Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern

389 Reviews

$$

2911 Canoe Creek Rd

St. Cloud, FL 34772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Curly Fries
10 GRILLED Wings
Cheese Burger

APPS

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

PORK RINDS

$8.00

CRAB & JAP BITES

$8.50

COCO SHRIMP

$9.75

SARATOGA CHIPS

$4.25+

CHEESE FRIES

$4.50+

FRIED PICKLES

$8.75

FRIED MUSH

$8.75

Ahi App

$13.00

CHEESE CURDS

$7.75

POTATO SKINS

$9.00

STUFFED JAPS

$9.75

CHOPPED PRETZELS

$9.50

Chips N Salsa

$7.00

Extra Dipping Sauces

SALADS & NACHOS

Crazy Nachos

$5.75+

Salmon Salad

$14.50

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Caeser

$4.00+

HOUSE

$4.50+

Southwest Salad

$14.00

BURGERS

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$11.50

Black & Bleu

$12.25

Bulldog

$14.00

Longhorn

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Cowboy

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Swiss Mushroom

$13.00

SANDWICHES

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Reuben

$12.00

Gyro Pita

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

The Dipper

$12.75

Chick Parm Hoagie

$12.50

FISH SAND

$12.00

CHICKEN

BoneIN

$1.30

Boneless

$1.30

10 GRILLED Wings

$13.50

20 GRILLED Wings

$27.00

TENDERS

$1.90

QUESADILLA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ques

$12.75

Gyro Ques

$12.50

Philly Ques

$13.00

Cheese Ques

$9.00

Chicken Ques

$12.50

Southwest Ques

$13.00

CROWD FAVORITES

Fish n Chips

$12.00

Salmon Dinner

$13.75

Mahi Dinner

$12.75

Salisbury Steak

$12.75

SHRIMP PO BOY

$12.00

SIDES

Straight Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Fries

$3.90+

Onion Rings

$3.90+

Cole Slaw

$1.75+

Potato Salad

$1.75+

Curly Fries

$3.50+

Broccoli

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.50

Mash & Gravy

$4.50

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.50

KIDS MENU

KID PC SHRIMP

$6.25

KID 1/2 CHEESE

$5.50

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.25

KID DINO

$5.50

KID CORNDOG

$5.50

KID 4

$6.25

KID MAC N CHEESE

$5.50

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

KID 2 TENDER

$6.25

Choc milk refill

$1.00

Milk refill

$1.00

Apple juice refill

$1.00

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00

ORANGES

$1.00

Fish Sticks

$6.25Out of stock

Entree apps

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

PORK RIND

$8.00

CRAB & JAP BITES

$8.50

COCO SHRIMP

$9.75

SARATOGA CHIPS

$8.00+

POTATO SKINS

$8.75

CHEESE CURDS

$7.75

CHEESE FRIES

$4.50+

CHOPPED PRETZEL

$9.50

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$9.75

FRIED PICKLES

$8.75

Chips N Salsa

$7.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.25

Ahi w/meal

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! https://www.floridatimetoeat.com/order/restaurant/canoe-creek-sports-tavern-menu/86523

Website

Location

2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Directions

Gallery
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern image
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern image
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - St Cloud FL
orange starNo Reviews
2926 13th St Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Lord of the Wings
orange starNo Reviews
13th St Florida, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Cobblestone - 1403 11th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1403 11th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4060 13th St Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
La Margarita - 3321 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
3321 13th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Bears BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4247 13th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Cloud

Phyre Brewery - 918 New York Ave
orange star4.7 • 479
918 New York Ave St Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Cloud
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston