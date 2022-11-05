Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Caldero Restaurant 32- 34 South Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

32 South Broadway

Lawrence, MA 01843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APERITIVOS

Pastelitos Jamon & Queso

$9.99

3 pieces * Dominican-style patty * Choice of ham and cheese, ground beef, or chicken

ALITAS

$11.00

6 BBQ or Sriracha chicken wings

Mofonguitos

$16.00

Shrimp mofonguitos

Shrimp and Mango Ceviche

Shrimp and Mango Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp, fresh lime juice, red onions, red peppers, green peppers, cilantro, mango

Picadera El Caldero

$21.00

Pechuga de pollo a la parrilla, longaniza, carne de cerdo frita, tostones y papas fritas

Empanadas Colombianas

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Pastelitos De Pollo

$10.99

Patelitos Plater -15 Pastelitos

$31.00

RICE AND PASTA

CHOFAN EL CALDERO

$21.00

Fried rice with smoked pork chop, chicken, and sweet plantain

ARROZ CON CAMARORES

$23.00

Saffron rice with shrimp

PASTA ALFREDO

PASTA ALFREDO

$17.00

Penne Pasta with chicken or shrimp in Alfredo sauce

EMPAGUETADA DOMINICANA

$15.00

Dominican Style spaghetti

CARNES

CHULETA DE CERDO

$17.00

Fresh pork chops

MASITA DE CERDO FRITA

$17.00

Fried pork meat

CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$23.00

Hanger steak

CHIVO GUISADO

$21.00

Stewed goat in Creole Sauce

RABO DE VACA GUISADO

$21.00

tewed oxtail in Creole Sauce

MAR Y TIERRA

$29.00

Surf and turf combination of hanger steak and shrimp

Chicharon De Pollo Con Hueso

Chicharon De Pollo Con Hueso

$15.99

Fried chicken chunks with bone. Served with your choice of side

PECHUGA De Pollo

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of guasacaca sauce, garlic sauce, lemon sauce, or four-cheese sauce

Costilla

$18.00Out of stock

Camarones

$23.00

Camarofongo

$25.00

Pollofongo

$23.00

Ceviche Dinner

$25.00
Churrascofongo

Churrascofongo

$27.00

Volcan De Churrasco Con Trifongo

$27.00

Bistec Ensebollado

$21.00

Res Guisado

$16.00

Chicharon De Pollo Con Hueso

$15.99

Chicharon De Cerdo

$16.99
LAVAFONGO

LAVAFONGO

$23.00

MONFONGO, SHRIMPS with EL CALDERO SAUCE

Pernil

$19.00

Chicharon De Pollo Sin Hueso

$16.00

ASOPAO Y SOPAS

ASOPAO DE POLLO

$15.00

Chicken, veggie and rice soup

ASOPAO DE Mariscos

$21.00

Rice, veggie and shrimp soup

SANCOCHO

$16.00

Dominican Meat stew

MONDONGO

MONDONGO

$16.00

Soup made with beef tripe

Sopa De Pollo

$16.00

Cocido

$16.00Out of stock

ENSALADAS

ENSALADA DE CAMARONES

$22.00

Shrimp salad marinated with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and lime vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

GUARNICIONES /SIDES

HABICHUELAS ROJAS

$5.00

RED BEANS

Mofonguito De Yuca

$15.00

ARROZ BLANCO

$6.00

WHITE RICE

MORO DEL DIA

$6.00

MIXED RICE AND BEANS

PLATANOS MADURO

$6.00

SWEET PLATAINS

PAPAS FRITAS

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

YUCA FRITA

$6.00Out of stock

CASSAVA FRIES

TOSTONES

$6.00

TWICE FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS

PURE DE PAPAS

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

VEGETALES AL VAPOR

$6.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

BATATA FRITA

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

MOFONGO

$10.00

Fried green plantain smashed with pork chunks & garlic

Pastelon De Platano Maduro

$5.99Out of stock

Ensalada De Papa

$2.99

Trifongo

$11.00

Pure De Yuca

$8.00

VEGAN /VEGETARIAN /HEALTHY OPTIONS

Mushroom guisado con arroz, Habichuelas y maduros

$17.00Out of stock
QUINOA SALAD WITH SALMON

QUINOA SALAD WITH SALMON

$21.00

QUINOA, SPRING MIX, MIX PAPERS AND ONIONS

KIDS

MACARRONES CON QUESO

$7.00

MAC AND CHEESE

Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$9.00

Arroz Con Habichelas

$7.00

Lunch Special

Ensalada De Papa Medium

$51.00

Ensalada De Pasta Catering Medium

$46.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$5.99Out of stock

Moro Catering Large

$56.00

Moro Catering Medium

$41.00Out of stock

Moro Catering Small

$26.00Out of stock

Pastelon Catering Small

$36.00Out of stock

Pastelon Medium

$56.00Out of stock

Pollo Entero

$13.00

Pernil Entero

$46.00

Pastelon

$5.99Out of stock

Postre Cheesecake

$7.99

Salmon

$21.00

Camarofongo

$25.00

Arroz Con Leche

$5.99Out of stock

Aguacate

$3.99Out of stock

Habichuelas Con Dulce

$4.99Out of stock

Pudding De Pan

$7.99

Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Lasagna Catering Medium

$56.00

Res Guisado Catering

$91.00Out of stock

Res Guisado Medium Catering

$91.00Out of stock

Pechuga De Pollo Catering Small

$46.00Out of stock

Combo #6

$26.00

Catering Chicharon De Pollo Large

$76.00Out of stock

Ceviche Catering Platter Small

$51.00Out of stock

Arroz Blanco Catering Grande

$46.00

Habichuelas Catering Large

$41.00Out of stock

Maduros Frito Catering Medium

$36.00Out of stock

Beverage

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.25

Lemonade

$5.50

Jugo De Tamarindo

$6.00

Guanabana

$6.00

Te

$3.00

Cafe

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ven y Disfruta! El Caldero fue creado para traer todo los sabores, colores, y la propia esencia de la gastronomía de nuestro amado CARIBE. Come in and enjoy! El Caldero was created to bring all the flavors, colors and very essence of the gastronomy of our beloved CARIBBEN

Location

32 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Terra Luna Cafe - Lawrence
orange starNo Reviews
225 Essex Street Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen - 276 Essex St.
orange starNo Reviews
276 Essex St. Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
Be-Ez - 15 Union Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 Union Street Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe - North Andover
orange star4.3 • 585
19 High Street North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurantnext
Tavern On High
orange star4.3 • 306
18 HIGH STREET North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurantnext
Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
940 Riverside Drive Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

Cafe Azteca - 180 Common St
orange star4.3 • 1,014
180 Common St Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
El Taller
orange star4.7 • 456
275 Essex St Lawrence, MA 01840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrence
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston