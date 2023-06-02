Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sultan 1054 Williamson Street

review star

No reviews yet

1054 Williamson Street

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

Matar Keema

$12.00

Minced Beef, sugar snap peas

Lahori Chargha

$15.00

Chicken quarter, cucumber dill raita

Nihari

$18.00

Braised beef shank, shaved ginger, cilantro


Food

Chukandar Aur Aam Ki Salade

$11.00

Beets, mango, pickled red onion, mint

Matka Murgh Biryani

$16.00

Bone in chicken and fragrant rice served in clay pot

Lahori Chargha

$15.00

Chicken quarter, cucumber dill raita

Murgh Karahi

$15.00

Spiced chicken, tomato, yogurt

Aloo Palak

$11.00

Yukon gold potatos, spinach

Nihari

$18.00

Braised beef shank, shaved ginger, cilantro

Tandoori Lobster and Scallops

$32.00

Curry glazed root vegetables

Matar Keema

$12.00

Minced Beef, sugar snap peas

Maash Ki Daal

$14.00

Urad dal lentils, green and red chili, cilantro, ginger

Dessert

Sheer

$11.00

Vermicelli noodle pudding, dates, cardamom

Kheer

$11.00

Rice pudding, caramelized banana, pistachio

Shahi Tukray

$11.00

Brioche bread pudding, pistachio, almonds, raisins

Breads

Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat stove top flat bread

Tandoori Naan

$2.00

Butter, salt, cilantro

Garlic Naan

$2.00

Roasted garlic butter, salt

Paratha

$2.00

Buttery layered whole wheat flatbread

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sultan is dedicated to serving amazing shareable plates that use local sustainable ingredients. We are a no-tip restaurant! All our staff are paid a living wage plus profit share. If you want to thank your servers, please consider leaving us a review.

Location

1054 Williamson Street, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

