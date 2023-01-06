Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgers & Barley Park City

review star

No reviews yet

1890 Bonanza Dr Unit #111

Park City, UT 84060

Popular Items

Appetizers

$14.00

Fried wings tossed on your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with celery, Carrots and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Onion battered, seasoned fried green beans. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

$10.00

Golden Crisp dill pickles coated in a light cornmeal breading with a hint of spice. Served with ranch.

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Creamy cheddar cheese and cavatappi pasta.

$14.00

Colombian-style yellow cornmeal little pies filled with shredded skirt steak and potato. Served with aji and homemade dipping sauce.

Burgers

All burgers comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with regular or cajun fries.

The Universal Burger

$12.50

Classic yellow American cheese burger.

Cowboy Burger

$17.50

Cheedar cheese / Bacon / Onion Ring / Mango-pineapple salsa / BBQ Sauce

$14.50

Swiss cheese / Avocado / Chipotle mayo

Shroom N' Onion

$14.50

Swiss cheese / Sauteed muchrooms / White grilled onions

Black & Blue

$14.50

Blackened seasoning / Blue Cheese / Applewood bacon / Blue cheese Dressing

Mac & Cheese Burger

$14.50

Topped with our creamy Mac & Cheese

The Veggie

$15.00

Black bean patty / Swiss cheese / Mushrooms / Grilled onions / Parsley alioli.

Blueberry Cabernet

$17.00

Brie cheese / applewood smoked bacon / blueberry cabernet jam.

Firecracker

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese / Jalapenos / homemade habanero sauce

Rasta Monsta

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese / Smoked bacon / Mango-pineapple chutney / Jerk sauce / Teriyaki sauce

The goodnight

$17.00

Yellow american cheese / Applewood smoked bacon / Fried egg / Maple syrup

Sandwiches

All sandwishes comes with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with regular or cajun fries. Upgrade your side! Sweet potato fries, onion rings, mac & cheese or salad $4. Fried pickles, fried green beans or cheese curds $5

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce.

BLT

$14.50
$15.00

Fried chicken on buffalo sauce served with your preference ranch or blue cheese dresing.

Crispy Fried Fish

$17.00
$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, applewood smoke bacon, mac & cheese and fried egg.

Arepas

For Gluten Free lovers! Grilled cornmeal cake served in Latin American cuisine. It's like a hamburger, but instead of bread we use arepas. Served with homemade sauce and Colombian aji.
$6.00

Mozzarella / Butter

$15.00Out of stock

Shredded beef / Corn / Avocado / Mozzarela

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken / Sausage / Mozzarela / Avocado

$14.00

Shredded chicken / Avocado / Mayonnaise / Cilantro / Lime

BBQ Pork

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork / BBQ Sauce / Mozzarella

Salads

House

$9.00

Fresh greens, tomato, cucumber and onions with homemade vinaigrette.

Caesar

$12.00

Kids

10 and YOUNGERS served with fries and your choise of beverage (fountain drink, milk, apple juice).

Hotdogs Bites

$10.00

Mini Frankfuter with fries.

Fingers

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders with fries.

Li'l Burgers

$10.00

Two cheesebugers sliders and fries.

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese and Fries

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salad

$5.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Cream

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Milkshake

$7.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00Out of stock

Colombian Coffe

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant, best burgers in town, local beers

Website

Location

1890 Bonanza Dr Unit #111, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

