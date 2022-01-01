Carleen's Coffee Shop 209 South Broadway
209 South Broadway
Lawrence, MA 01843
Speciality Breakfast
Pancakes
Omelettes
Build Your Own Omelette
our three egg omelet comes with choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fresh cut fruit for an uncharge.
Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Steak & Cheese Omelette
Steak Bomb Omelette
Veggie & Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Chili & Cheese Omelette
Cheese Burger Omelette
Egg Benedict Types
Irish Eggs Benedict
Two extra large eggs poached with our home made corned beef hash browned over toasted english muffins all topped with Hollandaise sause and served with homefries.
Eggs Benedict
Two extra large eggs poached with ham on toasted english muffin topped with Hollandaise sause and served with home fries
Southern Benny
Two extra large Eggs poached with Sausage Patties on grilled biscuts covered whit a Southern style Sausage gravy and served with home fries.
Crab Cake Benny
Two extra large eggs poached on our fried crabcakes topped with Hollandaise sause and served with home fries.
Southwest Chili Benny
Classic Breakfast
Single Egg Breakfast
one egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge
Two Egg Breakfast
Two egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge
Three Egg Breakfast
Three egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge
Four Egg Breakfast
four egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge
French Toast
One French Toast
Jr. French Toast
French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Strawberry & Cream French Toast
Apple & Cream French Toast
Strawberry & Nutella French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Two Pieces of Texas Bread Dipped in Egg batter and Grilled and topped with Strawberries , Bananas, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar.
Red White Blue FT
Side Orders
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Kielbasa
Side of Ham
Side of Corned Beef Hash
One Bacon
Single Sausage link
Side of Baked Beans
Side of Home Fries
Sausage Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Oatmeal - Cup
Oatmeal - Bowl
Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Egg
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Side Sausage Patties
Single Sausage Patty
Bagels, Muffins & Toast
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Grilled Italian Toast
Homemade Raisin Toast
Marble Toast
Multigrain Toast
Pumpernickle Toast
Rye Toast
Sourdough Toast
Plain Bagel
Onion Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Everything Bagel
Blueberry Muffin
Corn Muffin
Bran Muffins
Cran-Orange Muffin
English Muffin
Coffee Roll
Home Made Raisin Toast
Texas TST
Daily Specials
Salads & Soups
Baby Spinach Chicken Salad
Fresh baby spinach, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Grape Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Walnut dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Buffalo Chicken tenders over a mixed greens garden salad with Blue cheese salad.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Cup Turkey Soup
Bowl Turkey Soup
Cup Chowder
Bowl Chowder
Cup Beef Mac
Bowl Beef Mac
Cup Special soup
Bowl Special Soup
Quart Soup
Club Sandwiches
Specialty Grilled Cheese
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Bacon & Bleu
Cordon Bleu With Attitude
Italian Grilled Cheese
Kicking BBQ Pork
Sharp Vermont Cheddar with BBQ Porkand caramelized Onions Grilled on Sourdough.
Patty Melt
An Hamburger on Grilled Thick Sliced Rye with Swiss Cheese Sautéed Onions and Thousand Island dressing.
Sausage Cart
Sliced Spicy Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Peppers and Onions on Grilled Sourdough with Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.
Slammin'Ham
Swiss Cheese, Sliced Ham< Jalapeño Sweet spicy Sauce, Mustard on Grilled Sourdough.
Smashed Meatball
Provolone Cheese with sliced meatballs, Marinara Sauce and a Touch of Parmesan Cheese or Grilled Sourdough.
Spicy Baked Potato
Cheddar Cheese, also a Spicy Cheese, French Fries, Bacon Bits on Sourdough served with Sour Cream on the side.
Spinach Pie Melt
All The Goodness of an Spinach Pie Sautéed with a touch of Feta , and Swiss inside of Golden Grilled Sourdough
The Jalapeño Popper
Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Roasted slices of Jalapeños and a touch of a spicy cheese sauce.
The Mac
Home made Mac & Cheese with toasted bread crumbs added slices of Cheddar cheese Grilled golden on Sourdough.
Tuna Melt
A Diner Classic, Grilled Cheese on Sourdough with Tuna.
Vermonter
Sliced Pit Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, with Maple Butter Grilled sourdough
Specialty Sandwiches
Black Peppered Pastrami Sandwich
Corned Beef Reuben
Pastrami Reuben
Turkey Reuben
Cubania
Corned Beef on Rye
Chicken Barb
B.L.T.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Bar-be-cue Pork Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Wraps
Baby Spinach Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach with goat cheese, Candied pecans, Dried Cranberries, Tomato and a Raspberry Walnut Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
Steak Bomb Wrap
Steak Cheese Salad Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey B.L.T. Wrap
Steak & Cheese wrap
Turkey Wrap
Chicken tenders, Burgers & Dogs
Cheese Burgers
Hamburger
Blue Moon Burger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Buffalo Buger
our Burger With Blue Cheese Crumbles with a drizzle of Buffalo sauce topped with lettuce and Blue Cheese Dressing.
Hot Dog Special
Single Hot Dog
Chicken Tender plate
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
lunch specials
Iced Tea
To-Go Sized Drinks
Tonic
Ice Coffee
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
209 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843