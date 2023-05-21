Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bubbas Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

Jersey St

Staten Island, NY 10310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Fried Chicken

Combo 1 Fried Chicken

$7.99

2 pcs, 1 side and 1 soda

Combo 2 Fried Chicken

$8.99

3 pcs,1 side and 1 soda

Combo 3 Fried Chicken

$12.99

4 pcs, 2 side and 1 soda

Family Combo

$19.99

8 pcs, 3 side and 2 liter soda

Jersey Combo

$28.99

12 pcs, 4 side and 2 liter soda

Roasted Chicken

Combo 1 Roasted Chicken

$12.99

Whole chicken and 1 side

Combo 2 Roasted Chicken

$19.99

Whole chicken and 4 side

Nano Combo

$8.99

Half chicken, 1 side and 1 soda

Starters Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

9 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$14.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla with blend cheese and pico De gallo

Tacos

Baja Fish

$9.99

Tempura fish served in a natural corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, topped with cabbage slaw

Beef

$9.99

Ground beef with lettuce, tomato, crema and mix cheese

Vegetable

$9.99

Sauteed mix vegetables served in a natural corn tortilla, chipotle aioli topped with mix cheese

Burger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

American cheese and French fries,

Mexican Burger

$10.99

Mix cheese, sauteed jalapeño, avocado and French fries

Bubba's Burger

$13.99

Mozzarella cheese, pickle, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, nano's sauce and Bubba's French fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

American cheese, bacon, pickle, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mayonnaise and French fries

Chicken Sandwich

Bubba's Chicken

$9.99

Bubba's spicy honey, crispy fried chicken, cabbage, buttermilk ranch, brioche bun and French fries

Alpert Chicken

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Malibu white sauce, brioche bun and French fries

Salads

Ceasar

$7.99

Blue cheese, ripe tomato, applewood smoked bacon and buttermilk ranch dressing

Local Green Salad

$7.99

Roasted butternut squash, kale, pepper, pickle onion, goat cheese and pomegranate dressing

Side Dishes

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.99

Corn on the Cobb

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Cabbage Slaw

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Premium sides

Sweet potatoes

$4.99

Sweet plantain

$4.99

Mac and chees

$4.99

Bubbas fries

$4.99

Cheese fries

Small

$3.99

Large

$4.99

Chicken nuggets

10 pcs

$4.99

20.pcs

$9.59

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.49

Diet Coke Can

$1.49

Ginger Ale Can

$1.49

Sprite Can

$1.49

2L Coke

$3.49

2L Ginger Ale

$3.49

2L Sprite

$3.49

SM Aguas Frescas Jamaica

$2.99

SM Aguas Frescas Horchata

$2.99

LG Aguas Frescas Jamaica

$3.99

LG Aguas Frescas Orchata

$3.99

Appel juce

$1.49

Water

$1.29

Dessert/Ice Cream

Dessert

Tres Leche

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Iced Cream plater

Banana Split

$8.00

Mangonada

$6.00

Bubbas Ice Cream

$8.00

Choice bubbas preserve

Ice cream cone

Sugar cone

$3.00

Wafle cone

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Jersey St, Staten Island, NY 10310

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
orange star4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
In Fine Fettle
orange star4.3 • 115
961 Jewett ave Staten island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
orange starNo Reviews
676 forest ave Staten Island, NY 10310
View restaurantnext
Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island
orange starNo Reviews
412 Forest Ave Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
The Kettle Black - Staten Island
orange star3.8 • 186
415 Forest Ave Staten island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Staten Island

Mike's Unicorn Diner
orange star4.3 • 3,316
2944 victory blvd Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Mike's Place Hylan
orange star4.5 • 2,278
4677 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
orange star4.5 • 1,934
438 Nome Ave Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
DiLeo's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 1,303
2491 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Mike's Dakota Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,009
921 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Staten Island
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston