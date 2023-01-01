Buraka Madison
No reviews yet
1210 Williamson Street
Madison, WI 53703
DRINKS
Liquor
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Absolut$6.00
- Ciroc$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- Stoli$5.00
- Stoli Blueberry$5.00
- Stoli O$6.00
- Stoli Razz$5.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Tito'S$6.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Double Well Vodka$6.00
- Double Absolut$8.00
- Double Ciroc$9.00
- Double Grey Goose$8.00
- Double Ketel One$8.00
- Double Stoli$7.00
- Double Stoli Blueberry$7.00
- Double Stoli O$7.00
- Double Stoli Razz$7.00
- Double Stoli Vanilla$7.00
- Double Tito's$7.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Martini - Well Vodka$6.00
- Martini - Absolut$9.00
- Martini - Ciroc$10.00
- Martini - Grey Goose$9.00
- Martini - Ketel One$9.00
- Martini - Stoli$8.00
- Martini - Stoli Blueberry$8.00
- Martini - Stoli O$8.00
- Martini - Stoli Razz$8.00
- Martini - Stoli Vanilla$9.00
- Martini - Tito's$8.00
- Shot - Well Vodka$3.00
- Shot - Absolut$5.00
- Shot - Ciroc$6.00
- Shot - Grey Goose$5.00
- Shot - Ketel One$5.00
- Shot - Stoli$4.00
- Shot - Stoli Blueberry$4.00
- Shot - Stoli O$4.00
- Shot - Stoli Razz$4.00
- Shot - Stoli Vanilla$4.00
- Shot - Tito's$4.00
- Well Rum$4.00
- CRUSOE SPICED RUM$5.00
- CRUZAN$4.00
- CACHACA 61$5.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN$5.00
- GOSLING'S$5.00
- J WRAY & NEPHEW$5.00
- MALIBU$5.00
- PLANTATION 20TH$7.00
- PLANTATION 3 STAR$5.00
- SMITH & CROSS$5.00
- DOS MADERAS$7.00
- PLANTATION PINEAPPLE$6.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Double Well Rum$6.00
- Double CRUSOE SPICED RUM$7.00
- Double CRUZAN$6.00
- Double CACHACA 61$7.00
- Double CAPTAIN MORGAN$7.00
- Double GOSLING'S$7.00
- Double J WRAY & NEPHEW$7.00
- Double MALIBU$7.00
- Double PLANTATION 20TH$9.00
- Double PLANTATION 3 STAR$7.00
- Double SMITH & CROSS$7.00
- Double DOS MADERAS$9.00
- Double PLANTATION PINEAPPLE$8.00
- Shot - Well Rum$3.00
- Shot - CRUSOE SPICED RUM$4.00
- Shot - CRUZAN$3.00
- Shot - CACHACA 61$4.00
- Shot - CAPTAIN MORGAN$4.00
- Shot - GOSLING'S$4.00
- Shot - J WRAY & NEPHEW$4.00
- Shot - MALIBU$4.00
- Shot - PLANTATION 20TH$6.00
- Shot - PLANTATION 3 STAR$4.00
- Shot - SMITH & CROSS$4.00
- Shot - DOS MADERAS$6.00
- Shot - PLANTATION PINEAPPLE$5.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- HENDRICKS$6.00
- TANQUERAY$5.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Double Well Gin$6.00
- Double HENDRICKS$8.00
- Double TANQUERAY$7.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Martini - Well Gin$9.00
- Martini - HENDRICKS$11.00
- Martini - TANQUERAY$10.00
- Well Gin$3.00
- Shot - HENDRICKS$5.00
- Shot - TANQUERAY$4.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- MILAGRO SILVER$6.00
- PATRON SILVER$8.00
- PATRON XO CAFÉ$5.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Patron 1800$8.00
- Double Well Tequila$6.00
- Double MILAGRO SILVER$8.00
- Double PATRON SILVER$10.00
- Double PATRON XO CAFÉ$7.00
- Patron 1800$11.00
- Shot - Well Tequila$3.00
- Shot - MILAGRO SILVER$4.00
- Shot - PATRON SILVER$6.00
- Shot - PATRON XO CAFÉ$4.00
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- BULLIET BOURBON$7.00
- BULLIET RYE$6.00
- CANADIAN CLUB$6.00
- CROWN ROYAL$7.00
- FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH$7.00
- FOUR ROSES YELLOW$7.00
- HW AMERICAN PRAIRIE$5.00
- HW DOUBLE RYE$6.00
- JACK DANIELS$6.00
- JAMESON$6.00
- JIM BEAM$6.00
- MAKER'S MARK$6.00
- SEAGRAMS 7$5.00
- TULLAMORE DEW$6.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Add Coke$1.00
- Johnny Walker Black$9.00
- Double Well Whiskey$6.00
- Double BULLIET BOURBON$9.00
- Double BULLIET RYE$8.00
- Double CANADIAN CLUB$8.00
- Double CROWN ROYAL$8.00
- Double FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH$9.00
- Double FOUR ROSES YELLOW$8.00
- Double HW AMERICAN PRAIRIE$8.00
- Double HW DOUBLE RYE$8.00
- Double JACK DANIELS$8.00
- Double JAMESON$8.00
- Double JIM BEAM$8.00
- Double MAKER'S MARK$8.00
- Double SEAGRAMS 7$8.00
- Double TULLAMORE DEW$8.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Shot - Well Whiskey$3.00
- Shot - BULLIET BOURBON$4.00
- Shot - BULLIET RYE$4.00
- Shot - CROWN ROYAL$5.00
- Shot - FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH$5.00
- Shot - FOUR ROSES YELLOW$4.00
- Shot - HW AMERICAN PRAIRIE$4.00
- Shot - HW DOUBLE RYE$5.00
- Shot - JACK DANIELS$4.00
- Shot - JIM BEAM$4.00
- Shot - MAKER'S MARK$4.00
- Johnny Walker Black$5.00
- J & B$7.00
- Laphroaic$8.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Oban$9.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$9.00
- Johnny Walker Black$8.00
- Johnny Walker Red$8.00
- Double JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK$11.00
- Double GLENLIVET 12YR$11.00
- Double LAPHROAIG 18YR$11.00
- Double OBAN$11.00
- J&b$9.00
- Shot - J & B$6.00
- HENNESSEY$9.00
- PIERRE FERRAND$7.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Double HENNESSEY$14.00
- Double PIERRE FERRAND$9.00
- Shot - PIERRE FERRAND$6.00
- Shot - Hennessy$5.00
- AMARANTHA$5.00
- BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM$5.00
- Bitters$5.00
- CHAMBORD$6.00
- DOMAINE DE CANTON$7.00
- DR. MCG MINT$5.00
- DR. MCG VANILLA$5.00
- GODIVA CHOCOLATE$5.00
- GODIVA WHITE$5.00
- GOLDSCHLAGER$5.00
- GRAND MARNIER$6.00
- JAGERMIESTER$5.00
- KAHLUA$5.00
- KORBEL$4.00
- RUMCHATA$5.00
- RUMPLEMINTZ$5.00
- SOUTHERN COMFORT$5.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Add Soda$1.00
- Double AMARANTHA$7.00
- Double BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM$7.00
- Double CHAMBORD$8.00
- Double DOMAINE DE CANTON$9.00
- Double DR. MCG MINT$7.00
- Double DR. MCG VANILLA$7.00
- Double GODIVA CHOCOLATE$7.00
- Double GODIVA WHITE$7.00
- Double GOLDSCHLAGER$7.00
- Double GRAND MARNIER$8.00
- Double JAGERMIESTER$7.00
- Double KAHLUA$7.00
- Double KORBEL$6.00
- Double RUMCHATA$7.00
- Double RUMPLEMINTZ$7.00
- Double SOUTHERN COMFORT$7.00
- Shot - AMARANTHA$4.00
- Shot - BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM$4.00
- Shot - CHAMBORD$5.00
- Shot - DOMAINE DE CANTON$6.00
- Shot - DR. MCG MINT$4.00
- Shot - DR. MCG VANILLA$4.00
- Shot - GODIVA CHOCOLATE$4.00
- Shot - GODIVA WHITE$4.00
- Shot - GOLDSCHLAGER$4.00
- Shot - GRAND MARNIER$5.00
- Shot - JAGERMIESTER$4.00
- Shot - KAHLUA$4.00
- Shot - KORBEL$4.00
- Shot - RUMCHATA$4.00
- Shot - RUMPLEMINTZ$4.00
- Shot - SOUTHERN COMFORT$4.00
- ANGOSTURA$7.00
- CAMPARI$5.00
- Add Red Bull$1.00
- Double ANGOSTURA$9.00
- Double CAMPARI$7.00
- Shot - ANGOSTURA$6.00
- Shot - CAMPARI$4.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Pink Flamingo$10.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$10.00
- Buraka Breeze$7.00
- Caipirinha$9.00
- If Kentucky Had Palm Trees$9.00
- Smokey Orange$10.00
- Dark & Stormy$8.00
- Jamaican Ting & Gin$7.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Mango Martini$10.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Oranchata$7.00
- Painkiller$10.00
- Pink Flamingo$9.00
- Ten Speed$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$8.00
- Voodoo Juice$9.00
- Mango Mule$8.00
- Wisco Old Fashioned$8.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Lopez Pineapple Mojito$9.00
- Oranchata$8.00
- Hemingway Daiquiri$9.00
- Ethiopian Kiss$9.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Golden Cadillac Margarita$9.00
- Hibiscus Margarita$8.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Fall Ginger Apple$7.00
- Milagro Margarita$8.00
- Brandy Pear Sour$9.00
- Purple Meanie$8.00
- Milagro Margarita$8.00
- Royal Apple Old Fashion$7.00
- Hot Spiked Apple Cider$6.00
- Apple Cider Mimosa$6.00
Beer
- New Glarus Spotted Cow$7.00
- Lake Louie Warped Speed$7.00
- Oktoberfest$7.00
- Hop Haus Hashtag Hazy$7.00
- Karben4 Fantasy Factory$7.00
- Potosi Casve Ale$7.00
- Bells O'beron$7.00
- Third Space Upward Spiral$7.00
- Founders$7.00
- 3 Sheeps Fresh Coast$7.00
- Corona$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- PBR Tall Boy$4.00
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Magners Orginal$5.00
- ALT Brew - Hiking Boots$6.00
- Heineken$5.00
Wine
- Goats do Roam Red Blend$9.00
- Dobbes Wine Pinot Noir$9.50
- Barista Pinotage$9.00
- MDZ Malbec$8.00
- Padrillos Malbec$8.50
- Robertson Cabernet Sauvignon$7.50
- Underwood Cellars Pinot Noir$8.50
- Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir$9.00
- The Wolftrap Red Blend$7.50
- PINOT NOIR$6.00
- Goats do Roam Red Blend$28.00
- Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir$24.00
- Man Vintners Cabernet Sauvignon$28.00
- Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir$28.00
- Robertson Cabernet Sauvignon$23.00
- Robertson Pinotage$28.00
- MDZ Malbec$24.00
- The Wolftrap Red Blend$23.00
- Los Monteros Cava Brut$9.00
- Essay Chenin Blanc$7.00
- Porcupine Ridge Sauvignon$9.00
- Dr. Loosen Riesling$8.00
- Goats Do Roam Rose$9.00
- Cristalino Cava Brut$21.00
- Porcupine Ridge Sauvignon$28.00
- Man Vintner’s Chenin$28.00
- Los Monteros Cava Brut$28.00
- Rustenburg Rose$28.00
- Barista Chardonnay$30.00
- Pinot Grigio Bottle$25.00
- Dr. Loosen Riesling$28.00
- Goats Do Roam Rose$28.00
- MAN Vinters Chardonnay$28.00
- Essay Chenin Blanc$28.00
- Robertson Natural Sweet Red$7.00
- Robertson Natural Sweet White$7.00
- Robertson Natural Sweet Red$18.00
- Robertson Natural Sweet White$18.00
NA Beverages
- Black Tea$3.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Herbal Tea$1.50
- Jamaican Ginger Beer$3.50
- Lemon Ice Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mango Drink$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Pineapple$2.00
- Root Beer$3.50
- Spring Water$1.50
- Sprite$3.00
- Ting Grapefruit Soda$3.50
- Water$1.50
- 12 Oz Coffee$15.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Perrier Water$2.50
Daily Specials
APPETIZERS
Not Available
Lunch Dishes
- Alicha$9.49
- Baris$9.99
- Begwot$11.49
- Black Beans$9.49
- Bozena Shiro Lunch$8.99
- Chicken Peanut Stew$10.49
- Coconut Curry Chicken$10.99
- Dorowot$10.49
- Minchet Abish$10.99
- Misirwot$9.49
- Siga Alicha$10.29
- Sigawot$10.99
- Tibs Firfir$12.95
- Vegetarian Peanut Stew$9.49
- Combination Lunch$10.99
- Family Plater #1
- Family Plater #2
- Family Plater #3
- Family Plater #4
- Resturant Week$25.00
DINNER
- Alicha Dinner$16.00
- Begwot Dinner$18.00
- Black Beans Dinner$16.00
- Bozena Shiro Dinner$14.95
- Chicken Peanut Stew Dinner$17.00
- Coconut Curry Chicken Dinner$17.00
- Dorowot Dinner$17.00
- Friday Fish Fry$16.50
- Minchet Abish Dinner$17.00
- Misirwot Dinner$16.00
- Siga Alicha Dinner$17.00
- Sigawot Dinner$17.00
- Tibs Dinner$17.00+
- Don't Use Pls$15.95+
- Vegetarian Peanut Stew Dinner$16.00
- Combination Dinner$21.00
- Family Plater #1
- Family Plater #2
- Family Plater #3
- Family Plater #4
- Restaurant Week$30.00
- Kitfo$15.50
HAPPY HOUR
Draft Beer - Happy Hour
Whiskey - Happy Hour
Tequila - Happy Hour
Gin - Happy Hour
Rum - Happy Hour
Vodka Happy Hour
GIFT CARDS
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1210 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703
Gallery
