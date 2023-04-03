Restaurant header imageView gallery

No Bull BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

East Center Street

Kingsport, TN 37664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#4 LG Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Food

STARTERS

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.59

Creamy cheddar cheese blended with macaroni and coated with a crispy cheddar batter, then deep-fried. Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Golden-fried pickle chips, served with Ranch

No Bull Nachos

$7.99

Homemade chips with Queso, sour cream , chives, jalapenos

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Creamy white cheddar cheese in a crispy coated batter, then deep-fried. Served with marinara.

Totchos

$8.99

Loaded sour cream and chive tots with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, queso and bbq sauce, jalapenos, sour cream

Chips & Bleu Cheese Dip

$3.59+

Homemade chips with our signature No Bull BBQ bleu cheese dip

Pork Rinds

$3.99

Crispy, deep-fried pork rinds, dusted with our signature No Bull BBQ seasoning

COMBOS

#1 Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

#2 LG Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

#3 Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

#4 LG Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

#5 Reg Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

#6 LG Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

#7 Hamburger

$9.99

#8 Hot Dog w/chili

$6.99

#9 Chili Bun

$5.99

#10 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Flat Bread

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99+

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99+

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$7.99+

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.79

Chili Bun

$2.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Dog Weiner

$1.99

SIDES

Fries

$2.59+

Homemade Chips

$2.59+

Baked Beans

$2.99

Creamy Slaw

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Buns

$0.75

Fried Pickles

$3.99+

Fried Okra

$3.99+

No Sides

PLATTERS

Pulled Pork Platter

$10.99

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Chicken Platter

$10.99

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Sampler Platter

$16.49

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Sliced Brisket Platter

$13.99

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

RIB COMBO

1/2 Rack Combo

$18.99

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

Full Rack Combo

$29.99

Includes 2 Sides and Texas Toast

1/4 Rack NO SIDE

$12.99

1/2 Rack NO SIDE

$15.99

Full Rack NO SIDE

$25.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

Chicken Tenders Regular (2) Combo

$5.99

Includes 1 side and drink

Chicken Tenders Large (3) Combo

$8.99

Includes 1 side and drink

2 Piece Tender No Sides

$2.99

WINGS

Smokey Wings (6)

$9.59

Includes 1 side and drink

Smokey Wings (12)

$16.49

Includes 1 side and drink

Smokey Wings (18)

$20.99

Includes 1 side and drink

Smokey Wings (24)

$27.49

Includes 1 side and drink

Wing

$1.00

SOUPS

Soup of the Day with Grilled Cheese

$7.99+

Served with oyster crackers

Chili with Grilled Cheese

$7.99+

Served with oyster crackers

FAMILY PACKS

Pulled Pork LIL PACK (Feeds 5)

$34.99

Includes 1 lb. Meat, 1 Qt Beans and Slaw, 8 oz Sauce, 5 Buns

Pulled Pork BIG PACK (Feeds 10)

$69.99

Includes 2 ½ lb Meat, 2 Qt Beans and Slaw 16 oz Sauce, 10 Buns

Chicken LIL PACK (Feeds 5)

$34.99

Includes 1 lb. Meat, 1 Qt Beans and Slaw, 8 oz Sauce, 5 Buns

Chicken BIG PACK (Feeds 10)

$69.99

Includes 2 ½ lb Meat, 2 Qt Beans and Slaw 16 oz Sauce, 10 Buns

BULK

Pulled Pork (LB)

$13.99

Chicken (LB)

$13.99

Brisket (LB)

$18.99

Baked Beans

$5.99+

Creamy Slaw

$5.99+

Potato Salad

$5.99+

Mac N Cheese

$5.99+

Green Beans

$5.99+

Blue Cheese Dip

$6.50+

Sauce Bottle

$1.63

KIDS MEALS

Kids Hot Dog (Plain)

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Bubba Q

$5.99

Kids Tenders (2)

$5.99

SAUCES

No Bull Signature

$0.75+

Sweet

$0.75+

Hot BBQ

$0.75+

Mustard

$0.75+

North Carolina

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

No Sauce

Blue Cheese Dip

$0.75

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$2.59

Double Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie

$1.99

Slice of Pie (Apple, Pecan, or Key Lime)

$3.49

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Mousse Cake

$4.99

Smoked Maple Bourbon Praline Ice Cream

$2.99

Homemade No Bull Banana Pudding

$4.59

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.59

Drinks

32 oz No Bull Famous Iced Tea

$1.79

32 oz Homemade Lemonade

$1.79

Coke

$2.59+

Diet Coke

$2.59+

Coke Zero

$2.59+

Sprite

$2.59+

Mr Pib

$2.59+

Root Beer

$2.59+

Arnold Palmer

$2.59+

Water

$0.75

Half & Half Tea

$1.79

Cup Of Ice

$0.79

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Gallon of No Bull Famous Tea

$4.99

Catering

BULK (Catering)

1/2 LB Brisket

$7.25

1 LB Brisket

$18.99

1/2 LB Pork

$6.50

1 LB Pork

$12.00

1/2 LB Chicken

$6.50

1 LB Chicken

$13.00

Wings

$1.00

Plate Settings

$0.50

Gallon of No Bull Famous Tea

$4.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$4.99

Sauce Bottle

Buns

$0.45

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Spoons

Tongs

Napkins

Blue Cheese Dip Qt

$12.50

Blue Chesse Dip Pint

$7.50

Blue Cheese Dip 8 Oz

$3.50

SAUCES (Catering)

North Carolina

No Bull Signature

Sweet

Hot BBQ

Mustard

DESSERTS (Catering)

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

Double Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie

NY Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Mousse Cake

Homemade No Bull Banana Pudding

Catering Sides

Baked Beans (Catering)

$8.00

Slaw (Catering)

$8.00

Mac n Cheese (Catering)

$8.00

Green Beans (Catering)

$8.00

Potato Salad (Catering)

$8.00

Home Chips 2.3 OZ (Catering)

$1.56

Slaw Pint

$5.99

Beans Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We provide a welcoming, relaxed environment. Perfect for families, casual lunch meetings, caterings, or a quick drive through meal.

Location

East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Evelyn's Kitchen Table
orange star4.5 • 23
1141 N. Eastman rd Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext
KINGSPORT Mid City Grill - 115 Commerce St
orange starNo Reviews
115 Commerce St Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Kingsport
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broad St Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Kingsport TN
orange starNo Reviews
300 Clinchfield Street, Suite 180 Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurantnext
Riverfront Seafood Company
orange star4.5 • 2,336
1777 Netherland Inn Rd Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Pizza - 5215 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
5215 memorial Blvd. suite D Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kingsport

Riverfront Seafood Company
orange star4.5 • 2,336
1777 Netherland Inn Rd Kingsport, TN 37660
View restaurantnext
Krazy Chicken International - 2
orange star4.7 • 684
2301 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext
Krazy Chicken International
orange star4.7 • 684
2301 fort Henry dr Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext
Evelyn's Kitchen Table
orange star4.5 • 23
1141 N. Eastman rd Kingsport, TN 37664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kingsport
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston