Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
American
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
1,181 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Open for dine in, patio dining and to-go orders. Please use our online ordering menu for carryout. Visit our website to make reservations for dining in the restaurant. Thank you for all of your support!
Location
301 Maltby Blvd, Suite A, Henrico, VA 23233
Gallery