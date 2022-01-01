73117adb-a10b-48d8-a37f-65c9ab2f646a imageView gallery

Carleen's Coffee Shop 209 South Broadway

No reviews yet

209 South Broadway

Lawrence, MA 01843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Speciality Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Jr. Country Breakfast

$7.99

Pancakes

One Pancake

$3.99

Jr. Pancake

$6.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.29

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.49

Apple & Cream Pancakes

$9.49

Banana Pancakes

$9.49

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.49

Strawberry & Cream Pancakes

$9.49

Cranberry Nut Pancakes

$9.49

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.40

our three egg omelet comes with choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fresh cut fruit for an uncharge.

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$10.60

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$10.60

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$14.30

Steak Bomb Omelette

$16.20

Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$12.30

Western Omelette

$13.80

Chili & Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Cheese Burger Omelette

$12.50

Egg Benedict Types

Irish Eggs Benedict

$13.59

Two extra large eggs poached with our home made corned beef hash browned over toasted english muffins all topped with Hollandaise sause and served with homefries.

Eggs Benedict

$12.38

Two extra large eggs poached with ham on toasted english muffin topped with Hollandaise sause and served with home fries

Southern Benny

$13.59

Two extra large Eggs poached with Sausage Patties on grilled biscuts covered whit a Southern style Sausage gravy and served with home fries.

Crab Cake Benny

$14.48

Two extra large eggs poached on our fried crabcakes topped with Hollandaise sause and served with home fries.

Southwest Chili Benny

$13.95

Classic Breakfast

Single Egg Breakfast

$6.75

one egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.75

Two egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge

Three Egg Breakfast

$8.40

Three egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge

Four Egg Breakfast

$9.05

four egg breakfast with choice of two eggs at an upcharge, choice of toast, home fries or baked beans or fruit at an upcharge,also choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Kielbasa at an upcharge

Egg Sandwiches

All in One

$3.20

The Big One

$6.25

Western Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast Wrap w/ HF

$8.50

French Toast

One French Toast

$3.99

Jr. French Toast

$6.50

French Toast

$7.69

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.99

Strawberry & Cream French Toast

$9.49

Apple & Cream French Toast

$10.19

Strawberry & Nutella French Toast

$9.79

Stuffed French Toast

$10.19

Two Pieces of Texas Bread Dipped in Egg batter and Grilled and topped with Strawberries , Bananas, Blueberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar.

Red White Blue FT

$10.50

Side Orders

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.25

Side of Bacon

$5.25

Side of Sausage

$5.25

Side of Kielbasa

$5.25

Side of Ham

$5.25

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

One Bacon

$1.99

Single Sausage link

$1.99

Side of Baked Beans

$3.19

Side of Home Fries

$3.79

Sausage Gravy

$2.79

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.79

Oatmeal - Cup

$2.59

Oatmeal - Bowl

$3.95

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.79

Side of Egg

$1.79

Cream Cheese

$0.65

Peanut Butter

$0.65

Side Sausage Patties

$5.25

Single Sausage Patty

$2.63

Bagels, Muffins & Toast

Wheat Toast

$2.39

White Toast

$2.39

Grilled Italian Toast

$3.59

Homemade Raisin Toast

$3.59

Marble Toast

$3.59

Multigrain Toast

$3.59

Pumpernickle Toast

$3.59

Rye Toast

$3.59

Sourdough Toast

$3.59

Plain Bagel

$3.25

Onion Bagel

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.25

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Corn Muffin

$3.25

Bran Muffins

$3.25

Cran-Orange Muffin

$3.25

English Muffin

$2.39

Coffee Roll

$3.75

Home Made Raisin Toast

$2.39

Texas TST

$2.50

Daily Specials

Brown Sugar Bacon Pancakes

$12.50

Blueberry lemon FT

$9.50

Fruity Pebbles FT

$8.25

Cran-Orange PAN

$9.50

everything BLT egg sandwich , HF

$9.50

Spooky pancakes

$9.65

Salads & Soups

Baby Spinach Chicken Salad

$11.75

Fresh baby spinach, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Grape Tomatoes, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Walnut dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

Crispy Buffalo Chicken tenders over a mixed greens garden salad with Blue cheese salad.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.75

Garden Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.25

Cup Turkey Soup

$4.25

Bowl Turkey Soup

$5.75

Cup Chowder

$5.50

Bowl Chowder

$7.25

Cup Beef Mac

$4.25

Bowl Beef Mac

$5.50

Cup Special soup

$4.25

Bowl Special Soup

$5.50

Quart Soup

$10.00

Club Sandwiches

B.L.T. Club

$11.99

Cheeseburger Club

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Club

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.99

Ham Club

$11.99

Hamburger Club

$11.99

Tuna Salad Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Specialty Grilled Cheese

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Bacon & Bleu

$7.99

Cordon Bleu With Attitude

$7.99

Italian Grilled Cheese

$7.79

Kicking BBQ Pork

$7.99

Sharp Vermont Cheddar with BBQ Porkand caramelized Onions Grilled on Sourdough.

Patty Melt

$7.99

An Hamburger on Grilled Thick Sliced Rye with Swiss Cheese Sautéed Onions and Thousand Island dressing.

Sausage Cart

$7.79

Sliced Spicy Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Peppers and Onions on Grilled Sourdough with Marinara Sauce on the side for dipping.

Slammin'Ham

$7.79

Swiss Cheese, Sliced Ham< Jalapeño Sweet spicy Sauce, Mustard on Grilled Sourdough.

Smashed Meatball

$7.79

Provolone Cheese with sliced meatballs, Marinara Sauce and a Touch of Parmesan Cheese or Grilled Sourdough.

Spicy Baked Potato

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, also a Spicy Cheese, French Fries, Bacon Bits on Sourdough served with Sour Cream on the side.

Spinach Pie Melt

$7.79

All The Goodness of an Spinach Pie Sautéed with a touch of Feta , and Swiss inside of Golden Grilled Sourdough

The Jalapeño Popper

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Roasted slices of Jalapeños and a touch of a spicy cheese sauce.

The Mac

$7.79

Home made Mac & Cheese with toasted bread crumbs added slices of Cheddar cheese Grilled golden on Sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$7.79

A Diner Classic, Grilled Cheese on Sourdough with Tuna.

Vermonter

$7.79

Sliced Pit Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, with Maple Butter Grilled sourdough

Specialty Sandwiches

Black Peppered Pastrami Sandwich

$7.89

Corned Beef Reuben

$8.79

Pastrami Reuben

$8.79

Turkey Reuben

$8.79

Cubania

$8.79

Corned Beef on Rye

$8.59

Chicken Barb

$6.89

B.L.T.

$6.25

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$7.59

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.89

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$7.69

Tuna Sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Bar-be-cue Pork Sandwich

$8.59

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Wraps

Baby Spinach Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach with goat cheese, Candied pecans, Dried Cranberries, Tomato and a Raspberry Walnut Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Steak Bomb Wrap

$13.50

Steak Cheese Salad Wrap

$12.45

Tuna Wrap

$11.95

Turkey B.L.T. Wrap

$11.95

Steak & Cheese wrap

$12.45

Turkey Wrap

$11.95

Chicken tenders, Burgers & Dogs

Cheese Burgers

$5.30

Hamburger

$4.99

Blue Moon Burger

$5.85

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$5.85

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$6.05

Buffalo Buger

$6.50

our Burger With Blue Cheese Crumbles with a drizzle of Buffalo sauce topped with lettuce and Blue Cheese Dressing.

Hot Dog Special

$8.50

Single Hot Dog

$3.75

Chicken Tender plate

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side of sliced Tomatoes

$0.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.95

lunch specials

turkey pesto sandwich

$8.75

Pretzel Smokehouse Burger

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Garden Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad Sand on Sour

$8.50

Egg Salad Special on Multi

$6.89

smokehouse burger special

$11.50

Grilled chicken pesto

$7.95

grilled cheese & soup special

$9.95

Iced Tea

Ice Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea TO GO

$3.25

To-Go Sized Drinks

Hot Chocolate TO GO

$2.25+

Coffee To-Go

$2.25+

Hot Tea TO-GO

$2.25+

Iced Tea TO-GO

$2.50+

Home Made Lemon-Aid

$3.50

Juice TO-GO

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Tonic

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Strawberry Milk

$2.25+

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.25

Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Thanksgiving Pies

Apple Pie

$16.95

Apple Cream

$18.95

Banana Cream

$16.25

Chocolate Cream

$16.25

Pumpkin

$15.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy

Location

209 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843

Directions

