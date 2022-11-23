Restaurant header imageView gallery

P-Dubs Grille & Bar
27725 Stallion Springs Dr

No reviews yet

27725 Stallion Springs Dr

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Popular Items

Popular Items

DUBS BURGER
TIP-DIP
HOUSE SALAD

Soda

Soda

$2.95

PLEASE CHOOSE 1 PEPSI, DIET PEPSI, DR. PEPPER, DIET DR PEPPER, SIERRA MIST, ORANGE CRUSH, ROOTBEER, MT. DEW, SOBE, PINK LEMONADE

ICED TEA

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

SMALL JUICE

$2.95

Orange Juice Apple Juice Cranberry juice

LARGE JUICE

$3.95

Orange Juice Apple Juice Cranberry juice

SMALL MILK

$2.95

LARGE MILK

$3.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

RED BULL

$3.95

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$3.95

STARTING LINE UP

10 WINGS

$12.25

20 WINGS

$21.95

CHEESY TOTS

$11.25

Tots topped with crumbled bacon, green onion, parmesan cheese and jack-cheddar cheese

CHEESY GARLIC FRIES

$10.75

Natural cut fries topped with parmesan cheese, jack-cheddar cheese, garlic & parsley

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$10.75

3 pulled pork sliders topped with red slaw, crispy onion straws and BBQ sauce

TRI TIP SLIDERS

$11.75

3 house-smoked tri-tip sliders topped with bourbon caramelized onions

PASTRAMI SLIDERS

$11.75

3 blackened pastrami sliders topped with pickles, brown mustard & your choice of cheese

SEARED AHI APP

$12.75

Seasoned with P-Dubs seasoning topped with a creamy miso ginger sauce & eel sauce

NACHOS

$12.75

House made tortilla chips topped with chorizo beans, jack-cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream Add chicken or ground beef $4

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP APP

$12.75

4 shrimp wrapped in bacon sautéed with lime, a dash of cayenne & tequila served with 1 side

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$10.95

3 pretzels served with brown mustard & beer cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.25

ONION RINGS

$11.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.45

Served with fresh tortilla chips

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.75

BASKET OF SHOESTRING FRIES

$7.75

BASKET OF TOTS

$7.75

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.25

5 Battered chicken tenders with 1 side

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and Tapatio sour cream and choice of corn or flour tortilla

MAC BITES

$9.25

BASKET OF SWEET FRIES

$9.00

1/2 NACHOS

$10.75

1/2 CHEESY TOT

$8.75

1/2 CHEESY GARLIC FRIES

$8.75

NACHO FRIES

$15.45

EDAMAME POTSTICKERS

$10.50

SPINACH DIPPERS

$10.45

BURGERS

EL DIABLO BURGER

$14.50

Topped with habenero jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, and siracha mayo. Comes with 1 side

DUBS BURGER

$13.75

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and your choice of cheese and 1 side

WESTERN BURGER

$14.50

Topped with BBQ sauce, onion rings, bacon and your choice of cheese and 1 side

BUFFALO BLEU BURGER

$14.25

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, buffalo sauce and mayo

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.25

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and 1 side

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$14.25

Blackened seasoned and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and 1 side

STINKIN' ONION BURGER

$14.25

Topped with bourbon caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and 1 side

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.25

Topped with a fried egg, hash browns, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and 1 side

RODEO BURGER

$15.50

Topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, choice of cheese and 1 side

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$15.75

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, crispy onion straws, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, A1 sauce and 1 side

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.75

Black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and 1 side

DOUBLE BURGER

$21.95

Two 1/2lb patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice ofcheese and 1 side

PATTY MELT

$14.25

carmalized onions, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

SANDWICHES

PDUBS WRAP

$13.95

BLT

$13.45

8 full slices of bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo choice of bread

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.25

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, jack and cheddar cheese

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$15.95

Blackened pastrami served on a warm hoagie roll with pickles, brown mustard and choice of 1 cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.25

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles

TIP-DIP

$15.95

House-smoked tri-tip served on a warm hoagie roll with au jus & 1 side

SWISS ORTEGA TIP

$14.25

Swiss cheese, grilled Ortega chili, chipotle mayo and tri-tip on grilled sourdough

PULLED PORK

$12.75

Slow roasted pork topped with red slaw, onion, straws and BBQ sauce served on a bun

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast with Kalamata olive spread, pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo served on a warm telera roll

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$13.45

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with P-Dubs southwest seasoning topped with siracha-mayo, avocado, Ortega chili, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, choice of cheese and served on a bun

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara and mozzarella on a warm telera roll

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Melted jack and cheddar cheese served on parmesan sourghdough

HOUSE ROASTED TURKEY

$13.45

Slow roasted turkey breast seasoned in P-Dubs southwest seasoning, topped with siracha-mayo, avocado, Ortega chili, Pico de Gallo, lettuce choice of cheese and served on a bun

PESTO TURKEY GRILLED CHEESE

$14.25

Sliced house turkey with mozzarella, pesto and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough

CFS SANDWICH

$13.25

Served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo, your choice of cheese

SALMON SANDWICH

$15.75

Grilled salmon filet topped with lettuce, house tartar and red onion on a warm telera roll

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWHICH

$15.45

SOUP

CUP OF SOUP

$5.50

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.50

CUP OF CHOWDER

$6.45

FRIDAYS ONLY

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$8.45

FRIDAYS ONLY

CUP OF CHILI

$6.45

BOWL OF CHILI

$8.45

THE GREENS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.25

Romaine topped with tomato, bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons your choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken for $4.50

COBB SALAD

$14.95

Romaine topped with chopped egg, green onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken and bleu cheese dressing

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

Grilled chicken, shredded cabbage, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, Asian dressing topped with crispy wontons

CAJUN SALAD

$13.25

Romaine topped with grilled Cajun chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & poppy seed dressing

CEASAR SALAD

$10.25

Romaine topped wit parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$14.25

Romaine topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

GRILLED SALMON CEASAR

$18.45

Romaine topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled salmon & Caesar dressing

SEARED AHI SALAD

$17.25

Seared Ahi, shredded cabbage, edamame, avocado, cucumber-wasabi dressing, sesame seeds topped with crispy wontons

STEAK COBB SALAD

$19.95

Romaine topped with chopped egg, green onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, 6oz Top Sirloin & Bleu cheese dressing

CHOP & TOSS

$2.00

1/2 HOUSE SALAD

$8.25

1/2 SEARED AHI SALAD

$15.25

1/2 COBB SALAD

$12.95

1/2 CEASAR SALAD

$8.25

1/2 CAJUN SALAD

$11.25

1/2 GRILLED SALMON CEASAR

$16.45

1/2 ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

1/2 CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$12.25

PASTA

BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$17.45

Blackened chicken breast served over fettuccine, topped with parmesan cheese, tomato, and green onions

MAC & CHEESE

$16.45

Cavatappi pasta, jack and cheddar and Parmesan cheese, bacon, topped with a Panko crust

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.45

Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$19.45

Penne Pasta, house made marinara topped with breaded chicken breast and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN PESTO FETTUCCINE

$17.45

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy pesto sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

$20.45

Fettuccine pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce, topped with grilled shrimp and parmesan cheese

STINKY MAC

$16.45

Cavatappi pasta, jack and cheddar and gorgonzola cheese, bacon, topped with a panko crust

1/2 BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$15.45

1/2 MAC & CHEESE

$14.45

1/2 STINKY MAC

$14.45

1/2 CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$17.45

1/2 CHICKEN PESTO FETTUCCINE

$15.45

1/2 CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.45

1/2 SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

$18.45

DINNER ITEMS

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER

$18.95

Chicken fried steak topped with P-Dubs gravy, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

PANKO PARMESAN CHICKEN BREAST

$19.45

Tender chicken with a parmesan panko breading, topped with a mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

GRILLED CHICKEN ENTRÉE

$17.95

2 grilled marinated chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

6OZ TOP SIRLOIN

$22.45Out of stock

6oz steak, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

16 OZ RIBEYE

$33.95

16oz steak, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

8OZ TOP SIRLOIN

$25.45

BACON WRAPPED MEATLOAF

$17.95Out of stock

OCEAN CRITTERS

FISH & CHIPS

$13.00

3 pieces of breaded cod filets served with house made tartar sauce and 1 side

SHRIMP BASKET

$15.00

Breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce and 1 side

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$13.25

3 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos topped with pico de gallo, cabbage & Baja sauce.

PAN-SEARED SALMON

$20.95

Salmon filet seasoned with P-Dubs spice blend, mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$19.75

6 shrimp wrapped in bacon sautéed with lime, a dash of cayenne & tequila served with mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies & choice of soup or salad

SEARED AHI DINNER

$20.25

LITTLE SLUGGERS

MINI CORN DOGS

$8.75

Includes fries

K-CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.75

3 chicken fingers and fries

K-GRILLED CHEESE

$8.75

On white bread and comes with fries

K-SLIDERS

$8.75

2 burger sliders and fries. (Meat, cheese & bun only)

K-MAC & CHEESE

$8.75

Does NOT come with fries.

K-DOUBLE CHICKEN

$12.25

6 chicken fingers and fries

K-BUTTER NOODLES

$8.75

SWEET TREATS

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.25

DARK CHOCOLATE SALTED CARAMEL PIE

$5.75

LEMON PIE

$5.75

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BANANA PIE

$5.75

SIDES

Side salad

$5.50

Beer Cheese

$1.75

Side Aju

$1.75

Extra Alfredo

$2.00

Extra Panko Sauce

$2.00

Extra Pesto Sauce

$2.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Fruit

$4.25

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Whole Jalapeno

$1.25

S- Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

S- Onion Straws

$4.75

S- Tortillas

$2.00

S-Coleslaw

$4.75

S-Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.75

S-Mac Cheese

$5.75

S-Seasonal Veggies

$4.75

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Chutney

$1.25

Side Pico

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Single Hamburger Patty

$7.00

Slice Cheese

$1.75

SINGLE MAHI MAHI TACO

$4.45

pico de gallo, cabbage & baja sauce

SIDE OF GRAVY

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

27725 Stallion Springs Dr, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Directions

