Ceviche Bar by Mixtura

328 Crandon Boulevard

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Menu

APPETIZER

BURRATA CON QUINOA

$20.00

Burrata cheese with red quinoa, tomato, olive oil, lemon, and yellow pepper sauce.

CHORITOS A LA CHALACA

$18.00

Mussels on salsa Criolla, chopped tomato, onion, and cilantro with Peruvian choclo corn on lime juice.

CONCHITAS A LA PARMESANA

$21.00

Scallops with white wine, Worcestershire sauce, and flamed with Parmesan cheese.

PAPA A LA HUACAINA

$12.00

Scallops with white wine, Worcestershire sauce, and flamed with Parmesan cheese.

PULPO AL OLIVO

$22.00

Roasted and diced octopus on Peruvian cotija black olive sauce, olive oil, capers, and garlic served with red pepper salad

QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

Quinoa, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro.

TUNA TARTAR

$24.00

Sesame seed, tuna, avocado, soy sauce, sesame oil, and tamarind.

CAUSAS

CAUSA TRADICIONAL ATUN

$16.00

Fluffy potato cake flavored with yellow aji Amarillo, lime juice, and oil with tuna.

CAUSA TRADICIONAL CAMARÓN

$18.00

Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, oil, and shrimp.

CAUSA TRADICIONAL CRAB

$18.00

Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, oil, and crab.

CAUSA DE PULPO AL OLIVO

$18.00

Peruvian yellow potato filled with a tender octopus in Peruvian cotija olive sauce.

CAUSA ORIENTAL

$16.00

Peruvian yellow potato filled with tuna and seafood, avocado, and oriental mayonnaise.

CAUSA TRADICIONAL POLLO

$16.00

Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, and oil with chicken.

CAUSA MIXTURA SAMPLER

$22.00

A sampler of four Causas: crab, octopus, chicken, and tuna.

CEVICHE SAMPLER

CEVICHE SAMPLER TRADICIONAL

$35.00

On three different sauces: lime juice, rocoto, and aji Amarillo.

SEAFOOD CEVICHE SAMPLER

SEAFOOD CEVICHE SAMPLER

$37.00

Fish and seafood mix in three different styles of sauce: lime juice, Rocotto, and yellow aji and pepper.

CEVICHES

AJI A LA CREMA CEVICHE 3

AJI A LA CREMA CEVICHE 3

$21.00

Fish on lime juice in three creams, peppers sauces, rocoto, and Aji Amarillo peppers.

$22.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, and calamari on bell pepper coulis, lime juice, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.

BOTIJERO CEVICHE

$23.00

Fish, shrimp, octopus, and calamari on Peruvian cotija olive base, aji limo, red onion, and olive oil.

CHIPOTLE CEVICHE

$21.00

Fish on the chipotle sauce, lime juice, onion, and cilantro. Served with Peruvian choclo and cancha corns.

LECHE DE TIGRE

$20.00
LOBSTER CEVICHE

$45.00

Grilled lobster with lime juice, aji amarillo, cilantro & red onion. Served with Peruvian choclo, cancha corn &sweet potato.

RESAQUITA CEVICHE

$22.00

Diced shrimp, octopus and squid, chopped red onion, cilantro, and on lime juice.

TRADICIONAL CEVICHE

$17.00
TROPICAL CEVICHE

$21.00

Fish on lime. Served with mango, and pineapple.

TUNA CEVICHE

$25.00

Red tuna, avocado, radish, sesame seed, tamarind sauce, and ricotta.

VEGETARIANO CEVICHE

$16.00

Asparagus, avocado, mushrooms, palm hearts on lime and olive oil, white onion, and choclo corn.

AJI A LA CREMA MIXTO

$24.00

DESSERTS

CUATRO LECHES

$13.00
PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE

$13.00
SUSPIRO LIMEÑO

$13.00

Traditional Peruvian dessert

CHEESECAKE DE MARACUYA

$13.00

CHOCO LUCUMA

$13.00

ESPECIALES

CAZUELA DE CAMARON

$32.00

Shrimp casserole is a delicious traditional dish that is prepared with shrimp and vegetables.

CAZUELA DE MARISCOS

$32.00

The seafood casserole is a delicious traditional dish that is prepared with shellfish, fish, and vegetables.

TACOS

$25.00

Traditional taco with the special touch of a ceviche bar.

Pappardelle con Shrimp

$28.00

Salmon a la Messina

$39.00

Seafood Pasta

$39.00

Tacos de Camaron

$39.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE

$10.00

KIDS SKIRT STEAK

$20.00

Kids Fettuccini Plain

$10.00

MEATS & PASTAS

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON POLLO

$30.00

Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with chicken

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON CAMARONES

$32.00

Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, parmesan cheese with shrirmp

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON LANGOSTA

$44.00

Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with lobster

PAPPARDELLE CON CAMARONES

$30.00

Our signature pasta with aji amarillo, pepper sauce, shrimp, cherry tomato, asparagus & mushrooms

SEAFOOD PASTA

$29.00

Fettuccine white shrimp. octopus scallops and mussels

SKIRT STEAK CON FETTUCCINE

$35.00

Served with rice and vegetables

SKIRT STEAK

$32.00

Served whith rice y vegetables Served with rice and vegetables

GRILLED CHICKEN

$26.00

SALADS AND WRAP

LA ISLA SALAD

$17.00

Tuna, spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted pepper, white onion, Caesar, and passion fruit dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

Almonds, asparagus, avocado, palm hearts, Peruvian choclo corn, tomato, veggies, white onion, and passion fruit dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Protein, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & a special Caesar dressing.

SOLTERITO SALAD

$17.00

Quinoa asparagus, white fresh cheese, corn, botija olives, and tomato with lime juice & olive oil.

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$17.00

Grilled chicken romaine lettuce & guacamole. Served with a spicy jalapeño sauce on the side & mix greens.

MIXTURA WRAP

$20.00

Shrimp or beef wrap with lettuce and guacamole served with a spicy jalapeño sauce on the side and mixed green.

SIDES

BROCOLI SIDE

$8.00

CAMARONES SIDE

$15.00

Side Sweet Potato

$3.00

CHICKEN SIDE

$12.00

ESPARRAGOS SIDE

$8.00

LOMO SIDE

$20.00

Mixed Greens SIDE

$5.00

SALSA A LA HUANCAINA SIDE

$6.00

SALSA AJI AMARILLO SIDE

$6.00

SALSA ANTICUCHERA SIDE

$6.00

SALSA BACHICHE SIDE

$6.00

SALSA BOTIJERO SIDE

$6.00

SALSA CHIPOTLE SIDE

$6.00

SALSA DRESSING MARACUYA SALAD SIDE

$6.00

SALSA GOLF SIDE

$6.00

SALSA JALAPEÑO SIDE

$6.00

SALSA MARACUYA SIDE

$6.00

SALSA PICANTE AJI LIMO SIDE

$6.00

SALSA ROCOTO SIDE

$6.00

SALSA TAMARINDO SIDE

$6.00

SKIRT STEAK SIDE

$18.00

Vegetales Side

$10.00

Salad Side

$8.00

Side Arroz

$3.00

Plantain Chips

$3.00

Choclo Side

$3.00

Red Onion Side

$2.00

Side Cancha

$3.00

Side Salad (Tomate,cebolla, Avocado)

$8.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

SOUPS

SEAFOOD OR SHRIMP CAZUELA

$32.00
PARIHUELA

$22.00
CHUPE DE CAMARONES

$23.00

TIRADITO

TIRADITO DE PESCADO

$18.00

Thinly sliced fish on Peruvian aji Amarillo and or rocoto sauce. Served with choclo and cancha corns

TIRADITO MAHI MAHI

$20.00

Thinly sliced grill-seared mahi-mahi on Peruvian aji Amarillo and a hint of camote sauce.

TIRADITO PASIÓN

$19.00

Salmon on tiger milk passion fruit sauce, plus a touch of Peruvian aji limo.

TIRADITO TUNA NIKEI

$20.00

Yellowfin tuna on the oriental sauce, avocado, and sesame seed.

TRADICIONALES DISH

AJI DE GALLINA

$20.00

Shredded chicken in Peruvian aji Amarillo cream sauce over golden baked sliced potatoes. Served with pecans, olive, egg, and rice.

ANTICUCHO DE LOMO

$30.00

Tenderloin skewers in aji panca, beer, and garlic with grilled potatoes and huancaina sauce served with mixed greens.

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$30.00

Peruvian-style seafood rice with shrimp, octopus, mussels, scallops, and squid, served with salsa criolla

BLACK RISOTTO LOBSTER

$45.00

Black risotto with squid ink, seafood, and parmesan cheese.

BLACK SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$38.00

Black risotto with squid ink, seafood, and parmesan cheese.

CHAUFA CHICKEN

$26.00

Peruvian fried rice with chicken and beef, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$32.00

Peruvian fried rice with seafood, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.

CHAUFA DE QUINOA

$26.00

Peruvian fried quinoa with chicken or beef, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.

LOMO SALTEADO

$30.00

Stir-fry tenderloin tips with oriental sauce served with white rice.

MAHI MAHI CON VEGETALES

$30.00

Mahi-mahi fillet with rice and vegetables.

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$35.00

Mahi-mahi is covered in seafood rice shrimp octopus, mussels, scallops, and squid. served with Criolla sauce.

PULPO A LA PARRILLA

$35.00

Grilled octopus in Antichucho sauce, roasted potatoes, corn, and Hunancaina sauce.

RISOTTO CON CAMARONES

$30.00

Arborio rice risotto with shrimp, Peruvian yellow peppers, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese.

SALMON A LA MESSINA

$30.00

Grilled salmon, white rice, asparagus, or broccoli.

POLLO SALTEADO

$25.00

CHAUFA BEEF

$26.00

CHAUFA AEROPUERTO

$26.00

HAPPY HOURS

MINI CEVICHE SAMPLER

$14.00

MINI CAUSA SAMPLER

$12.00

Beverage

Wine Bottle

Monte Quieto BTL

$45.00

Austin Hope / Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$65.00

Montes Merlot BTL

$30.00

Sangria BTL

$28.00

Tributte Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Il Tocco

$111.00

Albariño Vicious

$35.00

Redentore Soulignons BTL

Chardonnay Collection BTL

$30.00

Bollini Vigneti Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Pouilly Fume BTL

$45.00

Sangria BTL

$28.00

Sancerre Sauvignon BTL

$55.00

Pazo Cilleiro Albarino

$35.00

Colle E Rose BTL

$38.00

Bortolin Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Maschio Prosecco BTL

$14.00

Pinord La Dama Cava Brut

$55.00

Louis Revior Brut Champagne

$55.00

Due Palma Melarosa Rose

$35.00

Pinord Ladama Rose Brut BTL

$45.00

Le grand Courtage France BTL

$55.00

Beer

Bucket 5 beer Corona

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Torpedo

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Cristal

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Cusqueña

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Heineken

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Ipa

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Modelo Black

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Modelo Clara

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Peroni

$30.00

Bucket 5 beer Samuel Adams

$30.00

Corona Bottle

$9.00

Cristal Bottle

$9.00

Cusqueña Bottle

$9.00

Heineken Bottle

$9.00

Ipa Bottle

$9.00

Modelo Black Bottle

$9.00

Modelo Clara Bottle

$9.00

Peroni Botlle

$9.00

Samuel Adams Bottle

$9.00

Sierra nevada Torpedo Bottle

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Bucket 5 Beer Stella

$30.00

Michelada

$13.00

Chelada

$11.00

NA Beverages

Regular Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Inca Kola

$4.00

Inca Kola Diet

$4.00

Canada Dry Club Soda

$4.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$4.00

Kids Apple Juice

$4.00

Jugo dee Maracuya bottle

$7.00

Chicha Morada Bottle

$7.00

Jugo De Mango Bottle

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Pasion fruit juice/Bottle

$7.00

Limonada/ Jarra

$16.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea/ glass

$4.00

Limonada/glass

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

American Coffee

$4.00

American Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Aqua Panna 1 L /Natural Water 1 L

$10.00

London Ess Tonic Water

$4.00

London Ess Soda Water

$4.00

London Ess Ginger Beer

$4.00

Aqua Panna 500 ML

$6.00

Smeraldina 500 ml

$7.00

Smeraldina 1 ltr

$12.00

Pellegrino 1 Litro

$11.00Out of stock

Pellegrino 500ml

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Peruvian restaurant

Location

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Directions

