrams
Cluck Madame Benedict
ham, gruyere cheese, bechamel sauce, and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes our version of the classic croque monsieur
Mushroom and Pesto Benedict
button & oyster mushrooms, red bell pepper, spinach and pesto sauce with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
Jurassic Pork Benedict
jurassic pork bacon and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
Traditional Benedict
canadian bacon and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
San Diego Benedict
turkey, avocado, cilantro and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
Crab & Crawfish Benedict
blackberry-jalapeno jam, guajillo and parsley garnish with two poached eggs over sourdough english muffin, topped with gluten-free hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
BYO Omelet
Chicken Fennel Omelet
chicken fennel sausage, red oinion, green bell pepper, jalapeno and jack cheese, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Shrimp Frittata
open face omelet with asparagus, red bell pepper, shrimp, bacon, ricotta cheese and chives, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Sausage Omelet
jalapeno bacon cheddar sausage, garlic, onion, chopped bacon, and cheddar cheese, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Mashed Potato Omelet
bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Portuguese Scramble
bacon, br cluckin' good hot sauce (mixed in), green bell pepper, garlic, tomato, thyme, and oregano served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Protein Lover Scramble
jurassic pork, ham, bacon, cheddar, and onion, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Seasonal Scramble
suateed seasonal vegetables, served with house poatoes and your choice of bread
Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
Oreo Pancakes
chocolate pancakes with cream filling and oreo crumble
Bacon Pancakes
comes with four pancakes
Churro Pancakes
dusted with cinnamon sugar
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
topped with malnutes and cinnamon frosting
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
served with cheesecake cream
Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
topped with fresh pinapple and pineapple butter
Lemon Coconut Pancakes
topped with lemon zest glaze and roasted coconut flakes
Pancake Flight
choose three of the above, mix & match
Banana Split French Toast
topped with bruleed banana, vanilla ice cream, walnuts and chocolate sauce
S'mores French Toast
graham cracker crusted brioche bread topped with toasted marshmallows and chocolate sauce
Mr Presley French Toast
peanut butter stuffed french toast topped with bananas foster and bacon
Strawberry Marscapone French Toast
GF Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
topped with choice of bananas foster or strawberries and house whipped cream
Brioche French Toast
French Toast Sampler
choose three of the above, mix & match
Vegan/Gains
Vegan / Gains
Jammin' Bennie
blackberry-jalapeno jam, italian vegan sausage, plant-based eggs and vegan hollandaise sauce, served with house potatoes
Harvest Omelet
plant-based eggs, asparagus, avocado, spinach, onion, jalapeno and vegan sausage, served with choice of vegan bread
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
meatless beef strips, plant-based eggs, pico de gallo infused guacamole, potatoes, fakon, vegan cheddar and chipotle cashew cream, served with black beans, mexican rice and salsa
Veggie & Pesto Frittata
open face omelet with garlic, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, plant-based eggs, sweet n' sour tomato jam, and pesto, served with herb-grilled sourdough and house potatoes
Avocado Toast
levain bread, smashed avocado, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, balsamic, hemp seeds, micro basil, and sea salt
Power Bowl
6oz skirt steak, golden tumeric cauliflower rice with toasted almonds, three eggs any style, served with avocado and pickled onions
Gains Bowl
red beet hummus, golden tumeric cauliflower rice with toasted almonds, turkey meatloaf, oyster mushrooms, kale and pesto, served with 6oz scrambled egg whites
Protein Pancakes
3 pancakes made with gluten-free oats, banana, chocolate protein, dates, and egg whites, topped with chia pudding, fresh bananas, and blueberry
Sides
Coffee Cake
with walnuts
Fruit Plate
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Hashbrowns
Side Bacon
Side Beans
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Brussels Sprout Potatoes
Side Vegan Bacon
Side French Toast
Side Fruit
Side Grits
Side Jurassic
Side Maple Syrup
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Pancake
Side Rice
Side Sausage
Side Shrimp
Side Toast
Side Turkey
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Mac&Cheese
Side Steak
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Cheese
Side Fried Jalapenos
Side SF Syrup
Side Hollandaise
Side Vegan Hollandaise
Side Bechamel
Side Tomato
Side Guac
Side Ice Cream
Side Chipotle Cashew Cr
Side Vegan Bacon
Side Rice & Beans
Retail
10oz Beer Goblet
7oz BR Jam
BR Metal Straw
12oz BR Beans
8oz Cluckin' Hot Sauce
BR Pop Socket
12oz BR Ketchup
Ankle Socks
BR Sunglasses
12oz Coffee Cup
16oz Coffee Cup
Bacon Socks
Cap
Tumbler
Ceramic Rooster
16oz Pint Glass
BR Creamer
Copper Mug
20oz Coffee Cup
BR Cutting Board
Egg Shakers
25oz Bloody Mix
BR Mason Jar
BR Zip Up Hoodie
Red Beanie
BR Light Hoodie
R&S Light Hoodie
Sugar Caddie
T-Shirt
Cafe de Olla Syrup
Air Freshener
Towel
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
