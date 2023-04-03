No Bull BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We provide a welcoming, relaxed environment. Perfect for families, casual lunch meetings, caterings, or a quick drive through meal.
Location
East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KINGSPORT Mid City Grill - 115 Commerce St
No Reviews
115 Commerce St Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN
No Reviews
300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180 Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kingsport
More near Kingsport