  • Cafe Mi Vitrola - 15352 nw 79th ct
Cafe Mi Vitrola 15352 nw 79th ct

15352 nw 79th ct

Miami Lakes, FL 33178

Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$9.00

Shredded chicken, Aji Amarillo

Cuban Empanadas

$10.00

Lechon, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Pickles, Dijonaise sauce

Rabo Encendido Empanadas

$12.00

Rabo encendido and cream

Steak Empanadas

$11.00

Steak, Onions, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli

Croquetas

Croquetas de Jamon

$10.00

Jamon Serrano, Fig Jam

Croquetas de Seafood

$11.00

Seafood, rice, saffron aioli

Croquetas de Bacalao

$11.00

Bacalao, cilantro sauce

Lobster Croquetas

$11.00

Lobster, Spicy Mayo

Piqueos

Ceviche

$15.00

Ceviche amarillo,fish, onions, cilantro, tostones, avocado

Octopus Carpaccio

$18.00

Octopus Carpaccion, olive olive, lime, limo pepper, toast

Pork Belly

$18.00

Crispy Sweet and Sour Pork Belly, Kimchee

Tostones con Ropa Vieja

$16.00

With ropa vieja y crispy onions

Maduros con Bacon

$16.00

Wrapped with back, guava bbq

Tabla de Quesos

$28.00

Assorted selections of sliced meats, and cheese, pickles, honey, nuts

Friturita de Malanga

$14.00

Fritura de Malanga, Fresh Cheese, Cilantro Sauce

Loaded Tostones

$21.00

Loaded with tomatoes, creole shrimp, pico de gallo, crema

Crispy Rice

$21.00

Sushi Rice with Tuna Tartare

Corn Ribs

$18.00

Los tomatillos de Olga

$17.00

Homemade tamale in casserole with Crispy Pork

Vaca Frita

$15.00

Vaca frita sliders, mojo onions

Salads

Burrata + Serrano

$21.00

Burrata, serrano ham, heirloom tomatoes, hummus, avocado mousse, honey, balsamic

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, seasoned crountos, parmesan cheese

House Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, crispy oninos, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, chiffles, chicharron, hard-boiled egg

Main

Paella

$39.00

Spanish chorizo, mixed seafood

Aeropuerto

$25.00

Fried rice, chicken, steak, chicharron, shrimp, asian sauce

Un Guajiro en Lima

$27.00

Stir fry filet mignon, onions, tomatoes, rice, golden potatos, scallions, baby corn, carrots

Pargo Enchilado

$39.00

Whole snapper, yellow rice, yucas, tomato/wine reduction

Grilled Churrasco

$26.00

Grilled churrasco, chimichurri, garlic french fries

Ossobuco & Gnocchi

$35.00

Ossobuco & gnocchi, beer reduction

Rice with Chicken

$20.00

Yellow rice, grilled mojo chicken breast, onions

Parilla Mixta

$45.00

Churrasco, chicken, chorizo, chicharron

Branzino Primavera

$35.00

Roasted branzino, vegetables medley, roasted pepper sauce

Levanta Muertos

$25.00

Seafood, seafood broth

Sides

Tostones

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yuca con Mojo

$5.00

Maduros con Bacon

$4.00

Moro Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Yuca

$4.00

Arroz Amarillo

$5.00

Frijoles Negros

$4.00

Agracate

$6.00

Pure

$5.00

Vegetales

$7.00

Dijionaise

$0.50

A marillo

$0.50

Mayochup

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Mojo

$0.50

Guava Bbq

$0.50

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Flan de Mima

$8.00

Guayaba Cheesecake

$8.00

Las Torrejas de Facundo

$8.00

Marquesa de Coco y Dulce de Leche

$8.00

Drinks La Vieja Guardia

Mojito

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Cubata "Cuba Libre"

$17.00

Old Cuban

$14.00

Carnaval Mojito

$12.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Maria "Mary Pickford"

$14.00

Drinks Carlitos Way

Rum Fashion

$15.00

Pain Killer

$15.00

Al Año y Un Dia

$16.00

Drinks La Nueva Escuela

Mojito Mi Vitrola

$16.00

El Yuma

$17.00

Guarapa Criolla

$15.00

Pa Los Santos

$16.00

El Padrino

$16.00

Chan Chan

$15.00

La Bemba Colora

$16.00

Quemando el Vaso

$17.00

El Muletazo

$15.00

La Ultima y nos Vamos

$38.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$13.00

Elite Stoli

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Elite Stoli

$28.00

DBL Titos

$24.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$26.00

Bombay

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Bombay

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$26.00

Candela

$12.00

Zacapa 23 Años

$13.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Candela

$24.00

DBL Zacapa 23 Años

$26.00

DBL Diplomatico

$28.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796

$28.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo Claro

$16.00

Cincoro

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Cristalino

$19.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

DBL Don Julio

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Añejo Claro

$32.00

DBL Cincoro

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$30.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

DBL Herradura Reposado

DBL Herradura Cristalino

DBL Clase Azul

Fireball

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Buchannan

$14.00

Buchannan 18

$18.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

MacAllan 12

$17.00

MacAllan 15

$20.00

MacAllan 18

$40.00

Old Parr

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Fireball

DBL Crown Royal

DBL Buchannan

DBL Buchannan 18

DBL Bulliet

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jameson

DBL MacAllan 12

DBL MacAllan 15

DBL MacAllan 18

DBL Old Parr

DBL Woodford Reserve

Bucha

Chivas Regal 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

The Glenlivet Glass 14

$25.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Marker's Mark

$14.00

DBL Bucha

DBL Chivas Regal 12

DBL Glenlivet 18

DBL Glenlivet 12

DBL The Glenlivet Glass 14

DBL Hennessy

DBL Four Roses

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

DBL Marker's Mark

Amaretto

$13.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

DBL Amaretto

DBL Sambuca

DBL Cointreau

DBL Baileys

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

Beer

Stella Draft

$8.00

La Rubia Draft

$8.00

Pops Porter Draft

$8.00

Michellob U Draft

$8.00

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Cerpa

$5.50

Brahma

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Michelada

$6.50

Wine

Sangria Roja GL

$10.00

Sangria Especial

$14.00

Jordan

$14.00

Cliff Lede

$14.00

Belle Las Alturas

$14.00

Le P'tit Paysan

$14.00

Pago Capellanes

$14.00

Trapiche Medalla

$14.00

BTL Lignum

$42.00

BTL Caymus 1 LT

$135.00

Sangria Roja Pitcher

$35.00

BTL Emmolo

$80.00

BTL Justin

$95.00

BTL Jordan

$55.00

BTL Paul Hobbs

$90.00

BTL Cliff Lede

$45.00

BTL Belle Las Alturas

$50.00

BTL Le P'tit Paysan

$45.00

BTL Cakebread Cellars

$95.00

BTL Groth

$90.00

BTL Artemis

$95.00

BTL Pago Capellanes

$45.00

BTL The Prisioner

$75.00

BTL Trapiche Medalla

$45.00

BTL Escorihuela

$70.00

BTL Terruno

$70.00

BTL La Guiva Amarone

$95.00

BTL Arzuaga Reserva

$75.00

Sangria Blanca GL

$10.00

Ca'Montini Pinot Grigio

$13.00

St Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Voga Prosecco

$12.00

Sangria Blanca Pitcher

$35.00

BTL St Margherita Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL Voga Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Far Niente

$95.00

Lion & Lily

$11.00

BTL Lion & Lily

$40.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$99.00

Juices

Sugar Cane Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

Water Bottle Small

$3.00

Water Bottle Medium

$4.50

Water Bottle Large

$6.00

Sparkling Water Small

$3.50

Sparkling Water Large

$7.00

Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Cubano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Expresso

$3.00

Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.99

Happy Hour

Vodka HH

$7.50

Rum HH

$7.50

Tequila HH

$7.50

Whiskey HH

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15352 nw 79th ct, Miami Lakes, FL 33178

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

