  • Linden
  • Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex - 301 Mount Hope Ave
Cafelombia & Lola's Tex-Mex 301 Mount Hope Ave

No reviews yet

301 Mount Hope ave

Rockaway, NJ 07036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa
Mora en agua
Mango en leche

CAFELOMBIA FOOD

Bakery

Buńuelos

$2.00

Corazones

$2.50

Pastel Caramelo

$3.00

Pan jamon y queso

$3.00

Pan de coco

$2.50

Pan de bono

$2.50

Churro Cafelombia

$2.50

Churros de caramelo (1)

$2.00Out of stock

Pan de queso

$2.50

Arepa de choclo

$3.00

Arepa de choclo con queso

$3.50

Empanadas cambray

$2.50

Arepa

$3.50

Arepa con queso

$4.50

Pan de queso grande

$5.50

Chicharron de guava

$2.00

Palitos de queso

$3.00

Palitos de guava y queso

$4.00

Pan de leche

$3.00Out of stock

Pan de guava

$3.50

Vaso de mango

$5.00

Roscon De Guava

$4.00

Aperitivos

Beef Empanada

$2.00

Chicken Empanada

$2.00

Mini empanadas (5)

$6.50

Empanaditas

$9.00Out of stock

Mini empanadas (10)

Alitas de Pollo

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken wings

Tostones con Guacamole

$9.00

Green plantain with guacamole

Chicken arepa

$10.00

Steak arepa

$11.00

Vegan Arepa

$8.00

Corn cake topped with guacamole, sweet plantain and red onions

Picadita

$14.95

Grilled steak, crunchy pork cracklings, Colombian chorizo, and green fried plantain

Chicharron con Arepita

$6.50

Fried pork cracklings with fried corn cake

Chicharron con Guacamole

$10.95

Fried pork cracklings with guacamole

Cafelombia Sampler

$18.95

4 mini beef empanadas, 4 chicken wings, chorizo, chicharrón, tostones & shrimp cocktail

Maduro con Queso

$5.00

Whole sweet plantain with melted cheese

Chorizo con Arepita

$3.95

Colombian sausage with fried corn cake

Camarones al Ajillo y Toston

$10.95

Garlic shrimp and green plantain

Montaditos con Churrasco

$13.95

4 green plantains topped with guacamole and churrasco steak and ketchup mayo sauce

Carne Asada Fiesta Fries Cafelombia

$13.95

French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled steak, chorizo, pork cracklings and ketchup mayo sauce

Montaditos de Pollo

$10.95

4 green plantains topped with guacamole, grilled chicken and ketchup mayo sauce

Morcilla con Arepita

$3.50

Blood sausage with fried corn cake

Coctel de Camarones

$15.00

Shrimp cocktail with green plantains

Arepitas

$1.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada Mango y Fresa

$10.95

Green salad with mango and strawberry and your choice of meat

Cesar Salad

$10.95

With your choice of meat

Ensalada Verde

$9.95

With your choice of meat

Ensalada 3 Parceros

$18.95

Grilled chicken, shrimp and skirt steak

Sandwiches

Sandwich de Pescado

$9.95

Breaded fish filet sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sandwich de Carne

$10.95

Grilled steak sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sandwich de Pollo

$9.95

Grilled chicken sandwich with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and ketchup mayo sauce. Served with french fries

Sides

Arroz Blanco (White Rice)

$2.95

Frijoles Rojos (Red Beans)

$2.95

Tostones (Green Plantains)

$2.95

Maduros (Sweet Plantain)

$2.95

Yuca Frita (Fried Cassava)

$2.95

Papa Fritas (French Fries)

$2.95

Papa con Guiso (Boiled Potatoes in Red Sauce)

$2.95

Ensalada Verde Side (Green Salad)

$2.95

Mazorca Herbida (Boiled Corn)

$2.95

Chips de Platano (Plantain Chips)

$2.95

Salsa verde

$0.50

Salsa rosada

$0.50

Salsa picante

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Pollo

Pechuga

$14.95

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, choice of 2 sides

Mar y Pollo

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp, choice of 2 sides

Pechuga Encebollada

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides

Pechuga Hawaiiana

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast topped melted cheese, ham and sweet pineapple sauce with a choice of 2 sides

Pechuga en Crema de Mariscos

$16.95

Grilled chicken topped with colombian seafood casserole sauce topped with shrimp and calamari, choice of 2 sides

Pechuga en Salsa Champinones

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with white cream sauce, mushrooms, and a choice of 2 sides

Arepa con Pollo

$13.95

Corn cake topped with guacamole and grilled chicken

Pechuga con Vegetales

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables

Arroz con Pollo

$15.95

Shredded chicken and yellow rice and a choice of 2 sides

Pork

Lomo a la Plancha

$15.95

Grilled pork loin and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo Empanizado

$16.95

Breaded pork loin and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo en Crema Blanca y Champinones

$17.95

Pork loin topped with mushrooms, white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Lomo Hawaiiano

$17.95

Pork loin topped with melted cheese, ham, sweet pineapple sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Carnes

Bandeja Paisa

$19.95

Traditional colombian platter (steak, fried pork belly, chorizo, avocado, rice & beans, sweet plantain, and fried corn cake)

Mini Paisa

$14.95

Churrasco

$28.95

16oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 2 sides

Churrasquito

$21.95

12oz grilled skirt steak and a choice of 1 side

Arepa con Churrasquito

$16.95

Fried corn cake topped with guacamole and skirt steak

El Asado

$21.95

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, colombian chorizo, garlic shrimp, grilled corn and rice

Carne Molida

$15.95

Shredded steak and a choice of 2 sides

Mar y Tierra

$28.95

12oz grilled skirt steak topped with grilled shrimp and a choice of 1 side

Carne Asada

$15.95

Grilled beef steak and a choice of 2 sides

Bistec Encebollado

$16.95

Grilled beef steak topped with sautéed onions and a choice of 2 sides

Bistec a Caballo

$17.95

Grilled beef steak topped with tomato stew, sunny side up eggs and a choice of 2 sides

Seafood

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

Sautéed rice with shrimp and a choice of 2 sides

Salmon a la Plancha

$17.95

Grilled salmon with a choice of 2 sides

Filete al Ajillo

$15.95

Grilled fish filet in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Filete y Camarones en Crema Blanca

$17.95

Grilled fish filet and shrimp topped with white cream sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.95

Shrimp in garlic sauce and a choice of 2 sides

Salmon con Camarones en Salsa Blanca

$21.95

Grilled salmon and shrimp in white cream sauce with a choice of 2 sides

Camarones Empanizado

$16.95

Breaded shrimp and a choice of 2 sides

Filete Empanizado con Champinones

$16.95

Breaded fish filet in white cream sauce and mushroom with a choice of 2 sides

Pargo Frito

$25.00

Fried red snapper and a choice of 2 sides

Niños

Niños Tiritas de Pollo

$9.00

Grilled or fried chicken strips with french fries

Niños Salchipapas

$7.95

Fried hot dog bits with french fries

Postres

Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Churros Relleno Caramelo

$4.50

Chocolate/Caramel filled

Cafelombia JUGOS NATURALES

Bebidas

Jugo de Naranja

$6.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Jugo de naranja kids

$3.00

Limonada

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Maracuya en agua

$5.00

Passion fruit

Maracuya en leche

$5.00

Mora en agua

$5.00

Blackberry

Mora en leche

$5.00

Fresa en agua

$5.00

Strawberry

Fresa en leche

$5.00

Mango en agua

$5.00

Mango en leche

$5.00

Lulo en leche

$5.00

Lulo en agua

$5.00

Papaya en agua

$5.00

Guanabana en agua

$5.00

Soursop

Guanabana en leche

$5.00

Guayaba en agua

$5.00

Guava

Guayaba en leche

$5.00

Piña en agua

$5.00

Pineapple

Piña en leche

$5.00

Milo Frio

$5.00

Milo Caliente

$5.00

Avena Fria

$5.00

Oatmeal Cold

Avena Caliente

$5.00

Oatmeal Hot

Aguapanela con Limon Fria

$3.50

Panela water with lime juice cold

Aguapanela con Limon Caliente

$3.50

Panela water with lime juice hot

Almond Milk

$1.50

Oat Milk

$1.50

CAFELOMBIA BEVERAGES

COFFEE & TEA

Cafe 10 oz

$2.00

Cafe 12 oz

$3.00

Americano 12 oz

$4.00

Cafe Decaf

Hot Tea

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.50

Cafe Latte 12oz

$3.50

Macchiato 12oz

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso

Vanilla Latte can

$4.50

Latte Oat Milk Mocha can

$4.50

Latte Caramel can

$4.50

SIGNATURE BEVERAGES

Cafe Mocha 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lime Lemonade 16oz

$5.95Out of stock

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea 16oz

$5.95Out of stock

Old Fashioned Unsweetened Tea 16oz

$5.95Out of stock

Bottle Water

Bottled water

$2.00

Mexican Soda

Coke bottle

$3.00

Sprite bottle

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Postobon

$2.50

Pony Malta

$3.00

Bretańa

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

LOLA'S FOOD

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese

Birria Quesadilla

$15.00

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese

Black Bean & Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with melted monterrey jack cheese, sweet potato, avocado, black beans

Tacos

Grilled Steak Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Birria Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Ground Beef Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Grilled Veggie Tacos

$11.00

3 tacos per order (choice of soft or hard shell). Tacos topped with guacamole sauce, cilantro & onions. Served with mexican rice & black beans

Pork carnitas Tacos

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Steak Tacos (no sides)

$9.00

Birria Tacos (no sides)

$13.00

Ground Beef Tacos (no sides)

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos (no sides)

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (no sides)

$10.00

Grilled Veggie Tacos (no sides)

$9.00

Pork carnitas Tacos (no sides)

$9.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (no sides

$11.00

Appetizers

Mini empanadas (5)

$6.50

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of plain, chipotle BBQ, mild or hot diablo

Carne Asada Fiesta Fries Lolas

$12.00

French fries topped with steak, pico de gallo, jalapeños and melted cheese

Elote Loco

$6.00

Grilled corn covered with mayo, fresh cheese and tajín spice

Río Grande Nachos

$10.00

Crisp tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, shredded cheese and pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Steak Enchiladas

$16.00

Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Enchiladas topped with choice of red or green sauce and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and black beans on the side

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichangas

$13.00

Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with chicken, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Steak Chimichangas

$14.00

Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with steak, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Chimichangas

$17.00

Chimichangas made to perfection. Stuffed with shrimp, onions, peppers, cheese, mexican rice and black beans. Side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Sautéed onions and peppers, served with mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and flour tortillas

Salads

Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips. Tossed in a caesar dressing. In taco shell

Lola's Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, mixed cheddar cheese. Tossed in a tequila-lime cilantro dressing in taco shell

Tortilla Shell

Steak Tortilla Shell

$15.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Tortilla Shell

$14.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Carnitas Tortilla Shell

$14.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Shrimp Tortilla Shell

$15.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Ground Beef Tortilla Shell

$14.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Veggies Tortilla Shell

$12.00

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Sides

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Plantain

$4.00

Guacamole small

$0.85

pico de Gallo small

$0.75

sour cream small

$0.75

side jalapenos

$1.50

Nachos

Nachos no meat

$9.00

Nachos with steak

$13.00

Nachos with chicken

$12.00

Nachos with shrimp

$14.00

Nachos with ground beef

$12.00

Nachos with pork carnitas

$12.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.50

Tres leches

$4.50

Enchilada style burrito

Enchilada style burrito

Lola's Drinks

LOLA'S DRINKS

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Limon (Lemon) Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Manzana (Apple) Jarritos

$3.00

Sangria Jarritos

$3.00

Pina (Pineapple) Jarritos

$3.00

Colombiana

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite bottle

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Pony Malta

$3.00

Postobon

$2.50

Bretańa

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

bottled water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

SMOOTHIES & FRESH SQUEEZED

Mango in water

$5.00

Mango in milk

$5.00

Strawberry in water

$5.00

Strawberry in milk

$5.00

Passion fruit in water

$5.00

Passion fruit in milk

$5.00

Guava in water

$5.00

Guava in milk

$5.00

Lulo in water

$5.00

Lulo in milk

$5.00

Guanabana in water

$5.00

Guanabana in milk

$5.00

Blackberry (mora) in water

$5.00

Blackberry (mora) in milk

$5.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

$5.00

KIDS Menu

kids

Kids cheese quesadilla with fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
301 Mount Hope ave, Rockaway, NJ 07036

