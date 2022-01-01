Ceres Roasting Company imageView gallery

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$3.35+

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.15+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.45+

Fresh Brew

$2.30+

Americano

$2.90+

Espresso with hot water

Cappucino

$3.40+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.15+

Espresso

$2.15+

Macchiato

$2.95

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Other Hot Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Adagio Tea

$3.30+

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Steamer

$2.85+

Iced Coffee Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Milk with espresso over ice. Add flavors if requested.

Iced Mocha

$4.80+

Iced Americano

$3.48+

Iced White Mocha

$5.35+

Cold Brew/Toddy

$4.90+

Iced Coffee

$3.80+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.35+

Other Iced Drinks

Lemonade

$3.08+

Iced Tea

$3.08+

Arnold Palmer

$3.08+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.35+

Italian Soda

$4.79

Milk

$2.20+

Chocolate Milk

$3.20+

Apple Juice

$2.86+

Orange Juice

$2.86+

Blue Lemon-"Aid"

$3.85

Milkshake

Vanilla Shake

$4.35+

Chocolate Shake

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.25+

Mint Choc Chip Shake

$5.25+

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.25+

Smoothie

Blissful Berry

$6.35+

Tropical Tango

$6.35+

Simple Strawberry

$6.35+

Green Goddess

$6.35+

Blended Drinks

Coffee Frappe

$5.45+

Mocha Frappe

$6.35+

Caramel Frappe

$6.35+

Water & Soda

Bottled Soda

$4.13

Bottled Water

$2.74

Large water

$1.00

Free water

Red Bull Customer

$3.75

Red Bull Employee

$1.50

Almonds

3oz Almonds

$5.50

8oz Almonds

$9.35

12oz Almonds

$16.50

1lb Almonds

$17.60

Gift Box Almonds

$41.80

Pecans

3oz Pecans

$6.60

8oz Pecans

$11.00

12oz Pecans

$19.80

1lb Pecans

$20.90

Pecans Gift Box

$46.20

Sweet Mix

3oz Mixed Sweet

$6.05

8oz Mixed Sweet

$9.90

12oz Mixed Sweet

$17.60

1lb Mixed Sweet

$18.70

Almond/Pecan Mix

8oz Alm/Pec Mix

$10.40

12oz Alm/Pec Mix

$18.50

1lb Alm/ Pec

$19.25

Alm/Pec Gift Box

$44.00

Garlic/ Oregano

3oz Garlic/ Oregano

$6.60

8oz Garlic/ Oregano

$10.45

Rosemary/ Sage

3oz Rosemary/ Sage

$6.60

8oz Rosemary/ Sage

$10.45

Ceres Coffee Sales

12oz Ceres Whole Bean

$12.99

Catering Gallon

$30.00

Chocolate Raisins

Small bag

$5.00

Large bag

$9.00

Baked Goods

Mini Donuts

$4.75

Muffins

$3.60

Cookies

$1.85+

Kettlecorn

$7.00

Mixed Corn

$5.50

Caramel corn

$6.50

Bagel

$4.25+

Year-Round Specials

London Fog

$4.50

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$5.25

Lavender Latte

$4.50

Frozen Ginger Lemonade

$4.95+

London Fog (Copy)

$4.50

Fall Specials

Apple Pie Chai

$6.50

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$6.50

Maple Pecan Oat Milk Latte

$6.95

Blackberry Redbull Italian Soda

$7.70

Winter Specials

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.15

Kraken Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.90

Eggnog Latte

$5.10

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.15

Spring Specials

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.15

Oat Milk Blueberry Latte

$5.15

Kraken Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.90

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.90

Summer Specials

Blueberry Lavender Oatmilk latte

$5.15

Cherry Almond Latte

$5.15

Green Goddess Smoothie

$6.90

Pina Colada Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.90

St Pattys day

Luck of the Irish latte

$4.50

shamrock shake

$3.95

Green eggs and ham sandwich

$5.25

Espresso Bar

Coffee add-ons

Gift Card Activation Fee

Gift Card Activation Fee

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
