Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex 301 Mount Hope Ave
301 Mount Hope ave
Rockaway, NJ 07036
Popular Items
CAFELOMBIA FOOD
Bakery
Buńuelos
Corazones
Pastel Caramelo
Pan jamon y queso
Pan de coco
Pan de bono
Churro Cafelombia
Churros de caramelo (1)
Pan de queso
Arepa de choclo
Arepa de choclo con queso
Empanadas cambray
Arepa
Arepa con queso
Pan de queso grande
Chicharron de guava
Palitos de queso
Palitos de guava y queso
Pan de leche
Pan de guava
Vaso de mango
Roscon De Guava
Aperitivos
Beef Empanada
Chicken Empanada
Mini empanadas (5)
Empanaditas
Mini empanadas (10)
Alitas de Pollo
Chicken wings
Tostones con Guacamole
Green plantain with guacamole
Chicken arepa
Steak arepa
Vegan Arepa
Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions
Picadita
Grilled steak, crunchy pork cracklings, Colombian chorizo, and green fried plantain
Chicharron con Arepita
Fried pork cracklings with fried corn cake
Chicharron con Guacamole
Fried pork cracklings with guacamole
Cafelombia Sampler
4 mini beef empanadas, 4 chicken wings, chorizo, chicharrón, tostones & shrimp cocktail
Maduro con Queso
Whole sweet plantain with melted cheese
Chorizo con Arepita
Colombian sausage with fried corn cake
Camarones al Ajillo y Toston
Garlic shrimp and green plantain
Montaditos con Churrasco
4 green plantains topped with guacamole and churrasco steak and ketchup mayo sauce
Carne Asada Fiesta Fries Cafelombia
French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled steak, chorizo, pork cracklings and ketchup mayo sauce
Montaditos de Pollo
4 green plantains topped with guacamole, grilled chicken and ketchup mayo sauce
Morcilla con Arepita
Blood sausage with fried corn cake
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail with green plantains
Arepitas
Ensaladas
Sandwiches
Sandwich de Pescado
Breaded fish filet sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sandwich de Carne
Grilled steak sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sandwich de Pollo
Grilled chicken sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries
Sides
Arroz Blanco (White Rice)
Frijoles Rojos (Red Beans)
Tostones (Green Plantains)
Maduros (Sweet Plantain)
Yuca Frita (Fried Cassava)
Papa Fritas (French Fries)
Papa con Guiso (Boiled Potatoes in Red Sauce)
Ensalada Verde Side (Green Salad)
Mazorca Herbida (Boiled Corn)
Chips de Platano (Plantain Chips)
Salsa verde
Salsa rosada
Salsa picante
Chimichurri
Pollo
Pechuga
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, choice of 2 sides
Mar y Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp, choice of 2 sides
Pechuga Encebollada
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides
Pechuga Hawaiiana
Grilled chicken breast topped melted cheese, ham and sweet pineapple sauce with a choice of 2 sides
Pechuga en Crema de Mariscos
Grilled chicken topped with colombian seafood casserole sauce topped with shrimp and calamari, choice of 2 sides
Pechuga en Salsa Champinones
Grilled chicken breast topped with white cream sauce, mushrooms, and a choice of 2 sides
Arepa con Pollo
Corn cake topped with guacamole and grilled chicken
Pechuga con Vegetales
Grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables
Arroz con Pollo
Shredded chicken and yellow rice and a choice of 2 sides
Pork
Lomo a la Plancha
Grilled pork loin and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo Empanizado
Breaded pork loin and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo en Crema Blanca y Champinones
Pork loin topped with mushrooms, white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Lomo Hawaiiano
Pork loin topped with melted cheese, ham, sweet pineapple sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Carnes
Bandeja Paisa
Traditional colombian platter (steak, fried pork belly, chorizo, avocado, rice & beans, sweet plantain, and fried corn cake)
Mini Paisa
Churrasco
16oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 2 sides
Churrasquito
12oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 1 side
Arepa con Churrasquito
Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak
El Asado
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, colombian chorizo, garlic shrimp, grilled corn and rice
Carne Molida
Shredded steak and a choice of 2 sides
Mar y Tierra
12oz grilled skirt steak topped with grilled shrimp and a choice of 1 side
Carne Asada
Grilled beef steak and a choice of 2 sides
Bistec Encebollado
Grilled beef steak topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides
Bistec a Caballo
Grilled beef steak topped with tomato stew, sunny side up eggs and a choice of 2 sides
Seafood
Arroz con Camarones
Sautéed rice with shrimp and a choice of 2 sides
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled salmon with a choice of 2 sides
Filete al Ajillo
Grilled fish filet in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Filete y Camarones en Crema Blanca
Grilled fish filet and shrimp topped with white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides
Salmon con Camarones en Salsa Blanca
Grilled salmon and shrimp in white cream sauce with a choice of 2 sides
Camarones Empanizado
Breaded shrimp and a choice of 2 sides
Filete Empanizado con Champinones
Breaded fish filet in white cream sauce and mushroom with a choice of 2 sides
Pargo Frito
Fried red snapper and a choice of 2 sides
Niños
Postres
Cafelombia JUGOS NATURALES
Bebidas
Jugo de Naranja
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Jugo de naranja kids
Limonada
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Maracuya en agua
Passion fruit
Maracuya en leche
Mora en agua
Blackberry
Mora en leche
Fresa en agua
Strawberry
Fresa en leche
Mango en agua
Mango en leche
Lulo en leche
Lulo en agua
Papaya en agua
Guanabana en agua
Soursop
Guanabana en leche
Guayaba en agua
Guava
Guayaba en leche
Piña en agua
Pineapple
Piña en leche
Milo Frio
Milo Caliente
Avena Fria
Oatmeal Cold
Avena Caliente
Oatmeal Hot
Aguapanela con Limon Fria
Panela water with lime juice cold
Aguapanela con Limon Caliente
Panela water with lime juice hot
Almond Milk
Oat Milk
CAFELOMBIA BEVERAGES
COFFEE & TEA
SIGNATURE BEVERAGES
Cafe Mocha 12oz
Chai Tea Latte 12oz
White Chocolate Mocha 12oz
Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz
Strawberry Lime Lemonade 16oz
Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea 16oz
Old Fashioned Unsweetened Tea 16oz
Bottle Water
Mexican Soda
LOLA'S FOOD
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese
Steak Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese
Birria Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese
Black Bean & Sweet Potato Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese, sweet potato, avocado, black beans
Tacos
Grilled Steak Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Birria Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Ground Beef Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Grilled Veggie Tacos
3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans
Pork carnitas Tacos
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Steak Tacos (no sides)
Birria Tacos (no sides)
Ground Beef Tacos (no sides)
Grilled Chicken Tacos (no sides)
Grilled Shrimp Tacos (no sides)
Grilled Veggie Tacos (no sides)
Pork carnitas Tacos (no sides)
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (no sides
Appetizers
Mini empanadas (5)
Guacamole & Chips
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Choice of plain, chipotle BBQ, mild or hot diablo
Carne Asada Fiesta Fries Lolas
French fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, jalapeños and melted cheese
Elote Loco
Grilled corn covered with mayo, fresh cheese and tajín spice
Río Grande Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, shredded cheese and pico de gallo
Enchiladas
Steak Enchiladas
Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side
Chicken Enchiladas
Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side
Shrimp Enchiladas
Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichangas
Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with chicken, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Steak Chimichangas
Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with steak, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Chimichangas
Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with shrimp, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas
Steak Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas
Salads
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips. Tossed in a caesar dressing. In taco shell
Lola's Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, mixed cheddar cheese. Tossed in a tequila-lime cilantro dressing in taco shell
Tortilla Shell
Steak Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Carnitas Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Shrimp Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Ground Beef Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Grilled Veggies Tortilla Shell
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Sides
Nachos
Desserts
Enchilada style burrito
Lola's Drinks
LOLA'S DRINKS
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Limon (Lemon) Jarritos
Mandarin Jarritos
Manzana (Apple) Jarritos
Sangria Jarritos
Pina (Pineapple) Jarritos
Colombiana
Mexican Coke
Sprite bottle
Fanta
Pony Malta
Postobon
Bretańa
Horchata
Redbull
bottled water
Diet Coke
SMOOTHIES & FRESH SQUEEZED
Mango in water
Mango in milk
Strawberry in water
Strawberry in milk
Passion fruit in water
Passion fruit in milk
Guava in water
Guava in milk
Lulo in water
Lulo in milk
Guanabana in water
Guanabana in milk
Blackberry (mora) in water
Blackberry (mora) in milk
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Fresh squeezed lemonade
KIDS Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
301 Mount Hope ave, Rockaway, NJ 07036