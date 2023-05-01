The Main Street Pizza Company Kingsport

Restaurant info

The Main Street Pizza Company offers a local focused farm to fork scratch kitchen menu that is accessible to all. We even have our own farm, and sell produce, proteins, bread and pasta, and eggs from our own fields as well as the other local producers we use through a subscription based program. Get a real taste of Southern Appalachian flare with a gourmet pizza shop twist! Veteran owned and operated, founded in 2009 right here in East Tennessee!