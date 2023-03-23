Captain Woody's - Hilton Head 6 Target Rd

Main picView gallery

Captain Woody's - Hilton Head

No reviews yet

6 Target Rd

Hilton Head, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Cuc

$9.00

Ketel One Peach

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$8.00

Smirnoff Raz

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli - O

$8.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan Aged

$7.00

Espresso Rum

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mt Gay

$8.00

Pusser's Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Toasted Coconut

$8.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Espolon

$8.00

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron

$9.00

Patron XO Café

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Castle & Key

$15.00

Cooper Craft

$9.00

Dickel Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Early Time B & B

$8.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch

$16.00

Forester 1870

$10.00

Forester 1897

$10.00

Forester 1910

$14.00

Forester Rye

$9.00

Four Roses

$10.00

George Dickel 12yr

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Rye

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

McKenna Single

$16.00

Michter's

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Weller Special

$16.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Woodford Dbl Oaked

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$12.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

B & B

$10.00

Bushmill's

$10.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glennlivet

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Seagram's VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Ameretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Brandy

$7.00

Butter Shots

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Kahlua Salted Caramel

$8.00

Melon

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pep Schnapps

$6.00

Rumple

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Palmetto Sunset

$9.00

Shuckerita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Morning Woody

$9.00

Wild Heat Margarita

$9.00

Woodford Refresher

$8.00

Peach Mule

$8.00

Cucumber Mule

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Lemon Colada Tini

$9.00

Bikini Tini

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Pom Tree Tini

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Espress Martini

$9.00

Tito's Transfusion

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Key Lime Colada

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Strawberry Marg

$8.00

N/A Margarita

$6.00

N/A Pina Colada

$6.00

N/A Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

N/A Strawberry Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Beer

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Bud Light

$4.00

DFT Landshark

$5.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$6.50

DFT Palmetto Amber

$5.00

DFT Palmetto Huger St IPA

$5.00

DFT Sam Adam Seasonal

$5.00

DFT Shocktop

$5.00

DFT Sweetwater 420

$6.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

Amstel Light

$4.50

Bud Select

$3.50

Select 55

$3.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Dale's Pale Ale

$4.50

Lagunitas

$4.50

Guiness

$6.00

Boddington's

$6.00

O'Douls

$3.50

N/A Heineken

$4.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.50

High Noon Lime

$7.50

Loyal Lemonade

$7.50

Truly Seltzer

$4.50

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Premium Bucket

$26.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Anderson Valley Boont Amber

$6.00

Beach Bully Pale Ale

$6.00

Bell's Official Hazy IPA

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Coast Kolsch

$6.00

Coffee is for Closers

$6.00

Damn Yankee IPA

$6.00

Del's Lemon Shandy

$6.00

Edmund's Comfy Armchair

$6.00

Edmund's Something Cold

$6.00

Elysian Spacedust IPA

$6.00

Freehouse Battery Brown

$6.00

Freehouse Lager

$6.00

Great Divide Hibernation Ale

$6.00

Highland Pilsner

$6.00

Holy City Pluff Mud Porter

$6.00

Hotel Rendezvous Wheat

$6.00

Jack's Hard Cider

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$6.00

KY Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.00

Lazy Magnolia Pecan

$6.00

Operation Jackpot IPA

$6.00

Peanut Butter Perkolatte

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Westbrook IPA

$6.00

Westbrook One Claw

$6.00

Westbrrok White Thai

$6.00

Wild Bramble

$6.00

Santa Claw IPA

$3.00

The Air is Salty

$2.50

Munkle 3rd Floor Tripel

$2.50

Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$5.00

GLS Cask & Barrel Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Cline Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Hahn Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS J Lohr Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Storypoint Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Trivento Malbec

$7.00

GLS William Hill Merlot

$8.00

GLS Brickmason Blend

$10.00

GLS J Pinot Noir

$13.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

BTL Cask & Barrel Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Storypoint Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$26.00

BTL William Hill Merlot

$30.00

BTL Brickmason Blend

BTL J Pinot Noir

$50.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS J Pinot Gris

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Montes Classic Series Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chard

$10.00

GLS Santa Margarita Pinto Grigio

$15.00

GLS The Champion Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS The Seeker Riesling

$6.50

GLS Albarino

$11.00

White Sangria

$8.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Montes Classic Series Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chard

$38.00

BTL Santa Margarita Pinto Grigio

$55.00

BTL The Champion Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL The Seeker Riesling

$24.00

BTL Albarino

$42.00

GLS House Zinfandel

$5.00

GLS Champagne

$5.00

GLS Rose All Day

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00

BTL Rose All Day

$30.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$55.00

BTL Sterling Sparkling Rose

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.50

U/T Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Food Menu

Appetizers

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Cod Tacos

$18.00

Trigger Tacos

$17.00

Grouper Tacos

$18.00

Blackened Beef Bites

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Hot & Spicy Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

KY Beer Cheese

$10.00

Nachos

$8.00

Chili Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Kickin Camarones

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Crab Cake App

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Cornbread Basket

$8.00

BB Cod Piece

$6.50

Side Clams

$9.00

Flounder Bites

$10.00

Grouper Bites

$15.00

Raw Bar

1/2 Raw Oyster

$12.00

Dozen Raw Oysters

$25.00

Crab Leg App

$37.00

1/2 Steamed Oyster

$12.00

Dozen Steamed Oyster

$25.00

1/2lb Shrimp

$12.00

1 lb Shrimp

$20.00

Soups & Sides

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$9.00

Cup Chili

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Cup He Crab

$7.00

Bowl He Crab

$9.00

Cup Shrimp Chili

$7.00

Bowl Shrimp Chili

$9.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.50

Fries Basket

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potato Chip Basket

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies

$3.00

Side of the Day

$3.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

$0- House Salad

$0 - Caesar Salad

Side Bread

$2.00

$0 - Soup

Quart Soup

$26.00

1/2 Gallon Soup

$45.00

1 Gallon Soup

$80.00

Salads

Large Garden

$9.00

Large Caesar

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Oyster Basket

$18.00

Clam Basket

$13.00

Flounder Bite Basket

$13.00

Cod Basket

$14.00

Shp/Oyster Basket

$18.00

Trigger Bite Basket

$17.00

Grouper Bite Basket

$18.00

Buffalo Trigger Basket

$17.00

Buffalo Grouper Basket

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Buffalo Oyster Basket

$18.00

Buffalo Shp/Oyster Basket

$18.00

Sandwiches

Grouper Sandwich

$20.00

Grouper Melt

$20.00

Grouper Reuben

$20.00

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

Fried Oyster Poboy

$18.00

Trigger Sandwich

$17.00

Trigger Melt

$17.00

Trigger Reuben

$17.00

Clam Poboy

$15.00

Fr Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Cod Melt

$18.00

Cod Reuben

$18.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp Burger

$15.00

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Woody

$14.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey & Bacon Club

$15.00

Burger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$12.50

KY Beer Chz Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Classic Beast Burger

$17.00

BBQ Beast Burger

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Melt

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$10.00

Dinner

Fried Seafood Dinner

Fried Choose 2 Dinner

$27.00

Fried Choose 3 Dinner

$28.00

Crableg Dinner

$65.00

Low Country Boil

$20.00

Grill/Blk Seafood Dinner

Grill/ Blk Choose 2 Dinner

$26.00

Grill/Blk Choose 3 Dinner

$27.00

Crabcake Dinner

$28.00

Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Fish & Chips Platter

$23.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Captain's Trio

$30.00

Fish & Grits

$23.00

Scallop Jasmine

$35.00

Shrimp & Scallop Jasmine

$35.00

Shrimp Jasmine

$35.00

Ribeye Dinner

$33.00

Surf & Turf

$40.00

Fish Dinner

Grouper Dinner

$28.00

Mahi Dinner

$28.00

Salmon Dinner

$28.00

Trigger Dinner

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fish Basket

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Meatball Pasta

$9.00

Doggie Burger

$7.00

Desserts

Baby Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Whole Chocolate

$65.00

Whole Hummingbird

$65.00

Whole Key Lime

$50.00

Whole PB Pie

$65.00

Specials

1/2 BLT & Soup

$14.00

1/2 Gr Chz & Bacon & Soup

$14.00

1/2 Chix Salad & Soup

$14.00

1/2 Turkey Woody & Soup

$14.00

Friday Lunch Special

$15.00

1 Tail on Shrimp

$1.50

1 Oyster

$2.50

1 Scallop

$3.00

Tail Off Shrimp

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Employee Prices

BEER

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Lagunitas

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Truly

$3.50

DFT Bud Light

$3.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deepy Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Rumple

$7.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

Retail

Short Sleeve T

$18.00

V-Neck Tee

$18.00

Youth Tee

$16.00

Toddler Tee

$12.00

Long Sleeve T

$22.00

Quarter Zip Sweatshirt

$45.00

L/S Grey Hoodie

$25.00

Baseball Hats

$20.00

Visor

$15.00

Koozie

$2.00

Burlap Koozie

$5.50

Palermo Tumbler

$20.00

Stadium Blanket

$38.00

Island & Sea Book

$20.00

Capt Woody Book

$50.00

Woody Dog

$10.00

Glass Cleaner

$5.00

Croakies

$3.00

Dog Collar Tag

$5.00

Pet Bandana

$6.00

S/S Sale

$10.00

L/S Sale

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Target Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

