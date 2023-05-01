The Main Street Pizza Company Kingsport
242 E Main St
Kingsport, TN 37660
Main Street Pizza - FOOD
Appetizer
12 Chicken Wings
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
18 Chicken Wings
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
6 Chicken Wings
tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF
Cheesebread
pizza bread baked with mozzarella, parmesan & garlic. marinara on side
House Meatballs
meatballs baked in marinara & mozzarella
King Crisps
aged white cheddar, jalapeno, anchovy, tabasco & cracked black pepper on crostini
Spinach Dip
with artichoke, onion, red pepper & crostinis
Stuffed Portobellos
portobello caps stuffed with mozzarella & choice of 3 pizza toppings. GF
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
on crostini
Basic Pizza & Slices
Cheese Pizza Medium 12"
six slices, serves 2-3
Cheese Pizza Large 16"
eight slices, serves 3-4
Pepperoni Pizza Medium 12"
six slices, serves 2-3
Pepperoni Pizza Large 16"
eight slices, serves 3-4
Custom Pizza Medium 12"
create your own pizza, six slices, serves 2-3
Custom Pizza Large 16"
create your own pizza, eight slices, serves 3-4
Cheese Slice
a large, foldable NY slice
Two Cheese Slices
Pepperoni Slice
a large, foldable NY slice
Two Pepperoni Slices
Daily Feature Slice
specialty pizza slice, rotates daily
Two Feature Slices
Beverages
Coca Cola
Coffee (Decaf)
Coffee (Regular)
Diet Coke
Dr. Enuf
Half & Half Tea
Hi C Orange
Hot Tea
Kids Soda
Mello Yello
Mr Pibb
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tea (Sweet) 1 Gallon
Tea (Sweet) 1/2 Gallon
Tea (Sweet) 16oz Glass
Tea (Unsweet) 1 Gallon
Tea (Unsweet) 1/2 Gallon
Tea (Unsweet) 16oz Glass
Craft NA Bevs
Desserts
Kids Menu
Pastas & Entrees
Classic Lasagna
baked layers of egg noodles, marinara, beef, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs
house extruded pasta noodles, pork/beef blend meatballs, marinara, provolone. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Loaded Chicken Alfredo
house extruded pasta fettuccine noodles, spinach, prosciutto, red pepper, parmesan, alfredo, roasted chicken. served with fresh baked garlic bread
Calzone
pizza crescent stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta + $0.50 per topping
Stromboli
pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella & marinara + $0.50 per topping
Butter Noodles
Fettuccine Alredo
Spaghetti Marinara
Salad
House Salad Small
romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton
House Salad Entree
romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton
Caesar Salad Small
romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*
Caesar Salad Entree
romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*
Greek Salad Small
romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive
Greek Salad Entree
romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive
Garden Salad Small
mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive
Garden Salad Entree
mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive
Seasonal Feature
Butternut Bisque Large
creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini
Butternut Bisque Small
creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini
Chicken Thighs 2 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Chicken Thighs 4 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Chicken Thighs 6 piece
seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF
Fried Green Tomatoes
with tomato bruschetta over swiss chard. jalapeno tartar & red pepper coulis on side
Harvest Pizza Large 16"
alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney
Harvest Pizza Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney
Lamb Gyro
herbed lamb meatballs, quinoa tabouleh, tzatziki & feta wrapped in hot flat bread. with fresh side salad & kettle chips
Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"
olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"
olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Lamb Meatballs
Hoodley Creek lamb, coconut curry sauce, goat cheese, tzatziki
Nolichucky BLT Half
fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle
Nolichucky BLT Whole
fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle
Pumpin Bread
pan fried in butter, smothered in molasses, topped with homemade vanilla ice cream & candied pecans
Roasted Beet Salad
lettuce blend, goat cheese, croquette, dry roasted beets, apples, sumac onion, cayenne candied pecan, balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Chickpeas
marinated with lemon & paprika, roasted with winter green and parmesan bread crumbs
Soup Beans & Cornbread Large
with applewood bacon and red onion
Soup Beans & Cornbread Small
with applewood bacon and red onion
Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
in alfredo sauce with chicken thighs, garlic, applewood bacon, mushrooms & cracked black pepper
Specialty Pizza 12"
BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"
bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"
ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion
Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper
Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham
Garden Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula
Italiano Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion
Margherita Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil
Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"
rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat
Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"
basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta
Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto
Supreme Pizza Medium 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper
Thai Pie Medium 12"
creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney
White Pie Medium 12"
alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil
Specialty Pizza 16"
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large 16"
bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 16"
ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion
Carbonara Pizza Large 16"
alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper
Carnivore Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham
Garden Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula
Italiano Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion
Margherita Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil
Meatballer Pizza Large 16"
rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Large 16"
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat
Pine Street Pesto Large 16"
basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta
Quartetto Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto
Supreme Pizza Large 16"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper
Thai Pie Large 16"
creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney
White Pie Large 16"
alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil
Subs
Barbecue Blue Melt Half
roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Barbecue Blue Melt Whole
roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Meatball Sub Half
house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Meatball Sub Whole
house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Italian Sub Half
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Italian Sub Whole
pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Chicken Cordon Bleu Half
roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Chicken Cordon Bleu Whole
roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Philly Cheesesteak Sub Whole
sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half
roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Whole
roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Fried Egg* Sub Half
with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Fried Egg* Sub Whole
with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Veggie Sub Half
basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
Veggie Sub Whole
basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Main Street Pizza Company offers a local focused farm to fork scratch kitchen menu that is accessible to all. We even have our own farm, and sell produce, proteins, bread and pasta, and eggs from our own fields as well as the other local producers we use through a subscription based program. Get a real taste of Southern Appalachian flare with a gourmet pizza shop twist! Veteran owned and operated, founded in 2009 right here in East Tennessee!
242 E Main St, Kingsport, TN 37660