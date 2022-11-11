Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullfinch Brewpub Destiny Mall

306 Hiawatha Boulevard West

Syracuse, NY 13204

No Make / To Go / Extra directions

NO MAKE

If this is on the ticket, the kitchen can ignore this order

TO GO

*SEE SERVER

ON SIDE

Crispy

Extras!

Side fries

$5.00

Side sweet fries

$5.00

Side kids applesauce

$4.00

Side chips

$5.00

Extra dressing

$0.50

Extra sauce

$0.50

House salad

$5.00

Siide pickles

$0.50

Side slaw

$1.00

Bag o chips

$1.00

Specials

CHX Wing special

$5.00+

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Pork Carnitas fries

$14.00

Soup of the day

$12.00

Pork flat iron sandie

$16.00Out of stock

Buffalo Pulled Piggy

$16.00

Chx Quesadilla

$15.00

Pierogis

$17.00

stuffed pocket

$14.00

beer bratwurst

$15.00

Handhelds

Dirty South Chx Sandwich

$19.00

The Irishman

$18.00

Brewers Big Mac

$19.00

Beef on Brew

$16.00

Pulled piggy

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00

Fan favorite

$17.00

Smokehouse Reuben

$17.00

Coconut shrimp wrap

$18.00

Blackened Rooster wrap

$16.00

CRUNCH plate

$5.00

Snacks & shareables

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Mozzarella wedges

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Hog wings

$16.00

Duck Bacon Wontons

$16.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

From the Garden

Grilled Caesar salad

$14.00

Brewers Cobb Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Tikes menu

Cheeseburger

$10.00

grilled cheese

$10.00

chicken tenders

$10.00

Treats

Dessert Poutine

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Delicious and bubbly lemon-lime flavoring

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Shirley temple

$3.00

Club soda

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.50

White milk

$2.50

Mixed Drinks, Liquor

Cocktail, Standard

$8.00

Standard cocktail, like a gin and tonic or a Vodka and soda

1911 Cider Blueberry

$8.00

1911 Cider

Moscow Mule

$8.00

1911 Cider Honeycrisp

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Sunday Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon 1911

$10.00

Old Home Electric

$11.00

Old Home Brother's Cut

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Sweet Apple Cider

$8.00

Inferno

$9.00

Lock one

$9.00

Wine

Thirsty Owl Charonnay

$8.00

Thirsty Owl Pinot Noir

$11.00

Thirsty Owl Riesling

$9.00

Knapp Brut

$10.00

Glenora Gewurtztraminer

$10.00

Mimosa sunday

$5.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pinot grigio

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.00

Kids Water

Kids Sprite

$1.00

Kids Orange Soda

$1.00

Kids Sprite

$1.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.00

Kids Root Beer

$1.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Beer-mosas

Flute With Wit

$8.00

Teku with Wit

$12.00

Flute with Prismatic

$9.00

Teku with Prismatic

$13.00

Flute with h Hero Feast

$9.00

Teku with Hero Feast

$13.00

Flute with Rickle

$8.00

Teku with Rickle

$12.00

Beers

Insight Czech

$6.00

Our clean and crisp Czech Pilsner is a very approachable malty and hoppy lager. It's golden in color, moderate in alcohol, and complex in flavor. It's bitter but in a rounded way and never harsh. Medium-rich malt flavor hit the palate in unison with spicy, floral and herbal Saaz hops character.

Hefeweizen

$5.00

Our always on tap Hefeweizen has the wonderful pine and citrus notes of a great Hefe.

Modify memory

$8.00

Our New England Style IPA, a cloudy citrusy favorite. It has a pop of pineapple and grapefruit and finishes smooth.

Simulacrum

$9.00

Simulacrum is a double IPA with a strong hoppy flavor and blasts of citrus.

Prismatic Spray

$8.00

Heroes Feast

$8.00

Rickle Pick

$7.00

Fog Cloud

$7.00

Mind Flayer lowfill

$5.00

Buried Acorn Lager

$8.00

Peanut butter Mind Flayer

$8.50

Small Beer

$3.00

Find Familiar Fest

$6.00

Blueberry pie

$9.00

Boot full of Fest

$15.00

Crown of Madness

$8.00

1/2 off Crown

$4.00

1911 cider

$7.00

1911 cider seasonal

$8.00

Cider creek

$8.00

Growlers

Growler Empty

$10.00

Growler Czech

$15.00

Growler Hefe or Wit

$18.00

Growler Sour

$20.00

Growler Stout /Porter/ Bock

$18.00

Growler IPA

$20.00

Growler Fest

$19.00

Mix 4 Pack Cans

$20.00

Tasters

taste Mind Flayer

Taste Hex Hefe

Taste Insight Czech

Taste Prismatic Spray

Taste Simulacrum

Taste berry Heros Feast

Taste Modify memory

Taster Fog

Taster Rickle Pick

Taster PB Mind Flayer

Taster Buried acorn

Taster Sweet Apple cider

Taste Find Familiar

Taste Madness

Flights

Flight of 3

$11.00

Flight of 4

$14.00

Cans

4 Pack Priz Spray

$20.00

4 Pack Mind Flayer

$20.00

4 Rickle Pick

$20.00

Shirts

Bullfinch Dark Heather Gambrinus

$25.00

Bullfinch Compass Tanks

$19.00

Bullfinch Full color Crest Tee

$25.00

Bullfinch 1C Crest Sport Grey

$20.00

Hats

Pacific Vintage Wear Hats

$27.00

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Dice trays

Leather Dice Tray

$25.00

Beers

Bills Czech

$5.00

Bills Wit

$4.00

Bills Hefe

$4.00

Bills Priz

$7.00

Bills Rickle Pick

$6.00

Bills Fest

$5.00

Bills Fog Cloud

$6.00

Bills Mod Memory

$7.00

Bills Simulacrum

$8.00

Bills Mind Flayer

$7.00

Bills Crown madness

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The new premier brewpub in central New York! Come in and try our high quality beers by one of the most distinguished brewers in the state, and stay for our high class menu by one of the top chefs in New York. We look forward to seeing you here!

Location

306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, Syracuse, NY 13204

Directions

