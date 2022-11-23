P-Dubs Grille & Bar 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
No reviews yet
27725 Stallion Springs Dr
Tehachapi, CA 93561
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soda
Soda
PLEASE CHOOSE 1 PEPSI, DIET PEPSI, DR. PEPPER, DIET DR PEPPER, SIERRA MIST, ORANGE CRUSH, ROOTBEER, MT. DEW, SOBE, PINK LEMONADE
ICED TEA
COFFEE
HOT TEA
SMALL JUICE
Orange Juice Apple Juice Cranberry juice
LARGE JUICE
Orange Juice Apple Juice Cranberry juice
SMALL MILK
LARGE MILK
HOT CHOCOLATE
RED BULL
SUGAR FREE REDBULL
STARTING LINE UP
10 WINGS
20 WINGS
CHEESY TOTS
Tots topped with crumbled bacon, green onion, parmesan cheese and jack-cheddar cheese
CHEESY GARLIC FRIES
Natural cut fries topped with parmesan cheese, jack-cheddar cheese, garlic & parsley
PULLED PORK SLIDERS
3 pulled pork sliders topped with red slaw, crispy onion straws and BBQ sauce
TRI TIP SLIDERS
3 house-smoked tri-tip sliders topped with bourbon caramelized onions
PASTRAMI SLIDERS
3 blackened pastrami sliders topped with pickles, brown mustard & your choice of cheese
SEARED AHI APP
Seasoned with P-Dubs seasoning topped with a creamy miso ginger sauce & eel sauce
NACHOS
House made tortilla chips topped with chorizo beans, jack-cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream Add chicken or ground beef $4
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP APP
4 shrimp wrapped in bacon sautéed with lime, a dash of cayenne & tequila served with 1 side
BAVARIAN PRETZELS
3 pretzels served with brown mustard & beer cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS
ONION RINGS
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Served with fresh tortilla chips
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF SHOESTRING FRIES
BASKET OF TOTS
BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS
5 Battered chicken tenders with 1 side
CHICKEN TACOS
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and Tapatio sour cream and choice of corn or flour tortilla
MAC BITES
BASKET OF SWEET FRIES
1/2 NACHOS
1/2 CHEESY TOT
1/2 CHEESY GARLIC FRIES
NACHO FRIES
EDAMAME POTSTICKERS
SPINACH DIPPERS
BURGERS
EL DIABLO BURGER
Topped with habenero jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, and siracha mayo. Comes with 1 side
DUBS BURGER
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and your choice of cheese and 1 side
WESTERN BURGER
Topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings, bacon and your choice of cheese and 1 side
BUFFALO BLEU BURGER
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, buffalo sauce and mayo
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and 1 side
BLACK & BLEU BURGER
Blackened seasoned and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and 1 side
STINKIN' ONION BURGER
Topped with bourbon caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and 1 side
BREAKFAST BURGER
Topped with a fried egg, hash browns, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and 1 side
RODEO BURGER
Topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, choice of cheese and 1 side
STEAKHOUSE BURGER
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, crispy onion straws, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, A1 sauce and 1 side
BLACK BEAN BURGER
Black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and 1 side
DOUBLE BURGER
Two 1/2lb patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice ofcheese and 1 side
PATTY MELT
carmalized onions, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
SANDWICHES
PDUBS WRAP
BLT
8 full slices of bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo choice of bread
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, jack and cheddar cheese
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Blackened pastrami served on a warm hoagie roll with pickles, brown mustard and choice of 1 cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles
TIP-DIP
House-smoked tri-tip served on a warm hoagie roll with au jus & 1 side
SWISS ORTEGA TIP
Swiss cheese, grilled Ortega chili, chipotle mayo and tri-tip on grilled sourdough
PULLED PORK
Slow roasted pork topped with red slaw, onion, straws and BBQ sauce served on a bun
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast with Kalamata olive spread, pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo served on a warm telera roll
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with P-Dubs southwest seasoning topped with siracha-mayo, avocado, Ortega chili, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, choice of cheese and served on a bun
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
Breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara and mozzarella on a warm telera roll
GRILLED CHEESE
Melted jack and cheddar cheese served on parmesan sourghdough
HOUSE ROASTED TURKEY
Slow roasted turkey breast seasoned in P-Dubs southwest seasoning, topped with siracha-mayo, avocado, Ortega chili, Pico de Gallo, lettuce choice of cheese and served on a bun
PESTO TURKEY GRILLED CHEESE
Sliced house turkey with mozzarella, pesto and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough
CFS SANDWICH
Served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo, your choice of cheese
SALMON SANDWICH
Grilled salmon filet topped with lettuce, house tartar and red onion on a warm telera roll
CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWHICH
SOUP
THE GREENS
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine topped with tomato, bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken for $4.50
COBB SALAD
Romaine topped with chopped egg, green onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken and bleu cheese dressing
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, Asian dressing topped with crispy wontons
CAJUN SALAD
Romaine topped with grilled Cajun chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & poppy seed dressing
CEASAR SALAD
Romaine topped wit parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
Romaine topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
GRILLED SALMON CEASAR
Romaine topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled salmon & Caesar dressing
SEARED AHI SALAD
Seared Ahi, shredded cabbage, edamame, avocado, cucumber-wasabi dressing, sesame seeds topped with crispy wontons
STEAK COBB SALAD
Romaine topped with chopped egg, green onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, 6oz Top Sirloin & Bleu cheese dressing
CHOP & TOSS
1/2 HOUSE SALAD
1/2 SEARED AHI SALAD
1/2 COBB SALAD
1/2 CEASAR SALAD
1/2 CAJUN SALAD
1/2 GRILLED SALMON CEASAR
1/2 ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
1/2 CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
PASTA
BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
Blackened chicken breast served over fettuccine, topped with parmesan cheese, tomato, and green onions
MAC & CHEESE
Cavatappi pasta, jack and cheddar and Parmesan cheese, bacon, topped with a Panko crust
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese
CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA
Penne Pasta, house made marinara topped with breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN PESTO FETTUCCINE
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy pesto sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese
SHRIMP FETTUCCINE
Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and parmesan cheese
STINKY MAC
Cavatappi pasta, jack and cheddar and gorgonzola cheese, bacon, topped with a panko crust
1/2 BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
1/2 MAC & CHEESE
1/2 STINKY MAC
1/2 CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA
1/2 CHICKEN PESTO FETTUCCINE
1/2 CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
1/2 SHRIMP FETTUCCINE
DINNER ITEMS
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER
Chicken fried steak topped with P-Dubs gravy, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
PANKO PARMESAN CHICKEN BREAST
Tender chicken with a parmesan panko breading, topped with a mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
GRILLED CHICKEN ENTRÉE
2 grilled marinated chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
6OZ TOP SIRLOIN
6oz steak, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
16 OZ RIBEYE
16oz steak, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
8OZ TOP SIRLOIN
BACON WRAPPED MEATLOAF
OCEAN CRITTERS
FISH & CHIPS
3 pieces of breaded cod filets served with house made tartar sauce and 1 side
SHRIMP BASKET
Breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce and 1 side
MAHI MAHI TACOS
3 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cabbage & Baja sauce.
PAN-SEARED SALMON
Salmon filet seasoned with P-Dubs spice blend, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP
6 shrimp wrapped in bacon sautéed with lime, a dash of cayenne & tequila served with mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad
SEARED AHI DINNER
LITTLE SLUGGERS
MINI CORN DOGS
Includes fries
K-CHICKEN FINGERS
3 chicken fingers and fries
K-GRILLED CHEESE
On white bread and comes with fries
K-SLIDERS
2 burger sliders and fries. (Meat, cheese & bun only)
K-MAC & CHEESE
Does NOT come with fries.
K-DOUBLE CHICKEN
6 chicken fingers and fries
K-BUTTER NOODLES
SWEET TREATS
SIDES
Side salad
Beer Cheese
Side Aju
Extra Alfredo
Extra Panko Sauce
Extra Pesto Sauce
Extra Wing Sauce
Fruit
Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Whole Jalapeno
S- Garlic Mashed Potato
S- Onion Straws
S- Tortillas
S-Coleslaw
S-Loaded Mashed Potatoes
S-Mac Cheese
S-Seasonal Veggies
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Chutney
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream
Single Hamburger Patty
Slice Cheese
SINGLE MAHI MAHI TACO
pico de gallo, cabbage & baja sauce
SIDE OF GRAVY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi, CA 93561