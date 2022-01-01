Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe La Fortuna Hinsdale

344 Reviews

$

46 Village Place

Hinsdale, IL 60521

Order Again

Popular Items

16 oz Latte
20 oz Latte
20 oz Mayan Coffee

Espresso & Coffee

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

12 oz Drip

$2.50

16 oz Drip

$3.00

20 oz Drip

$3.50

Single Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Double Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

12 oz Americano

$2.50

16 oz Americano

$3.00

20 oz Americano

$3.50

Single Espresso Panna

$3.00

Double Espresso Panna

$4.00

12 oz Refill

$1.25

16 oz Refill

$1.50

20 oz Refill

$1.75

Single Ristretto

$2.50

Double Ristretto

$3.50

12 oz Red Eye

$3.00

16 oz Red Eye

$3.50

20 oz Red Eye

$4.00

Single Lungo

$2.50

Double Lungo

$3.50

12 oz Café Au Lait

$3.00

16 oz Café Au Lait

$3.50

20 oz Café Au Lait

$4.00

Single Espresso Affogato

$4.00

Double Espresso Affogato

$5.00

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.50

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.25

20 oz Cappuccino

$4.75

Single Cortado

$3.00

Double Cortado

$4.00

12 oz Latte

$3.50

16 oz Latte

$4.25

20 oz Latte

$4.75

96 oz Regular Coffee Box

$20.50

MONIN SYRUP

12 oz Flat White

$3.50

16 oz Flat White

$4.25

20 oz Flat White

$4.75

96 oz Decaffeinated Box

$24.50

12 oz Mocha

$4.00

16 oz Mocha

$4.75

20 oz Mocha

$5.25

96 oz Cafe de Olla Box

$22.50

12 oz Breve

$4.25

16 oz Breve

$5.00

20 oz Breve

$5.50

96 oz Mexican Hot Chocolate Box

$30.50

12 oz Steamers

$2.50

16 oz Steamers

$3.00

20 oz Steamers

$3.50

96 oz Mayan Coffee

$34.50

4.5 Gallons Regular Coffee

$115.00

Mexican Specialties

12 oz Café de Olla

$2.75

16 oz Café de Olla

$3.25

20 oz Café de Olla

$3.75

12 oz Café Con Leche

$3.25

16 oz Café Con Leche

$4.00

20 oz Café Con Leche

$4.50

$4.50

16 oz Mayan Coffee

$5.00

20 oz Mayan Coffee

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Teas

12 oz Hot Tea

$2.50

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

20 oz Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz Matcha Green Tea

$4.00

16 oz Matcha Green Tea

$4.50

20 oz Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

12 oz Matcha Latte

$4.50

16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

20 oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

12 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

20 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

12 oz Fruit Tea

$3.50

16 oz Fruit Tea

$4.00

20 oz Fruit Tea

$4.50

Iced Coffee Drinks

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.00

24 oz Cold Brew

$6.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$8.00

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.00

24 oz Iced Americano

$4.00

16 oz Ice Drip (hot)

$3.00

24 oz Ice Drip (hot)

$4.00

Cold Brew Jar refill

$6.00

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.25

24 oz Iced Latte

$5.25

16 oz Frappe

$4.25

24 oz Frappe

$5.25

Cold Brew Box 96oz

16 oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

24 oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

16 oz. Iced Breve

$5.00

24.oz Iced Breve

$6.00

Mexican Specialties

16 oz Iced Cafe de Olla

$3.50

24 oz Iced Cafe de Olla

$4.00

16 oz Iced Cafe con Leche

$4.00

24 oz Iced Cafe con Leche

$4.75

16 oz Iced Mayan

$5.00

24 oz Iced Mayan

$6.00

Chocolate

16 oz Iced Chocolate

$4.75

24 oz Iced Chocolate

$5.50

Teas

16 oz Iced Tea

$3.00

24 oz Iced Tea

$4.00

16 oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$4.50

24 oz Iced Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

16 oz Iced Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

24 oz Iced Fruit Iced Tea

$5.00

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

24 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

16 oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

24 oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

16 oz Matcha Frappe

$5.00

24 oz Matcha Frappe

$6.00

Cold Drinks

16 oz Milkshake

$5.25

24 oz Milkshake

$6.50

16 oz Root Beer Float

$5.50

16 oz Smoothie

$5.25

24 oz Smoothie

$6.50

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.50

24 oz Italian Soda

$4.50

16oz LOTUS Energy Drink

$4.25

24oz LOTUS Energy Drink

$5.50

16 oz Bubble Tea

$4.60

24 oz Bubble Tea

$5.60

Bobba Bubbles

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Minute Maid Juice

$2.20

Dasani Water

$1.50

Smart Water

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Agua Fresca Strawberry

$3.00

Agua Fresca Hibiscus

$3.00

Gluten Free

Banana Muffin

$4.00

Lemon Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Granola Bar

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

White Chocolate Cranberry Biscottis

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cakepop

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cakepop

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Seasonal Biscottis

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal Cake Pop

$3.00

Turano

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Old Fashion Donut

$2.50

Chocolate Long John

$2.50

Apple Fritter

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Sinful Brownie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Page's

Apple Cider Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cinnamon Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Frooze Balls

Frooze Balle Caramel

$3.00

Frooze Balls Chocolate Hazelnut

$3.00

Frooze Balls Lemon Cheesecake

$3.00

Frooze Balls PBJ

$3.00

Choco Raspberry Froozeballs

$3.00

Kirsten's

Sugar Cookies Kits

$15.00Out of stock

Donuts

$2.50

Turnover

$3.00

Cinamon Bun

$2.50Out of stock

K.Apple Fritter

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

$1.75Out of stock

Origini

Chocolate/Hazelnut Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Starred Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Pistacchio Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Custard

$3.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$4.50

Omelette

$6.50

Breakfast Panini Meat

$10.00

Breakfast Panini Veggies

$10.00

Breakfast Panini PLAIN

$10.00

Paninis

B.A.T.

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Grilled Veggies

$10.75

Italian

$10.75

P.B.J.

$8.75

Half B.A.T

$5.50

Half Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Half Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Half Italian

$6.00

Half P.B.J.

$4.50

Spi-Mo-To

$9.75

B.Y.O

$9.75

Quesadilla

$6.50

Chips

$0.50Out of stock

Half Spi-Mo-To

$5.50

Half B.Y.O

$5.50

Salsas

10 oz Jar Salsa Verde

$6.00

10 oz Chipotle Chutney

$7.00

SOFT SERVE

SOFT SERVE CONE

$3.00

SOFT SERVE CUP

$4.50

BEANS

Medium Roast

$8.50+

Espresso Roast

$8.50+

Decaffeinated

$9.00+

1/2 Decaffeinated

$8.75+

Cafe de Olla

$9.00+

5 Lb Beans First Respondents

$45.00

5 Lb Beans

$62.50

Shipping

Sumatra

$16.50

Kenya

$16.50

TEAS & POWDERS

200 gms Premium Matcha

$35.00

200 gms Blueberry Matcha

$28.00

1 Kilo Blueberry Matcha

$80.00

Vanilla Powder

$18.00

Fruit Tea

$6.00

GIFT BASKETS

Tumblers

$19.99

T-Shirts

$10.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Large Gift Baskets

$225.00

Burlap Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Maureen Claffy Cards

$29.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATES

Almonds Covered Chocolate white box

COFFEE CLUB: COFFEE OF THE MONTH

ONE MONTH

$34.99

SIX MONTHS

$209.94

MR. LEO'S

Salmon Skin

$20.00

Raw Veggie

$30.00

Peanut Butter Swirl

$16.00

PB&Banana

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

46 Village Place, Hinsdale, IL 60521

Directions

Gallery
Cafe La Fortuna image
Cafe La Fortuna image

