Ceviche Bar by Mixtura
328 Crandon Boulevard
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Menu
APPETIZER
BURRATA CON QUINOA
Burrata cheese with red quinoa, tomato, olive oil, lemon, and yellow pepper sauce.
CHORITOS A LA CHALACA
Mussels on salsa Criolla, chopped tomato, onion, and cilantro with Peruvian choclo corn on lime juice.
CONCHITAS A LA PARMESANA
Scallops with white wine, Worcestershire sauce, and flamed with Parmesan cheese.
PAPA A LA HUACAINA
PULPO AL OLIVO
Roasted and diced octopus on Peruvian cotija black olive sauce, olive oil, capers, and garlic served with red pepper salad
QUINOA BOWL
Quinoa, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro.
TUNA TARTAR
Sesame seed, tuna, avocado, soy sauce, sesame oil, and tamarind.
CAUSAS
CAUSA TRADICIONAL ATUN
Fluffy potato cake flavored with yellow aji Amarillo, lime juice, and oil with tuna.
CAUSA TRADICIONAL CAMARÓN
Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, oil, and shrimp.
CAUSA TRADICIONAL CRAB
Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, oil, and crab.
CAUSA DE PULPO AL OLIVO
Peruvian yellow potato filled with a tender octopus in Peruvian cotija olive sauce.
CAUSA ORIENTAL
Peruvian yellow potato filled with tuna and seafood, avocado, and oriental mayonnaise.
CAUSA TRADICIONAL POLLO
Fluffy potato cake flavored with aji Amarillo, lime juice, and oil with chicken.
CAUSA MIXTURA SAMPLER
A sampler of four Causas: crab, octopus, chicken, and tuna.
CEVICHE SAMPLER
CEVICHES
AJI A LA CREMA CEVICHE 3
Fish on lime juice in three creams, peppers sauces, rocoto, and Aji Amarillo peppers.
BACHICHE CEVICHE
Fish, shrimp, octopus, and calamari on bell pepper coulis, lime juice, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.
BOTIJERO CEVICHE
Fish, shrimp, octopus, and calamari on Peruvian cotija olive base, aji limo, red onion, and olive oil.
CHIPOTLE CEVICHE
Fish on the chipotle sauce, lime juice, onion, and cilantro. Served with Peruvian choclo and cancha corns.
LECHE DE TIGRE
LOBSTER CEVICHE
Grilled lobster with lime juice, aji amarillo, cilantro & red onion. Served with Peruvian choclo, cancha corn &sweet potato.
RESAQUITA CEVICHE
Diced shrimp, octopus and squid, chopped red onion, cilantro, and on lime juice.
TRADICIONAL CEVICHE
TROPICAL CEVICHE
Fish on lime. Served with mango, and pineapple.
TUNA CEVICHE
Red tuna, avocado, radish, sesame seed, tamarind sauce, and ricotta.
VEGETARIANO CEVICHE
Asparagus, avocado, mushrooms, palm hearts on lime and olive oil, white onion, and choclo corn.
AJI A LA CREMA MIXTO
DESSERTS
ESPECIALES
CAZUELA DE CAMARON
Shrimp casserole is a delicious traditional dish that is prepared with shrimp and vegetables.
CAZUELA DE MARISCOS
The seafood casserole is a delicious traditional dish that is prepared with shellfish, fish, and vegetables.
TACOS
Traditional taco with the special touch of a ceviche bar.
Pappardelle con Shrimp
Salmon a la Messina
Seafood Pasta
Tacos de Camaron
KIDS MENU
MEATS & PASTAS
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON POLLO
Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with chicken
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON CAMARONES
Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, parmesan cheese with shrirmp
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CON LANGOSTA
Fettuccine, heavy cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with lobster
PAPPARDELLE CON CAMARONES
Our signature pasta with aji amarillo, pepper sauce, shrimp, cherry tomato, asparagus & mushrooms
SEAFOOD PASTA
Fettuccine white shrimp. octopus scallops and mussels
SKIRT STEAK CON FETTUCCINE
Served with rice and vegetables
SKIRT STEAK
Served whith rice y vegetables Served with rice and vegetables
GRILLED CHICKEN
SALADS AND WRAP
LA ISLA SALAD
Tuna, spring mix, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted pepper, white onion, Caesar, and passion fruit dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Almonds, asparagus, avocado, palm hearts, Peruvian choclo corn, tomato, veggies, white onion, and passion fruit dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Protein, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & a special Caesar dressing.
SOLTERITO SALAD
Quinoa asparagus, white fresh cheese, corn, botija olives, and tomato with lime juice & olive oil.
CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken romaine lettuce & guacamole. Served with a spicy jalapeño sauce on the side & mix greens.
MIXTURA WRAP
Shrimp or beef wrap with lettuce and guacamole served with a spicy jalapeño sauce on the side and mixed green.
SIDES
BROCOLI SIDE
CAMARONES SIDE
Side Sweet Potato
CHICKEN SIDE
ESPARRAGOS SIDE
LOMO SIDE
Mixed Greens SIDE
SALSA A LA HUANCAINA SIDE
SALSA AJI AMARILLO SIDE
SALSA ANTICUCHERA SIDE
SALSA BACHICHE SIDE
SALSA BOTIJERO SIDE
SALSA CHIPOTLE SIDE
SALSA DRESSING MARACUYA SALAD SIDE
SALSA GOLF SIDE
SALSA JALAPEÑO SIDE
SALSA MARACUYA SIDE
SALSA PICANTE AJI LIMO SIDE
SALSA ROCOTO SIDE
SALSA TAMARINDO SIDE
SKIRT STEAK SIDE
Vegetales Side
Salad Side
Side Arroz
Plantain Chips
Choclo Side
Red Onion Side
Side Cancha
Side Salad (Tomate,cebolla, Avocado)
Side Avocado
TIRADITO
TIRADITO DE PESCADO
Thinly sliced fish on Peruvian aji Amarillo and or rocoto sauce. Served with choclo and cancha corns
TIRADITO MAHI MAHI
Thinly sliced grill-seared mahi-mahi on Peruvian aji Amarillo and a hint of camote sauce.
TIRADITO PASIÓN
Salmon on tiger milk passion fruit sauce, plus a touch of Peruvian aji limo.
TIRADITO TUNA NIKEI
Yellowfin tuna on the oriental sauce, avocado, and sesame seed.
TRADICIONALES DISH
AJI DE GALLINA
Shredded chicken in Peruvian aji Amarillo cream sauce over golden baked sliced potatoes. Served with pecans, olive, egg, and rice.
ANTICUCHO DE LOMO
Tenderloin skewers in aji panca, beer, and garlic with grilled potatoes and huancaina sauce served with mixed greens.
ARROZ CON MARISCOS
Peruvian-style seafood rice with shrimp, octopus, mussels, scallops, and squid, served with salsa criolla
BLACK RISOTTO LOBSTER
Black risotto with squid ink, seafood, and parmesan cheese.
BLACK SEAFOOD RISOTTO
Black risotto with squid ink, seafood, and parmesan cheese.
CHAUFA CHICKEN
Peruvian fried rice with chicken and beef, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.
CHAUFA DE MARISCOS
Peruvian fried rice with seafood, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.
CHAUFA DE QUINOA
Peruvian fried quinoa with chicken or beef, soy sauce, and bean sprouts.
LOMO SALTEADO
Stir-fry tenderloin tips with oriental sauce served with white rice.
MAHI MAHI CON VEGETALES
Mahi-mahi fillet with rice and vegetables.
PESCADO A LO MACHO
Mahi-mahi is covered in seafood rice shrimp octopus, mussels, scallops, and squid. served with Criolla sauce.
PULPO A LA PARRILLA
Grilled octopus in Antichucho sauce, roasted potatoes, corn, and Hunancaina sauce.
RISOTTO CON CAMARONES
Arborio rice risotto with shrimp, Peruvian yellow peppers, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese.
SALMON A LA MESSINA
Grilled salmon, white rice, asparagus, or broccoli.
POLLO SALTEADO
CHAUFA BEEF
CHAUFA AEROPUERTO
Beverage
Wine Bottle
Monte Quieto BTL
Austin Hope / Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Montes Merlot BTL
Sangria BTL
Tributte Cabernet Sauvignon
Il Tocco
Albariño Vicious
Redentore Soulignons BTL
Chardonnay Collection BTL
Bollini Vigneti Pinot Grigio BTL
Pouilly Fume BTL
Sangria BTL
Sancerre Sauvignon BTL
Pazo Cilleiro Albarino
Colle E Rose BTL
Bortolin Prosecco BTL
Maschio Prosecco BTL
Pinord La Dama Cava Brut
Louis Revior Brut Champagne
Due Palma Melarosa Rose
Pinord Ladama Rose Brut BTL
Le grand Courtage France BTL
Beer
Bucket 5 beer Corona
Bucket 5 beer Torpedo
Bucket 5 beer Cristal
Bucket 5 beer Cusqueña
Bucket 5 beer Heineken
Bucket 5 beer Ipa
Bucket 5 beer Modelo Black
Bucket 5 beer Modelo Clara
Bucket 5 beer Peroni
Bucket 5 beer Samuel Adams
Corona Bottle
Cristal Bottle
Cusqueña Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Ipa Bottle
Modelo Black Bottle
Modelo Clara Bottle
Peroni Botlle
Samuel Adams Bottle
Sierra nevada Torpedo Bottle
Stella
Bucket 5 Beer Stella
Michelada
Chelada
NA Beverages
Regular Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Inca Kola
Inca Kola Diet
Canada Dry Club Soda
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Kids Apple Juice
Jugo dee Maracuya bottle
Chicha Morada Bottle
Jugo De Mango Bottle
Orange Juice
Pasion fruit juice/Bottle
Limonada/ Jarra
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea/ glass
Limonada/glass
Cappuccino
Cortadito
Latte
Espresso
American Coffee
American Coffee Decaf
Tea
Aqua Panna 1 L /Natural Water 1 L
London Ess Tonic Water
London Ess Soda Water
London Ess Ginger Beer
Aqua Panna 500 ML
Smeraldina 500 ml
Smeraldina 1 ltr
Pellegrino 1 Litro
Pellegrino 500ml
