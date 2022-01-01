Restaurant header imageView gallery

Renato's Trattoria Vento

review star

No reviews yet

676 forest ave

Staten Island, NY 10310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuff Mushrooms
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

6 Buffalo Wings

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.00

6 Wings to a Order. Come With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce

12 Buffalo Wings

$18.00

12 Wings Comes With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce

18 Buffalo Wings

$26.00

18 Wings Comes With Celery and Blue Cheese and Traditional Buffalo Sauce

30 Buffalo Wings

$42.00

Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmisan Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Stuff Mushrooms

$15.00

Stuffed W/ Meat and Sausage Mixture. Ton of Flavor. Topped with a Savory Brown Sauce.

Italian Egg Roll

Italian Egg Roll

$14.00

W/Italain Sausage,Broccoli Rabe,Roasted Pppers and Risotto. Side of Marinara Sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$14.00

Shaved Steak Peppers and Onions w/ Cheese Rolled up in a Eggroll served with a Truffle Cheese Sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$16.00

Sauteed W/EVOO & Fresh Garlic and Fresh Italian Sausage

Baked Clams Oreganata

$15.00
Baby Artichoke Milanes

Baby Artichoke Milanes

$16.00

Goat Cheese & Toasted Breadcrumbs

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Pot Of Mussels

$16.00

Choice of Sauce

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$15.00
Aranci (Italian Rice balls)

Aranci (Italian Rice balls)

$13.00
Mozzarella Corozza

Mozzarella Corozza

$12.00

Truffle Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Homemade Mozzarella & Tomato

$14.00

Red onion, olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Pizza's

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.00
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$19.00
Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$22.00

Vodka Grandma Pizza

$24.00
Large Margherita Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.00
LARGE Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

LARGE Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella,Arugula,red onions tossed in a olive oil, topped with thinly sliced Prosciutto Di Parma and Shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese.

Large Vodka Pizza

$24.00
Large Spinach Cream Pizza

Large Spinach Cream Pizza

$20.00

W/. Creamy white sauce, Peccorino Cheese & Mozzarella

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Large White Pizza

$20.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

W/. Pepperoni, Crumbles Sausage, Ham & Bacon

Vegan Personal Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Personal Pizza

$16.00

Cauliflower Crust Topped with Broccoli Rabe , Artichoke and Spinach sauteed with Garlic and Oil.

Grilled Pizzette

Prosciutto Di Pama & Grilled Pizzette

Prosciutto Di Pama & Grilled Pizzette

$14.00

Classic Cheese & Tomato Grilled Pizzette

$12.00

Crumble Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Pizzette

$14.00

Specialty Rolls

Broccoli Roll

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$7.00

Eggplant Parmesan Roll

$7.00

Meatball Roll

$7.00

Pepperoni Roll

$7.00

Philly Cheesesteak Roll

$7.00

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$7.00

Spinach Roll

$7.00
Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.00

Panini, Heros & Wraps

Italian Panini

$13.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata & Fresh Mozzarella with a Balsamic Glaze

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.00

With Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Peppers and Basil Aioli

Renatos Panini

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet , Red Onions and Balsamic Glaze and Americian Cheese.

Victoria Panini

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet , Prosciutto, Arugula Sauteed onions and Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Parmasan Hero

$12.00

Chicken cutlet Mozzarella & Marinara

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$11.00

Italian sausage and mixed peppers

Potato & Egg Hero

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$11.00
Tyson Hero

Tyson Hero

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce,prociutto di parma,peas and sauteed mushrooms, Topped off with melted Mozzarella cheese.

Vodka Chicken Parm Hero

$13.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$14.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$11.00

Nonna's Meatballs with fresh marinara sauce and Topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Italian Hero

$14.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Soppressata & Fresh Mozzarella with a Balsamic Glaze

Chickenwich Hero

$12.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon Melted Cheese on a hero Bread

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken , crisp romaine lettuce, grated cheese with caesar dressing on a wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken cutlet with buffalo sauce & Blue cheese dressing and Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.00

Chicken cutlet with fresh Marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.00

Beef sirlon, green peppers, onions mushrooms and mozzarella Cheese

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Trattoria Vento Burger

$14.00

10-oz Fresh Ground beef burger topped with lettuce,tomatoes,red onions,fried egg and american Cheese served on a Brioche Roll

Forest Ave Burger

Forest Ave Burger

$14.00

10-oz Fresh ground beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions , swiss cheese onion rings served on a Brioche Roll.

Italian Burger

$14.00

10-oz Fresh ground beef burger topped with fresh Marinara sauce , pepperoni , Mozzarella cheese served on a Brioche Roll.

Bruno Burger

$14.00

10-oz Fresh ground beef burger topped with guacamole , bacon , lettuce , tomato served on a Brioche Roll and Chipotle Mayo.

Pasta Dishes

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.00

Tomato Cream W/Aged Prosciutto & Fresh Basil

Baked Ziti

$15.00
Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$15.00

W/Beef, Italian Sausage in Tomato Cream Sauce

Linquine Alfredo

$15.00

Classic favorite with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce

Rigatoni Carbonara Romano

$15.00

Pancetta, Onions, Peas, Mushrooms, Cream, Egg & Pecorino Cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Manicotti

$15.00

Stuff Shells

$15.00

Linguine Garlic & Oil

$13.00

Entrèe's

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet with fresh Bruschetta on top. Served with Pasta with the same sauce and Bread,

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet with Brown Marsala sauce topped with Sauteed Mushrooms. Served with Pasta with the same sauce and Bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Chicken Cutlet with Tomato sauce and Mozzarella. Served with pasta with the same sauce and Bread.

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$18.00

Chicken Cutlet w/ Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Scarpello

$18.00
Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.00

Mushroom, Spinach and Prosciutto In a Brown Sauce Topped With Mozzarella Cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Certified Angus NY Strip Steak

$32.00

Steak Siciliana

$32.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp topped with Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs. Served with Pasta with the same sauce

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$26.00

Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers, Baby Artichokes in a Cabernet Sauce W/ Mashed Potato (Spicy Dish)

Filet of Sole Oreganata

Filet of Sole Oreganata

$26.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Rustic Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, TOMATOE , cucumber, red onions, barrel aged feta cheese, Currants, lemon honey Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.

On the Side

Side of Broccoli Rabe W/Garlic& oil

Side of Broccoli Rabe W/Garlic& oil

$12.00

Side of Wild mushroom risotto

$12.00

Side of Pasta & Garlic and Oil

$10.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Side of Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Side of Truffle Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers W/FF

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$7.00

Coffees And Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cappuccino's

$4.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$4.80

Double Espresso

$6.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1/Ltr

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1/Ltr

$7.20

Assorted Simple & Specialty Teas

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Large Pastries, Tarts and Cupcakes

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$4.75
Large Chocolate Eclairs w/Custard Cream

Large Chocolate Eclairs w/Custard Cream

$4.75
Tiramisu Cups

Tiramisu Cups

$4.75
Chocolate Moose

Chocolate Moose

$4.75
Chocolate Rasberry

Chocolate Rasberry

$4.75
Napolean

Napolean

$4.75
Lobster Tail w/ Bavarian Cream

Lobster Tail w/ Bavarian Cream

$6.00
individual Lemon Meringue

individual Lemon Meringue

$4.75
Individual Fruit Tart

Individual Fruit Tart

$4.75
Individual Creme Brulee

Individual Creme Brulee

$4.75Out of stock
Oreo Chocolate Cupcake

Oreo Chocolate Cupcake

$5.50
Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$5.50
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$5.50
Individual Apple Crumb Pie

Individual Apple Crumb Pie

$5.50
Individual Blueberry Crumb Pie

Individual Blueberry Crumb Pie

$5.50
Individual Cherry Crumb Pie

Individual Cherry Crumb Pie

$5.50

Small Pastries, Pies

Small Canoli

Small Canoli

$3.19
Small Chocolate Eclair w/ Cannoli Cream

Small Chocolate Eclair w/ Cannoli Cream

$3.19
Small Chocolate Cream Puff w/ French Cream

Small Chocolate Cream Puff w/ French Cream

$3.19
Small Napolean

Small Napolean

$3.19
9" Apple Pie Crumb Pie

9" Apple Pie Crumb Pie

$24.05
9" Blueberry Pie Crumb Pie

9" Blueberry Pie Crumb Pie

$24.05Out of stock
9" Cherry Pie Crumb Pie

9" Cherry Pie Crumb Pie

$24.05
9'' Apple Lattice top Pie

9'' Apple Lattice top Pie

$24.05
9" Blueberry Lattice top Pie

9" Blueberry Lattice top Pie

$24.05
9" Cherry Lattice top Pie

9" Cherry Lattice top Pie

$24.05

Cakes

Canolli Layer

Canolli Layer

$31.25
Funfetti Cake

Funfetti Cake

$31.25
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$31.25
Shadow Cake

Shadow Cake

$31.25Out of stock
Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$31.25Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$31.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$37.50
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$31.25
Vanilla Buttercream Cake

Vanilla Buttercream Cake

$31.25
Chocolate Buttercream Cake

Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$31.25
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$26.00

Rainbow Cake

$31.25Out of stock
7-Layers Cake

7-Layers Cake

$37.50Out of stock

Cake By The Slice

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$5.50
Funfetti Slice

Funfetti Slice

$5.50
Strawberry Shortcake Slice

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

$5.50
Shadow Cake Slice

Shadow Cake Slice

$5.50
Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.50

Breakfast Platters & Bowls

Oatmeal

$5.00

Sweet & Crunchy French Toast/ Home Fries

$9.00

Thick Texas Toast Encrusted with Frosted Flakes,Cinnamon Sugar & Vanilla Pan Fried Finished with Powdered Sugar. Served with Home Fries

1 Egg any Style Platter

$5.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

2 Eggs any Style Platter

$6.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Mushroom Omelette

$10.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Western Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Feta Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Ham Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Bacon Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Peppers & Onions Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Spinach Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Potato and Egg Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.00

Ham, Bacon & Sausage ,Served with Home Fries and Toast

3 Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Egg White Omelette

$13.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Broccoli Omelette

$11.50

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Create Your Own Omelette

$14.00

Choose up to 4 Items Served with Home Fries and Toast

Eggs Benedict (Deep Copy)

$12.00

Served with Home Fries and Toast

Breakfast Sandwiches & Hero's

Avocado Smash Toast

$9.00

Smashed Avocado W/ Chopped Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Lime Juice And Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Avocado Toast with 2 Eggs on top

$11.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

On A Fresh Baked Brioche Roll

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage, Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Spinach Onions & Feta & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Pepperoni, Tomato, Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Bruschetta & Fresh Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss & Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Cherry Peppers & Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Cream Cheese with Bacon Ham & Tomato Sandwich

$5.50

Cream Cheese with Ham & Tomato Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Egg with Arugula, Bacon Shave Parm

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage & Egg

$8.50

Breakfast Wraps

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

On A Fresh Baked Brioche Roll

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Spinach Onions & Feta & Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Pepperoni, Tomato, Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Bruschetta & Fresh Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$11.50

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss & Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Hot Cherry Peppers & Mozzarella & Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Cream Cheese with Bacon Ham & Tomato Sandwich

$9.50

Cream Cheese with Ham & Tomato Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Egg with Arugula, Bacon Shave Parm

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage & Egg

$12.50

Coffees And Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.00

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

White Chocolate Macha Latte

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino's

$4.00

Lattè's

$4.00

Assorted Flavored Syrups

$1.00

Assorted Simple & Specialty Teas

$2.50

Iced Coffee Regular or Sparkling

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1/Ltr

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1/Ltr

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$3.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Fresh Breakfast Potatoes

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

676 forest ave, Staten Island, NY 10310

Directions

Gallery
Renato's Trattoria Vento image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island
orange starNo Reviews
412 Forest Ave Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
The Kettle Black - Staten Island
orange star3.8 • 186
415 Forest Ave Staten island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
orange star4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Forest Avenue
orange star4.4 • 502
1194 Forest Ave Staten Island, NY 10310
View restaurantnext
Nature's Eatery - 1267 Forest ave
orange star4.5 • 28
1267 Forest ave staten island, NY 10302
View restaurantnext
Pastavino
orange star4.6 • 159
44 Navy Pier Court Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Staten Island

Mike's Unicorn Diner
orange star4.3 • 3,316
2944 victory blvd Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Mike's Place Hylan
orange star4.5 • 2,278
4677 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
orange star4.5 • 1,934
438 Nome Ave Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
DiLeo's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 1,303
2491 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Mike's Dakota Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,009
921 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Staten Island
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston