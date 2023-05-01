Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Main Street Pizza Company Kingsport

review star

No reviews yet

242 E Main St

Kingsport, TN 37660

Popular Items

Custom Pizza Large 16"

$16.00

create your own pizza, eight slices, serves 3-4

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$7.00

romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$9.00

pizza bread baked with mozzarella, parmesan & garlic. marinara on side

Main Street Pizza - FOOD

Appetizer

12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$15.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

18 Chicken Wings

18 Chicken Wings

$20.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

tossed in buffalo, bbq, coconut curry, or sweet sriracha lime. dip in ranch or blue cheese. GF

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$9.00

pizza bread baked with mozzarella, parmesan & garlic. marinara on side

House Meatballs

$12.00

meatballs baked in marinara & mozzarella

King Crisps

King Crisps

$9.00

aged white cheddar, jalapeno, anchovy, tabasco & cracked black pepper on crostini

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$11.00

with artichoke, onion, red pepper & crostinis

Stuffed Portobellos

$14.00

portobello caps stuffed with mozzarella & choice of 3 pizza toppings. GF

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$9.00

on crostini

Basic Pizza & Slices

Cheese Pizza Medium 12"

$12.00

six slices, serves 2-3

Cheese Pizza Large 16"

$16.00

eight slices, serves 3-4

Pepperoni Pizza Medium 12"

$14.00

six slices, serves 2-3

Pepperoni Pizza Large 16"

$19.00

eight slices, serves 3-4

Custom Pizza Medium 12"

$12.00

create your own pizza, six slices, serves 2-3

Custom Pizza Large 16"

$16.00

create your own pizza, eight slices, serves 3-4

Cheese Slice

$3.50

a large, foldable NY slice

Two Cheese Slices

$7.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

a large, foldable NY slice

Two Pepperoni Slices

$7.00
Daily Feature Slice

Daily Feature Slice

$4.50

specialty pizza slice, rotates daily

Two Feature Slices

$9.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee (Decaf)

$3.00

Coffee (Regular)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Enuf

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Hi C Orange

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea (Sweet) 1 Gallon

$7.00

Tea (Sweet) 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Tea (Sweet) 16oz Glass

$2.50

Tea (Unsweet) 1 Gallon

$7.00

Tea (Unsweet) 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Tea (Unsweet) 16oz Glass

$2.50

Craft NA Bevs

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Honey Soda

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Dr Enuf

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

flourless chocolate cake, gluten free

Molten Cookie

Molten Cookie

$8.00

chocolate chip cookie* baked soft, golden brown, served a la mode

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

produced at our own County Line Pie

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$4.00

Kids Fettuccine

$4.00

Kids Slice Cheese

$3.00

Kids Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Pastas & Entrees

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$18.00

baked layers of egg noodles, marinara, beef, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella. served with fresh baked garlic bread

Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

house extruded pasta noodles, pork/beef blend meatballs, marinara, provolone. served with fresh baked garlic bread

Loaded Chicken Alfredo

Loaded Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

house extruded pasta fettuccine noodles, spinach, prosciutto, red pepper, parmesan, alfredo, roasted chicken. served with fresh baked garlic bread

Calzone

$13.00

pizza crescent stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta + $0.50 per topping

Stromboli

Stromboli

$13.00

pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella & marinara + $0.50 per topping

Butter Noodles

$10.00

Fettuccine Alredo

$13.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Salad

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$7.00

romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton

House Salad Entree

$12.00

romaine, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon, mozzarella, crouton

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*

Caesar Salad Entree

$11.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, crouton, classic caesar dressing*

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$7.00

romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive

Greek Salad Entree

$12.00

romaine, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, banana pepper, black olive

Garden Salad Small

Garden Salad Small

$7.00

mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive

Garden Salad Entree

$12.00

mixed greens, red pepper, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, black olive

Seasonal Feature

Butternut Bisque Large

Butternut Bisque Large

$9.00

creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini

Butternut Bisque Small

Butternut Bisque Small

$6.00

creamed with caramelized onion, served with toasted goat cheese crostini

Chicken Thighs 2 piece

Chicken Thighs 2 piece

$10.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Chicken Thighs 4 piece

Chicken Thighs 4 piece

$16.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Chicken Thighs 6 piece

Chicken Thighs 6 piece

$22.00

seasoned boneless roasted chicken strips tossed in buffalo, bbq, sweet sriracha lime, or coconut curry sauce. dip in ranch or blue cheese GF

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

with tomato bruschetta over swiss chard. jalapeno tartar & red pepper coulis on side

Harvest Pizza Large 16"

Harvest Pizza Large 16"

$30.00

alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney

Harvest Pizza Medium 12"

Harvest Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

alfredo sauce, winter greens, mozzarella, butternut, applewood bacon, mushroom, pecan, goat cheee, onion, green tomato apple chutney

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$16.00

herbed lamb meatballs, quinoa tabouleh, tzatziki & feta wrapped in hot flat bread. with fresh side salad & kettle chips

Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"

Lamb Gyro Pizza Large 16"

$30.00

olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki

Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"

Lamb Gyro Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

olive oil base, spinach, mozzarella, herbed lamb meatballs, feta, red onion, tomato, tzatziki

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Hoodley Creek lamb, coconut curry sauce, goat cheese, tzatziki

Nolichucky BLT Half

Nolichucky BLT Half

$14.00

fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle

Nolichucky BLT Whole

$18.00

fried green tomatoes, swiss chard, cornmeal-candied bacon, jalapeno tartar, red pepper coulis, on Italian hoagie. served with kettle chips & pickle

Pumpin Bread

Pumpin Bread

$9.00

pan fried in butter, smothered in molasses, topped with homemade vanilla ice cream & candied pecans

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

lettuce blend, goat cheese, croquette, dry roasted beets, apples, sumac onion, cayenne candied pecan, balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted Chickpeas

$9.00

marinated with lemon & paprika, roasted with winter green and parmesan bread crumbs

Soup Beans & Cornbread Large

Soup Beans & Cornbread Large

$9.00

with applewood bacon and red onion

Soup Beans & Cornbread Small

Soup Beans & Cornbread Small

$6.00

with applewood bacon and red onion

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

$20.00

in alfredo sauce with chicken thighs, garlic, applewood bacon, mushrooms & cracked black pepper

Specialty Pizza 12"

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion

Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"

Carbonara Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper

Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"

Carnivore Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham

Garden Pizza Medium 12"

Garden Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula

Italiano Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion

Margherita Pizza Medium 12"

Margherita Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil

Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"

Meatballer Pizza Medium 12"

$19.00

rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Medium 12"

$20.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat

Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"

Pine Street Pesto Medium 12"

$20.00

basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta

Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"

Quartetto Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto

Supreme Pizza Medium 12"

Supreme Pizza Medium 12"

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper

Thai Pie Medium 12"

Thai Pie Medium 12"

$20.00

creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney

White Pie Medium 12"

White Pie Medium 12"

$19.00

alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil

Specialty Pizza 16"

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large 16"

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

bbq sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, pineapplle, red onion, blue cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 16"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

ranch dressing base, spinach, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon, onion

Carbonara Pizza Large 16"

Carbonara Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, applewood bacon, mushroom, garlic, cracked black pepper

Carnivore Pizza Large 16"

Carnivore Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, salami, ham

Garden Pizza Large 16"

Garden Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, feta, arugula

Italiano Pizza Large 16"

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, jalapeno, black olive, bell pepper, red onion

Margherita Pizza Large 16"

Margherita Pizza Large 16"

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, basil

Meatballer Pizza Large 16"

Meatballer Pizza Large 16"

$28.00

rose sauce, mozzarella, meatball, red pepper, banana pepper, onion, feta

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Large 16"

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Large 16"

$30.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, provolone, touch of heat

Pine Street Pesto Large 16"

Pine Street Pesto Large 16"

$30.00

basil pecan pesto, parmesan, roasted chicken, applewood bacon, onion, red pepper, whipped ricotta

Quartetto Pizza Large 16"

Quartetto Pizza Large 16"

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, capicola, prosciutto

Supreme Pizza Large 16"

Supreme Pizza Large 16"

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, red onion, green pepper

Thai Pie Large 16"

Thai Pie Large 16"

$30.00

creamy coconut-sriracha sauce, mozzarella, onion, roasted chicken, red pepper, jalapeno, arugula, apple chutney

White Pie Large 16"

White Pie Large 16"

$28.00

alfredo sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomato, black olive, caper, feta, basil

Subs

Barbecue Blue Melt Half

$12.00

roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Barbecue Blue Melt Whole

$17.50

roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, bacon, onion, pineapple, mozzrella, blue cheese crumbles. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Meatball Sub Half

Meatball Sub Half

$12.00

house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Meatball Sub Whole

$17.50

house pork/beef meatballs, marinara, alfredo, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Italian Sub Half

Italian Sub Half

$12.00

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Italian Sub Whole

$17.50

pepperoni, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, mayo, dijon, mozzarella, oil & vinegar. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Chicken Cordon Bleu Half

Chicken Cordon Bleu Half

$12.00

roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Chicken Cordon Bleu Whole

$17.50

roasted chicken, ham, onion, honey dijon & provolone. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half

Philly Cheesesteak Sub Half

$12.00

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Philly Cheesesteak Sub Whole

$17.50

sliced beef, peppers, alfredo, mushroom, onion, mayo, provolone, touch of heat on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half

Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Half

$12.00

roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Spicy Chicken Alfredo Sub Whole

$17.50

roasted chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage, alfredo, jalapeno, red pepper, sriracha, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Fried Egg* Sub Half

Fried Egg* Sub Half

$12.00

with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Fried Egg* Sub Whole

$17.50

with eggs over medium*, with mushroom, peppers, onion, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, mayo. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Veggie Sub Half

$12.00

basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Veggie Sub Whole

$17.50

basil pecan pesto, portobello, onion, red pepper, black olive, spinach, tomato, mozzarella. on fresh baked Italian hoagie, served with kettle chips & pickle

Private Room & Catering

Catering charges

Catering Deposit

$100.00

Room Charge $25 Hour

$25.00

Room Charge $35 Hour

$35.00

Room Charge $40 Hour

$40.00

Family Salad

$40.00

Family Fettuccine Alfredo

$108.00

Family Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$140.00

Family Spaghetti Marinara

$108.00

Family Spaghetti Meatballs

$140.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card Charge

Gift Card (Open Amount)

Gift Card $5

$5.00

Gift Card $10

$10.00

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Main Street Pizza Company offers a local focused farm to fork scratch kitchen menu that is accessible to all. We even have our own farm, and sell produce, proteins, bread and pasta, and eggs from our own fields as well as the other local producers we use through a subscription based program. Get a real taste of Southern Appalachian flare with a gourmet pizza shop twist! Veteran owned and operated, founded in 2009 right here in East Tennessee!

Location

242 E Main St, Kingsport, TN 37660

Directions

