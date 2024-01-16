- Home
CRAFT Key Biscayne
260 Crandon Blvd.
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
FOOD
Breakfast / Brunch
- Fruit Salad$10.95
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$9.95
- Nutella Croissant$9.95
- Classic: Sourdough Scrambled Egg, Bacon & Tomato Relish$14.95
- Veggie: Sourdough, Cherry Tomato, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Scrambled/Poached Eggs.$14.95
- Eggs Benedict, Ham & Green Salad$15.95
- Eggs Florentine, Smoked Salmon & Breakfast Potatoes$19.95
- Croque Madame Toast: Sourdough, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Bechamel, Dijon Mustard, Fried Egg, Chives & Green Salad$17.95
- Potato Rosti, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Poached Egg, Tomato Relish$15.95
- Omelette: Goat Cheese, Cherry tomato, Asparagus, Caramelized Onions & Green Salad$13.95
- Verde: Sourdough Avocado, cream cheese, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Poached Eggs$15.95
- Salty: Sourdough, Arugula, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Glaze$16.95
- Granola, Greek Yogurt, Mixed Berries, Maple Syrup$13.95
- Pancakes, Strawberries, Soft Caramel, Cream & Crushed Meringue$16.95
- Breakfast Sandwich: Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato Relish, Green Salad$13.95
- Loco: Waffle, Fried Chicken, Watermelon, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha, Maple Syrup$17.95
- Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Choco Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves$22.95
- Toast w/butter & jam$6.95
- Avocado Toast$10.95