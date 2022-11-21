- Home
Bruno's Pizza
281 Reviews
$$
10709 York Road
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Popular Items
Starters & Sides
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knots (12 )
Single Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread ( 5)
Bread Sticks
Pizza Blossoms
Pepperoni and sausage rolls
Zucchini Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara sauce on the side
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles
2 Meatballs
Meatballs No Cheese
Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders with fries
Onion Rings
Extra Dressing
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Served with pizza sauce on the side
Cinnamon Blossoms
Cinnamon and sugar rolls topped with vanilla icing.
Uglies Chips Sea Salt
Cheese Quesadilla
Broccoli
Steamed broccoli, sauteed in butter and spices
Barbeque Lays Potato Chips
Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Chicken CheeseSteak Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Home made, hand breaded chicken parmesan
Turkey & American Sub
Fresh turkey and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Italian cheesesteak
Sautéed onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Italian Cold Cut
Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Homemade meatballs with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Hand breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
Ham & American Cheese Sub
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Salami & Provolone Sub
Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Steak No/Cheese
Cheeseburger SUB
Fresh, never frozen burger on a sub roll
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons
Express Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce ,tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, shaved parmesan & croutons.
Mediterranean Greek Salad
iceberg lettuce, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives,tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese & warm pita bread
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, croutons
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, fresh turkey, ham, hard boiled egg and croutons.
Signature Chopped Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts and shaved parmesan
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, croutons
Caprese Salad
basil, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella
Spinach & Grilled Chicken Salad
Spinach, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots, mozzarella cheese, croutons
Loaded Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, bacon, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola
Sandwiches
Pastas & Entrees
Marinara Sauce
Meatsauce
Meatballs
Pasta, with 4 homemade meatballs
Vodka Sauce
Fresh, homemade vodka sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Fresh homemade alfredo sauce
Baked Lasagna
Homemade lasagna, with seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella cheeses
Chicken Parmigiana
Homemade chicken parmesan over pasta with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded eggplant over pasta with mozzarella cheese
Baked Penne
Penne pasta, with homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli w/marinara sauce
Large cheese ravioli and marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli w/ meatballs
Large cheese ravioli with 4 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Marinated grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli with penne pasta and homemade alfredo sauce
Chicken Broccoli Spinach Bowl
Marinated grilled chicken sauteed with seasoned broccoli and spinach
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 Fresh beef
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb certified fresh beef cooked to your liking
Hamburger
1/2 lb Fresh beef
Texas Burger
1/2 lb burger sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce
Mushroom & Swiss cheeseburger
1/2 lb Fresh beef topped with fresh mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Caprese Burger
A mouthwatering burger topped with tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.
Pizza Burger
1/2 lb fresh burger topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese