Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
American

West Coast Provisions Short Pump

1,181 Reviews

$$

301 Maltby Blvd

Suite A

Henrico, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

West Coast Roll *
Vegetarian Quinoa
Fish Tacos

Instructions & Menu Additions

SERVICE CHARGE***

A 15% service charge will be applied to all togo and delivery orders to be split equally amongst our staff. (it will be listed as a "delivery fee")

USING GIFT CARDS?

Please call the restaurant to place an order and pay using a gift card. 804-360-1090

UTENSILS NOT INCLUDED

Chopsticks will be provided for sushi orders.

Smalls

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

5 jumbo prawns served with cocktail sauce - gf

Truffle Fries

$8.95

house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf

Octopus

$12.95

shaved with olive oil, garlic, crushed pepper, maldon salt, lemon, parsley - gf

Tuna Taco *

$12.95

ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion

Calamari

$12.95

fried with spring onions & cilantro, tossed with sambal honey lime sauce

Fried Oysters

$16.95

corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion

PEI Mussels

$11.95

white wine, sriracha, butter, cilantro, garlic, shallot, toasted bread - gfo

Tuna Sashimi / Carpaccio

$15.95

sashimi tuna, foie gras ganache, pickled apples, edamame, truffle oil, maldon salt, evoo - gf

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.95

prosciutto, chorizo, dolce gorgonzola, cremant, smoked cheddar, pickled mustard seed, olives, jam and toasted country loaf. GFO

Grilled Oysters

$12.95

Yellowtail Crudo

$12.95

Clams App

$12.95

Sushi Rolls

West Coast Roll *

$12.95

spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, tobiko, crunch dynasty, sweet soy reduction

East Coast Roll*

$14.95

cucumber, avocado, charred pineapple, topped with spicy crab salad, & sweet soy reduction

Spicy Tuna Roll *

$9.95

spicy mayo, togarashi, cucumber, crunch dynasty - gf

Rainbow Roll *

$14.95

crab & cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail & avocado - gf

Crunchy Roll

$11.95

shrimp tempura, scallions, cucumber, carrots, pickled daikon, sesame seeds, unagi sauce

Vegetarian Tempura Roll

$8.95

sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame seeds, jalapeno, cilantro

Soup and Salads

Cup Crab Corn & Miso Soup

$5.95

East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf

Bowl Crab Corn & Miso Soup

$7.95

East Coast meets West Coast, corn, miso, cream, crab - gf

Mixed Greens

$7.95

heirloom radish, carrots, red onions, lemon rosemary vinaigrette - gf

Kale Caesar

$8.95

house caesar dressing, brioche crouton, shaved parm, white anchovy - gfo

Burrata

$12.95

arugula, prosciutto, melon, sumac lime vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

served with fries

Angus Burger

$12.95

white cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato

WCP Burger

$14.95

arugula, pickled red onions, horseradish peppercorn aioli, smoked cheddar

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$14.95

pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Maine Lobster Roll

$26.95

served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli & spring mix

Mains

Fish Tacos

$18.95

fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Cioppino

$20.95

clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, fennel tomato broth, toasted bread - gfo

WC Shrimp & Grits

$20.95

rice grits, bok choy, roasted tomatoes, miso brown butter - gf

Blackened Mahi

$25.95

butternut puree, broccolini, pumpkin seed salsa, chili oil, fried corn tortilla

Seared Salmon

$24.95

shaved Brussels sprouts, apples, candied walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree, pickled mustard seed - gf

Roasted Rockfish

$28.95

asparagus, arugula, prosciutto, dates, parmesan, lemon, polenta - gf

Scallops

$36.95

rice grits, bacon, kale, evoo, lemon, parmesan, squid ink - gf

Crab Cake

$36.95

sweet potatoes, corn salad, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion

Steak Frites

$26.95

hangar steak, house cut fries, arugula salad, chimichurri sauce - gf

6oz Filet

$28.95

aligot potatoes, asparagus, mushroom & sage brown butter - gf

Airline Chicken

$18.95

Vegetarian Quinoa

$13.95

Simply Prepared

Simply Grilled Rockfish

$28.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & aspargus - gf

Simply Grilled Salmon

$24.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf

Simply Grilled Mahi

$25.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & aspargus - gf

Simply Grilled Shrimp

$20.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf

Simply Grilled Lobster Tail

$28.95

served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus- gf

Sides

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.95

Side Kale Salad

$6.95

Side of Fries

$6.95

Side of Asparagus

$6.95

Side of Broccolini

$6.95

Side of Rice Grits

$6.95

Side of Sauteed Brussels

$6.95

Side of Aligot Potatoes

$6.95

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$6.95

Side of Corn Salad

$6.95

Side of Sweets W/ Corn Salad

$8.95

Bread Bowl

$3.95

Sauteed Kale

$6.95

Kids Menu

KIDS Angus Burger

$6.00

single patty with: white cheddar, onion, lettuce, tomato

KIDS WCP Burger

$7.00

single patty with: arugula, pickled red onions, horseradish peppercorn aioli, smoked cheddar

KIDS Linguine Pasta

$6.00

penne pasta with butter and parmesan or cream sauce

KIDS Fish & Chips

$8.00

fried grouper and fries

Desserts

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$11.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.95

mint crystals, candied cocoa nibs, mint chocolate gelato

Gelato

$6.95

Rotating flavor from Deluca Gelato

Gelato Du Jour - Mint Chip

$6.95

Rotating flavor from Deluca Gelato

House Donut

$10.95

lemon curd, candied citrus zest, berries, marcona almonds, local honey

Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

Sorbet Du Jour

$6.95

Rotating flavor from Deluca Gelato

Restaurant Week

RW Vegetarian Quinoa

$35.22

RW Chocolate Mousse

RW Panna Cotta

RW Gelato

Beer

Belle Isle Transfusions

$9.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser ZERO

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Devil's BB Vienna Lager

$7.00

HW Great Return IPA

$9.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00

Two Hands Pineapple

$8.00

Hardywood Peach Tripel

$11.00

Wine

BTL WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Imagery Estate Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Chevaliere Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Maison Joseph Drouhin Bourgogne

$56.00

Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvee

$95.00

BTL Peter Franus Zin

$70.00

BTL Benziger Family Merlot

$40.00

BTL Novelty Hill Merlot

$60.00

BTL Whitehall Lane Tre Leoni

$75.00

BTL Chateau Mongravey

$100.00

BTL Director's Cut Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Cab

$60.00

BTL Heitz Cellar Cabernet

$90.00

BTL Orin Swift "Papillon"

$125.00

BTL Orin Swift “Palermo”

$105.00

BTL Rappahannock Cabernet Franc

$40.00
BTL Sean Minor Cab

BTL Sean Minor Cab

$40.00

BTL Stag's Leap "Artemis" Cab

$95.00

BTL Currator Red Blend

$28.00

BTL Daou Pessimist Red Blend

$56.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$45.00

BTL Roth Estate Red Blend

$55.00

BTL Gougenheim Malbec

$36.00
BTL Torre di luna Alto Adige

BTL Torre di luna Alto Adige

$36.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Benziger Sauv Blanc

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Grgich Hills Fume Blanc           

$60.00

BTL Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc

$48.00

BTL Wither HIlls Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Mattias Et Emile Sancerre

$80.00

BTL Barboursville Chard

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Maison Louis Latour Jadot Chablis

$70.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chard

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Quilt Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Ryan Patrick "Naked" Chard

$40.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Stags Leap "Karia" Chard

$60.00
BTL AIX Rose

BTL AIX Rose

$46.00Out of stock
BTL Beiler Rose

BTL Beiler Rose

$40.00

BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde

$36.00

BTL Currator White Blend

$28.00

BTL Domaine Claude Branger Muscadet

$36.00

BTL Domaine Claude Muscadet

$38.00

BTL Domaine Vincent Careme Vouvray

$48.00

BTL Finca Allende Rioja Blanco

$50.00

BTL Highdef Reisling

$40.00

BTL Mumm Brut Champagne

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Schramsberg Brut Rose

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Torresella Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00Out of stock

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut

$110.00

N/A Bevs / Mocktails

Basil Lemongrass NO-JITO

$6.00

London Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Berries All Day MOCKTAIL

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Aqua Panna Mineral Water

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Open for dine in, patio dining and to-go orders. Please use our online ordering menu for carryout. Visit our website to make reservations for dining in the restaurant. Thank you for all of your support!

Website

Location

301 Maltby Blvd, Suite A, Henrico, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
West Coast Provisions image
West Coast Provisions image
West Coast Provisions image
West Coast Provisions image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tazza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3332 Pump Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Burgerworks
orange star4.4 • 1,247
10321 W Broad Street Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Innsbrook
orange star4.2 • 1,832
4024-A Cox Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Cities Bar & Grill - 8004 W Broad St
orange star3.5 • 3
8004 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurantnext
JJ's Grille
orange star4.2 • 329
10298 Staples Mill Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Henrico

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Bistro
orange star4.7 • 495
12422 Gayton Rd Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston