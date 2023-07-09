Cafe Carmela 2
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Owned by Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio, Cafe Carmela is named after Joe’s mother Carmela who was born in Gravina in puglia, Italy. Carmela immigrated to the US when she was only 3 years old. Combining Carmela’s Italian home cooking mastery, our talented chefs, and Anna Marie’s South Philly roots, you’re guaranteed an authentic Italian experience. We strive to produce the best in quality and service while offering the comfort of a home cooked Italian meal.
Location
2975 philmont avenue, huntingdon valley, PA 19006
Gallery
