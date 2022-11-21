Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bruno's Pizza

281 Reviews

$$

10709 York Road

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Order Again

Popular Items

XL 16'' Pizza
LG 14'' Pizza
MED 12'' Pizza

Starters & Sides

Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.99

Garlic Knots (12 )

$7.99

Single Garlic Bread

$0.99

Garlic Bread ( 5)

$4.49

Bread Sticks

$4.49

Pizza Blossoms

$7.99

Pepperoni and sausage rolls

Zucchini Sticks

$6.49Out of stock
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

with marinara sauce on the side

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.99

2 Meatballs

$2.99

Meatballs No Cheese

$4.99

Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Chicken Tenders with fries

$10.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$6.99

Served with pizza sauce on the side

Cinnamon Blossoms

Cinnamon Blossoms

$7.99

Cinnamon and sugar rolls topped with vanilla icing.

Uglies Chips Sea Salt

$1.25Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Broccoli

$5.99

Steamed broccoli, sauteed in butter and spices

Barbeque Lays Potato Chips

$1.25

Subs

Sautéed onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese
Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chicken CheeseSteak Sub

$10.49

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.49

Home made, hand breaded chicken parmesan

Turkey & American Sub

$8.99

Fresh turkey and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Italian cheesesteak

$10.59

Sautéed onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$9.99

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil & vinegar

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Homemade meatballs with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Hand breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

Ham & American Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Salami & Provolone Sub

$8.99

Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Steak No/Cheese

$9.99

Cheeseburger SUB

$10.99

Fresh, never frozen burger on a sub roll

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons

Express Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce ,tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, carrots, onions, shaved parmesan & croutons.

Mediterranean Greek Salad

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$8.99

iceberg lettuce, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives,tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese & warm pita bread

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, croutons

Chef Salad

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, fresh turkey, ham, hard boiled egg and croutons.

Signature Chopped Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, walnuts and shaved parmesan

Side Caesar

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, croutons

Caprese Salad

$9.49

basil, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella

Spinach & Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spinach, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons

Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots, mozzarella cheese, croutons

Loaded Chopped Salad

$8.99

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, black olives, bacon, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & American cheese

Fresh Turkey Club

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo and american cheese

Ham Club

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, American cheese and mayo

BLT

BLT

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Pastas & Entrees

Onions, Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese in Bechamel Sauce ( White Sauce)

Marinara Sauce

$8.99

Meatsauce

$9.95
Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.99

Pasta, with 4 homemade meatballs

Vodka Sauce

$12.99

Fresh, homemade vodka sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$9.99

Fresh homemade alfredo sauce

Baked Lasagna

$12.49

Homemade lasagna, with seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella cheeses

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.49

Homemade chicken parmesan over pasta with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

Hand breaded eggplant over pasta with mozzarella cheese

Baked Penne

$9.99

Penne pasta, with homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli w/marinara sauce

$9.99

Large cheese ravioli and marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli w/ meatballs

$10.99

Large cheese ravioli with 4 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.49

Marinated grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli with penne pasta and homemade alfredo sauce

Chicken Broccoli Spinach Bowl

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken sauteed with seasoned broccoli and spinach

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 Fresh beef

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/2 lb certified fresh beef cooked to your liking

Hamburger

$7.99

1/2 lb Fresh beef

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb burger sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce

Mushroom & Swiss cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 lb Fresh beef topped with fresh mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$10.99

A mouthwatering burger topped with tomato, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

Pizza Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb fresh burger topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

French Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries with melted mozzarella on top

$5.49

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99