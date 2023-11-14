Brickhouse Bar and Grill 714
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Industrial-chic, family-run tavern with a big pub-grub menu, pet-friendly patio & live music.
Location
714 Bay Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366
