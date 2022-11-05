Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burning Rice Dallas Preston Center





6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225

Dallas, TX 75225

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Kids Bowl
Abundant Deal

Bibimbop

Abundant Deal

Abundant Deal

$13.80

Enjoy our Regular Bowl including Miso Soup and Mandoo Dumplings!

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg served in a traditional Bibimbop Bowl.

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$9.95

Your choice of rice, protein, toppings, and an egg packaged in a childrens sized Bibimbop Bowl.

Sides

4pc Mandoo

4pc Mandoo

$3.95
6pc Mandoo

6pc Mandoo

$4.95
8pc Mandoo

8pc Mandoo

$6.95
12pc Mandoo

12pc Mandoo

$8.95
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$7.95

Korean Fried Chicken Bites (Gangjeong) tossed in our Sweet Glaze or Burnin' Sauce.

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

Double-fried & perfeclty crispy on the outside, irrestistibly tender on the inside.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

Drinks

Iced K-Latte

Iced K-Latte

$2.95

NEW! Our signature Iced K-Coffee is the perfect blend of K-Coffee and sweetness.

Milkis

Milkis

$2.50

A delicious Korean favorite! This carbonated drink includes subtle yogurt flavors.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craving Bibimbop? Burning Rice offers traditional Korean BBQ Bibimbop bowls that are fully customizable. FRESH. HEALTHY. BOLD.

Location

6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225, Dallas, TX 75225

Directions

