Central Normal

71 S Washington St

Danville, IN 46122

Order Again

Starters

2 Piece Pretzel Stick w/ Cheese

$3.50

3 Piece Pretzel Stick w/ Cheese

$5.00

Waffle Fry Basket

$5.99

Tot Basket

$3.99

Loaded Waffle Fry

$10.00

Bacon, Cheese, & Scallions over a bed of tots, served w/ a side of sour cream

Loaded Tot-toe

$8.99

Bacon, Cheese, & Scallions over a bed of tots, served w/ a side of sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$9.99

Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, & Buffalo over a bed of tots

Chips & Salsa w/ Cheese

$5.00

Shrimp Scampi w/ Bread

$9.00

Meatballs & Marinara w/ Bread

$9.00

Meatballs smothered in marinara, topped w/ shredded parm, served w/ Bread

Walking Taco

$5.99

Chips, Chicken, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions & Sour Cream

Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$6.00

5 Piece Tender

$9.00

Chicken Tender Basket w/ Waffle Fries

$11.00

6 Piece Wing

$7.99

10 Piece Wing

$12.99

15 Piece Wing

$17.99

6 Piece Nugget & Waffle Fries

$6.99

12 Piece Nugget & Waffle Fries

$10.99

Flatbreads

Spicy Hawaiian Flatbread

$11.00

BBQ Base, Pineapple, Ham, Bacon, & Jalapeno

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.00

Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Red Onion

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo/Ranch Base, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, & Tomato

Scampi Flatbread

$14.00

Olive Oil Base, Shrimp, Garlic, Seasoning, Scallion, & Lemon Zest,

Supreme Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mushroom

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, & Bacon

New Orleans Flatbread

$15.00

Olive Oil Base, Shrimp, Chorizo, Fire Roasted Corn, & Scallions

Mexican Pizza Flatbread

$13.00

Bean Spread base, Chicken, Cheddar, Black olives, Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Side of Sour Cream

Philly Flatbread

$13.00

Olive oil base, Steak, Green Peppers, Mushroom, & Onion,

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

71 S Washington St, Danville, IN 46122

