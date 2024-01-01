Restaurant info

We are a mobile food service. We provide a wide variety of gourmet food options. From our specialty all beef 1/3lb gourmet hot dogs, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, Ooey gooey burgers, Brazilian Hot Beef Sundaes, Indian fry bread tacos, vegetarian items, tortas, burritos, soups, sandwiches. (Cooking with our local wines and craft beers).Our menu is changing regularly. A very creative, flavor full, and appealing culinary style that will leave your taste buds craving for more. Chef for hire, Catering, Private events, corporate events, fairs, festivals, birthdays, fundraising for your cause, and more.