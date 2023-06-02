Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor in Snug Harbor Egger's Snug Harbor

1000 Richmond Terrace

Staten Island, NY, NY 10301

HOMEMADE TAKE OUT

Ice Cream Packages

Sunday Funday

$49.99

The perfect sundae funday package includes 3 quarts of ice cream, two toppings, and 5 waffle bowls for a make your own sundae party at home!

Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

$49.99

This collaboration with Mark's Bake Shoppe includes your choice of 10 cookies, 2 homemade quarts of ice cream, two topping and an ice cream scooper to bring all the fun home!

Back to School Snack Pack

$49.99

The perfect after-school snack to sweeten their homework! This package includes 4 pints, 2 toppings, 5 wafer cones and a back-to-school mylar balloon!

Hand Packed Take Out

Pint

$8.49

Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.

Quart

$12.49

Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.

Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)

$12.95

Homemade ice cream scooped between two chocolate wafer cookies.

Individual Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.25

Homemade Toppings

Whipped Cream

$6.00+
Hot Fudge

$5.75+
Rainbow Sprinkles

$4.25+
Chocolate Crunch

$4.25+
Gummi Bears

$4.50+
Black Cherries

$5.50+
Chocolate Sprinkles

$4.25+
Mini Non Pariels

$5.25+
Chocolate Chips

$5.75+
Mini Bubble Gum

$4.25+
Toasted Coconut

$4.75+

Pecans

$5.25+
Strawberries

$5.50+
Walnuts

$5.25+
Wet Walnuts

$5.25+
Bananas

$5.25+
Peanuts

$5.25+
Peanut Butter

$5.50+
Waffle Cone Crumbs

$4.75+
Butterscotch

$5.50+
Marshmallow

$5.50+
Pineapple

$5.50+
M&Ms

$5.25+
Reese Pieces

$5.25+
Caramel

$5.75+
Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

$5.50+

Malt Powder

$5.50+

Homemade Add Ons