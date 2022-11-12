Restaurant header imageView gallery

KINGSPORT Mid City Grill 115 Commerce St

review star

No reviews yet

115 Commerce St

Kingsport, TN 37660

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
2 Sliders and Fries
The HALF POUND Club

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.29

Fried Cheese Trio

$10.99

Jalapeno Popper

$8.29

PL MEATY Garbage Fries

$10.29

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

Pulled Pork BBQ Fry

$10.29

Sampler Appetizer

$10.99

Burgers/DOG

B3 BBQ Bacon Burger

$8.99+

Beckinator Burger

$9.29+

Breakfast Burger

$9.49+

BUILD YOUR DOGS

$10.29

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.29+

Appalachia Burger

$9.49+

Outlaw Burger

$9.49+

The Big Jeff

$8.49+

The Not So Lil' Chicago

$11.99

Sandwiches N' Tendies

Chicken Tenders Plate

$11.99

Carolina Pulled Pork

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.29

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

The HALF POUND Club

$9.99

BLT

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Turkey and Swiss

$9.29

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

House Salad

$4.99

Portabella Finger Salad

$10.29

Tofu Salad

$9.99

Chicken Tender Salas

$10.99

Plates and Sides

4 Pickle Spears

$1.00

PL Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.29

PL Bacon Cheese Waffle Fries

$9.99

PL Buff Blue Fries

$8.29

PL Chedda Demon Waffle Fries

$9.99Out of stock

PL Cheese Fries

$8.29

PL Chips

$6.49

PL Fried Banana Peppers

$7.99

PL Fried Pickles

$7.99

PL Fries

$6.49

PL Onion Rings

$8.29

PL Sweet Potato Fries

$8.29

PL Waffle Fries

$8.29

SD Chips

$3.49

SD French Fries

$3.49

SD Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.29

SD Banana Peppers

$4.99

SD Buff Blue Fries

$4.99

SD Chedda Demon Waffle

$6.29Out of stock

SD Cheese Fries

$4.99

SD Coleslaw

$1.25

SD Fried Pickles

$4.99

SD MEATY Garbage Fries

$6.29

SD Onion Rings

$4.29

SD Sweets

$5.29

SD Waffle Fries

$4.29

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan PB Tart

$4.99Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$59.99

Limoncello Cake

$4.99

Cheesecwke

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Dressing/Sauces

LG Au Jus Cup

$0.80Out of stock

Lg Bacon Mayo Cup

$0.75

LG BBQ Cup

LG Italian Cup

$0.80

Lg Blue Cheese Cup

$0.80

LG Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.80

Lg Cheese Sauce Cup

$1.00

LG Chip CATSUP Cup

$0.80

LG CHIP RANCH Cup

$0.80

LG FGA Cup

$0.80

LG HONEY MUSTARD Cup

$0.80

Lg Marinara Cup

$0.80

LG RANCH Cup

$0.80

LG Sour Cream Cup

$1.00

Lg Truffle Mayo Cup

$0.80Out of stock

Lg vegan mayo Cup

$0.80

OIL AND VINNY Cup

$0.50

QT OF RANCH

$6.99

SM Au Jus Cup

$0.50Out of stock

Sm Bacon Mayo Cup

$0.50

SM BBQ Cup

Sm Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

SM BROWN MUST Cup

$0.25

SM Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sm Cheese Sauce Cup

$0.75

SM Chip CATSUP Cup

$0.50

SM CHIP RANCH Cup

$0.50

SM FGA Cup

$0.50

SM HONEY MUSTARD Cup

$0.50

Sm Marinara Cup

$0.50

SM RANCH cup

$0.50

SM Sour Cream Cup

$0.50

Sm vegan mayo Cup

$0.50

Sm Italian Cup

$0.50

Sm Special Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sm Bloody Mary Mayo Cup

$0.50

LG Special Sauce Cup

$1.00

LG Bloody Mary Mayo Cup

$1.00

Quart Of Vegan Ranch

$9.99

Sm Cup Mayo

$0.50

LG Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Sm Garlic Aoili

$0.50

Relsh

$0.10

Malt Vinegar

$0.10

Vegan Appetizers

Plate of Chips

$6.49

Plate Of Fries

$6.49

PL Of Vegan Cheese Fries

$8.49

Plate Vegan Garbage Fries

$10.49

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

Vegan Salads

Vegan Crispy Chick Salad

$10.29

Vegan House

$4.99

Vegan Portabella Fingers Salad

$10.29

Vegan Tofu Salad

$9.99

Vegan Burgers

The B-2 Vegan Burger

$9.49

The Vegan Classic Burger

$9.29

Vegan Big Jeff Burger

$9.49

Vegan PubHouse

$10.49

NSL Chicago Beyond Style

$11.99

Vegan Sandwiches N' Tendies

Fried Vegan Chicken Sand

$9.29

Portabella Finger Sandwich

$9.29

Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Vegan Tofu Sandwich

$9.29

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Vegan Sides

Side of FF

$3.49

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side of Chips

$3.49

Portabella Finger Side

$3.29

Side VEGAN Cheese Fries

$4.99

Vegan Garbage Fries Side

$6.29Out of stock

Bowl of VEGAN chili

$2.99Out of stock

Side of VEGAN Fried Pickles

$3.99Out of stock

Side of VEGAN Fried Banana Peppers

$3.99

Vegan Dressings

LG VEGAN RANCH

$1.00

SM VEGAN RANCH

$0.75

LG FGA

$0.80

SM FGA

$0.50

OIL VINNY

$0.50

LG BBQ

$0.25

SM BBQ

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.29

Kids FRIED Chicken Tenders

$5.29

Kids GRILLED Chicken Grilled

$5.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids 4 oz. Vegan Burger

$5.29

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.29

Kids Vegan Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Tues kids tenders FRIED, ITS FRIED

$0.99

4.99 Lunch Specials

2 Sliders and Fries

$4.99

Hot Dog and Fries

$4.99

Soup&House Salad

$4.99

6.99 Lunch Special

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$6.99

2 Hot Dogs and Fries

$6.99

3 Sliders and Fries

$6.99

Lunch App

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.29

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fried Cheese Trio

$10.99

PL MEATY Garbage Fries

$10.29

Lunch Burger

6oz Beck

$9.29

6oz Classic

$8.29

Lil Mo

$8.49

6oz Outlaw

$9.49

Not so Lil Chicago

$11.99

Lunch Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Port Finger Salad

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

Lunch Sandwich

Chicken Tenders Plate

$11.99

Johnson City Pork Dip

$9.29Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

The HALF POUND Club

$9.99

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.29

Turkey and Swiss

$9.29

Soup Bowl

Loaded Potato

$2.99

Soup of the Week

$2.99

Chili

$2.99

Vegan Lunch Specials

2 Vegan Sliders and Fries

$7.99

3 V Tenders and French Fries

$7.99

Vegan Soup and Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan Apps Lunch

Plate Vegan Garbage Fries

$10.49

Portabella Fingers

$6.29

PL Of Vegan Cheese Fries

$8.49

PL VEGAN Fried Pickles

$8.29

PL VEGAN Fried BP

$8.29

Vegan Salads Lunch

Vegan House Salad

$4.99

Vegan Portabella Fingers Salad

$10.29

Vegan Tofu Salad

$9.99

Vegan Crispy Chick Salad

$10.29

Vegan Sandwiches Lunch

Vegan Tofu Sandwich

$9.29

Portabella Finger Sandwich

$9.29

Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Vegan Fried Chicken

$9.29

Vegan Burgers Lunch

Vegan Big Jeff Burger

$9.49

Vegan B2

$9.49

The Vegan Classic Burger

$9.29

NSL Chicago Beyond Style

$11.99

Vegan Lunch Specials

Vegan Soup and Salad

$4.99

2 Vegan Sliders and Fries

$7.99

3 V Tenders and French Fries

$7.99

NA Beverages

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$1.99

Chai Latte

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Milk

$2.75

Refill

$0.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dt. Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Blackberry Tea

$2.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Blackberry Syrup

$0.75

Peach Syrup

$0.75

Raspberry Syrup

$0.75

Togo Water

$0.50

Mango Tea

$2.75

Shirts

Beyond Plus Ultra X-Small

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Small

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Medium

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra Large

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra X-Large

$15.00

Beyond Plus Ultra XX-Large

$15.00

Mid City Logo Shirt

$15.00

Mid City Retro Design

$15.00

Mugs n things

Mug

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best and most unique burgers around! Come on down and try one of our feastins'!

Location

115 Commerce St, Kingsport, TN 37660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

