Casa Blanca Mexican (10 Main St Andover)
10 MAIN ST 2 FLOOR
Andover, MA 01810
Food
Street Style Tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos
Slow cooked pork carnitas served with a mild red carnita sauce, pico de gallo, and guacamole sauce on top
Tacos Al Pastor
Your choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken marinated in red chile with pineapple and spices. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce
Guadalajara Tacos
Grilled chicken with melted jack cheese and caramelized onions. Topped with pico de gallo and guacamole sauce
Chimichurri Steak Tacos
Steak with chimichurri sauce, melted jack cheese, and shredded cabbage
Food Truck Tacos
Choice of chorizo, barbacoa or grilled chicken topped with shredded cabbage, pinto beans, onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your
Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled or hand battered fish served with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cilantro sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bacon Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp and bacon grilled with garlic. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cilantro sauce
Mexico City Tacos
Charbroiled, grilled steak, caramelized onions, and melted jack cheese. Topped with cotija cheese, chopped mango, pico de gallo, and mango dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Side Taco
Fajita
Quesadillas
Ranchera Quesadilla
Choice of: shredded chicken, ground sirloin, barbacoa, chorizo, pork chile Verde or pork carnitas served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of meat grilled fajita style with bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Southwestern Quesadilla
Melted Cheddar and jack cheese, grilled barbecue chicken, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, corn, and black beans. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Club Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with avocado, bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Sandwiches + Burgers
California Avocado Sandwich
Charbroiled chicken with crisp bacon, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread
Fajita Melt Sandwich
Steak or chicken, grilled fajita style with onions, bell peppers, jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread
Casa Blanca Burger
Black angus beef, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a soft potato roll. Make it fajita style with grilled bell peppers and onions (add 75¢)
Vegetarian
Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach or sautéed vegetable quesadilla with jack cheese. Made with flour tortillas and served with sour cream and guacamole
Veggie Burrito
Stuffed with cilantro lime rice, sautéed vegetables, and black beans. Topped with green sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Veggie Fiesta
Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice topped with sour cream
Veggie Fajita
Sizzling sautéed vegetables served fajita style. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, cheese, sour cream, warm tortillas, and guacamole
Veggie Tex Mex Stir-Fry
Starters
Queso Dip
Rich, spicy, and creamy Mexican cheese dip
Baby Chimichangas
Lightly fried mini chimichangas filled with shredded chicken and jack cheese. Topped with a mild sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream
Taquito Bites
Small, crispy, rolled corn tortillas with your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Served with a mild red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes
Nachos Supreme
Choice of ground sirloin, chorizo, barbacoa or shredded chicken. Served with refried beans, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro
Shrimp and Spinach Queso Dip
A creamy cheese dip loaded with shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, cilantro, and a dash of onions
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in citrus and tomato juices mixed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua and Monterey jack cheese, topped with ground chorizo, onions, and poblano peppers
Guacamole Fresco
Made to order. Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, spices, and lime. (Serves 2-4 people)
Tex-mex Eggrolls
Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and avocado salsa
8 Pieces Casa Diablo Wings
Breaded bone-in or boneless. (Spicy wing sauce can be added upon request)
16 Pieces Casa Diablo Wings
Breaded bone-in or boneless. (Spicy wing sauce can be added upon request)
Fiesta Platter
Sampling of casa's favorites: nachos, mini quesadillas, taquito bites, baby chimichangas, and crispy wings. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Soups + Salads
Sopa De Albondigas
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh pork and ground sirloin meatballs with seasonal vegetables in a broth served with diced onions and cilantro on top
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A Mexican soup with grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, avocado, Mexican rice, and cotija cheese
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce with your choice of ground sirloin, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile Verde. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheese, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, guacamole and sour cream
Crispy Chicken Salad
Sliced chicken tenders over a bed of mixed lettuce topped with corn, tomatoes, cheese, tortilla strips, bacon, and avocado. Served with honey mustard dressing
Caesar Salad
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and caesar dressing on the side. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Fajita Salad
Choice of meat grilled with bell peppers and onions over mixed lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Ranchero Avocado Salad
Mixed lettuce with cotija cheese, tomatoes, chopped avocado, black beans, and ranch dressing served on the side.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborn
Vallarta Salad
On a bed of our signature lettuce blend topped with tomatoes, red onions, fresh mango, and cucumber. Served with mango dressing on the side.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may in
House Salad
Entrees
Flautas
Crispy, hard-shell rolled corn tortillas made with your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and rice
Pollo Guadalajara
Marinated chicken breast served with rice and beans, charbroiled Guadalajara style. Choose a sauce: creamy mushrooms or mole (mole contains peanut butter and is served with pickled red onion on top)
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken breast sautéed in a red sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with melted jack cheese on top. Topped with sliced avocado
Tex-Mex Stir-Fry
Sautéed with mushrooms, onions, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and green peppers. Covered with melted jack cheese and served over rice
Pork Chile Verde
Chunks of pork loin cooked until tender in a mild green tomatillo sauce of green peppers, onions, cilantro, and spices. Served with rice and beans
Pork Carnitas
Traditionally slow cooked pork loin prepared with garlic and topped with a mild red sauce. Served with guacamole, rice, and beans
Carne Asada
Charbroiled skirt steak served with rice, beans, guacamole and warm tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
Cantina Steak
A flame-broiled 8 oz. ribeye strip steak topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with guacamole and your choice of 2 sides: Mexican rice, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans, sautéed vegetables or fries.These items may be
Mar Y Tierra
Choice of charbroiled skirt steak or chicken breast with sauteed shrimp, served with rice and beans, garnished with pico de gallo, and guacamole
Arrachera Asada
8 oz charbroiled marinated flank steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, and warm tortillas. Garnished with pico de gallo, grilled green onions, and fried jalapeño.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,
Camarones Casa Blanca
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, butter, and spices. Served with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions over a bed of rice. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Plato Del Mar
Your choice of fish marinated with garlic and lime juice. Served with your choice of two sides: Mexican rice, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans, sautéed vegetables or fries. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or underc
Tres Amgios
Arroz Con Camarones
Burritos
Burrito Bowl
Served with choice of grain topped with choice of meat, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and topped with guacamole
Street Burrito
A street-style burrito with everything inside: whole pinto beans, rice, guacamole sauce, Cheddar cheese, sour cream sauce, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo
Pork Verde Burrito
Pork chile Verde topped with a mild green sauce, melted jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side
Casa Blanca Burrito
Stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and your choice of sauce
Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak with onions and bell peppers, fajita style. Topped with a special burrito sauce, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side
Grilled Burrito
Stuffed with rice and whole pinto beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo
Side Burrito
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Adult Menu
Adult Chk Tend
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Hamburger
Adult Cheeseburger
Adult Grilled Chicken
Adult Quesadillas
Adult Enchiladas
Adult Burrito
Adult Soft Taco
Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef
Adult Hard Taco
Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef
Kids Menu
Kid's Chk Ten
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Hamburger
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Kid's Quesadillas
Kid's Enchiladas
Kid's Burrito
Kid's Soft Taco
Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef
Kid's Hard Taco
Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef
Kid's ExtraTaco
Sides
Side of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Fries
Side of Corn
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side of Torados
Side of SM Queso
Side of Pico
Side of Lettuce
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Veggies
Side of 3 Shrimp
Side of 6 Shrimp
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of 1/2 Guacamole
Side of Carrots
Side of Onions
Side of Cilantro
Side of Chimicurri
Side of Dressing
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of Cilantro Lime Rice
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Celery
Side of Black Beans
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Jalapeño
Side of Chile releno
Combos
Family Meals
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soda (Free Refills)
Juice: (No Refills)
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Margarita
N/A Guava Margarita
N/A Mango Margarita
N/A Strawberry Margarita
N/A Peach Margarita
N/A Banana Margarita
N/A Wildberry Margarita
N/A Strawberry/Banana Margarita
N/A Melon Margarita
N/A Raspberry Margarita
N/A Pomegranate Margarita
N/A Watermelon Margarita
N/A Colada Margarita
N/A Passion Fruit Margarita
N/A Pina Colada
N/A Lime Margarita
N/A Strawberry Colada
Kids
Dessert
Delicious Desserts
Tres Leches
A classic Mexican dessert, a cake is soaked in a mixture of three milks and topped with whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
Crispy coated creamy vanilla ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocolate sauce, and garnished with whipped cream
Flan
Creamy custard made with egg, milk, coffee liqueur, and caramel. Glazed with a light caramel topping
Churros
A crunchy traditional Mexican dessert made of fried dough and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with ice cream and a sweet dipping sauce
