Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Burgerworks

1,247 Reviews

$$

10321 W Broad Street

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Burger
Reg. Fresh Cut French Fries
The Classic

Signature Burgers

The Classic

$9.95

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles & American cheese

DA B.O.M

$11.55

Horseradish-bacon mayo, sautéed mushrooms, crispy onion straws, bacon & gouda cheese.

S.O.B.

$10.15

Chipotle mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, crispy tortilla strips & American cheese.

Blues Burger

$9.25

Port-wine glaze, sautéed onions & melted blue cheese.

Avocado Crunch

$8.75

Cilantro-avocado cream, lettuce, tomato, crispy tortilla strips & pepper jack cheese

BBQ Burger

$11.55

Mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, crispy onion straws, bacon & sharp white cheddar cheese

Build Your Burger

Beef Burger

$9.95

100% Certified Angus Beef

Turkey Burger

$10.95

Free range, all natural, antibiotic-free, and non-GMO fed

Chicken Burger

$10.95

All natural ground chicken. No antibiotics, steroids, or hormones added

Bison Burger

$11.95

All natural, grass fed, and locally sourced

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.45

No Meat

$3.75

Beyond Burger

$11.15

A plant-based burger that has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten

Kid's

Chicken Tenders - Kid's

$6.05

Grilled Cheese - Kid's

$6.05

Kid's Sliders

$7.45

Sides

Reg. Fresh Cut French Fries

$4.25

Reg. Bacon-Cheddar Fries

$5.50

Reg. Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Reg. Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Chips

$5.50

Reg. Thick-Cut Onion Rings

$5.50

Reg. Tater Tots

$5.00

Reg. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Reg. Chicken Tenders

$4.50

Reg. Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Tropical Fruit Cup

$1.75

Mandarin Orange Cup

$1.75

Lg Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.50

Lg Bacon-Cheddar Fries

$8.75

Lg Parmesan Fries

$7.25

Lg Thick-Cut Onion Rings

$7.50

Lg Fried Pickles

$6.50

Lg Tater Tots

$7.25

LG Sweet Potato Fry

$6.25

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.45

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Bottled Water

$2.25

Milkshake

$4.95

Kid's Drink

$0.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious burgers, sides, and shakes custom built the way you like them!

Website

Location

10321 W Broad Street, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Directions

Gallery
Burgerworks image
Burgerworks image
Burgerworks image
Burgerworks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3332 Pump Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Cities Bar & Grill - 8004 W Broad St
orange star3.5 • 3
8004 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glen Allen

Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Mama Cucina Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,436
4028 Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Glen Allen
orange star4.2 • 334
5312 WYNDHAM FOREST DR GLEN ALLEN, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Canastas Chicken Short Pump
orange star4.3 • 68
11424 W Broad St Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Allen
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston