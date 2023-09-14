FOOD

Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$19.00

Rice, assorted Fish, Cucumber, Avocado and Scallions

Quinoa Bowl

$20.00

Red Quinoa, Avocado, Green Apple, Cucumber and seared sesame-crusted Salmon

Soups & Salads

Miso soup

$7.00

Ramen

$14.00

Wakame Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

Neptuno Wakame Salad

$16.00

Kanikama, Wakame, Tuna topped with Ikura

Crispy Krab salad

$14.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mix greens With Ginger Dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Izakaya Tapas

Edamame

$8.00

Spicy Edamame W/Almonds

$10.00

Truffle Edamame

$10.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00
Tartar Tuna

$18.00
Tartar Salmon

$17.00

Honey Shrimp

$14.00
Fried Rice

$15.00
Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

Crispy Tuna Rice

$18.00

Crispy Hamachi Rice

$20.00

Tuna Taco

$18.00
Tuna Flatbread

$20.00

Grilled Octupus

$21.00

Gyoza Pork

$10.00

Gyoza vegetables

$10.00

Baby Octopus

$16.00
Asian Baby Back Ribs

$18.00
Brussel Sprouts and orange

$13.00

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Tuna Crispy Foie

$19.00

Crispy Rice wrapped with Tuna, topped with Seared Foie Gras

Ceviche Mixed

$19.00

Ceviche Mushroom

$16.00

Ceviche Octupus

$17.00

Ceviche White Fish

$17.00

Cobia Buns

$18.00

Crispy Toro Rice

$24.00

Pork bun

$15.00

Tiradito Hamachi

$17.00

Tiradito Salmon

$16.00

Tiradito White Fish

$16.00

Veg tempura

$14.00

Wagyu Taco

$29.00

Yaki Tomorokoshi(Grilled Corn)

$12.00

Yakisoba Chicken

$13.00

Yakisoba Shrimp

$18.00

Yakisoba Veggies

$16.00

Yakisoba Wagyu

$29.00

White Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

Yakitori Grill

Beef Yakitori

$7.00

Chicken Yakitori

$6.00

Asparagus Yakitori

$5.00

Shrimp Yakitori

$6.00

Eggplant Yakitori

$5.00

Big Plates

Grilled Ribeye

$50.00

Kurobuta Pork Belly

$30.00

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Miso Atlantic Cod

$32.00

Salmon Grill

$26.00

Cobia Grill

$26.00

Sushi Bar

Uzuzukuri Hamachi

$20.00

Uzuzukuri Salmon

$16.00

Uzuzukuri Tuna

$16.00

Uzuzukuri Mixed

$22.00

Uzuzukuri Salmon Belly

$20.00

Uzuzukuri Carlucho

$30.00

Salmon Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Sashimi

$5.00

Tuna Sushi

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

White Tuna Sushi

$5.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Ikura Sashimi

$6.00

Unagui Sushi

$6.00

Unagui Sashimi

$6.00

Escolar Sushi

$5.00

Escolar Sashimi

$5.00

Toro Sushi

$13.00

Toro Sashimi

$13.00

Ebi Sushi

$4.00

Ebi Sashimi

$4.00

Uni Sushi

$9.00

Uni Sashimi

$9.00

Tako Sushi

$5.00

Tako Sashimi

$5.00

Cobia Sushi

$5.00

Cobia Sashimi

$5.00

Hamachi Sushi

$6.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$6.00

Uni Japan Sushi

$18.00

Uni Japan Sashimi

$18.00

Tobiko Black Sushi

$6.00

Tobiko Black Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Red Sushi

$6.00

Tobiko Red Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Yuzu Sushi

$6.00

Toibiko Yuzu Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Wasabi Sushi

$6.00

Tobiko Wasabi Sashimi

$6.00

Massago Sushi

$5.00

Massago Sashimi

$5.00

Kani Sushi

$5.00

Big Salmon Glory

$23.00

Traditional Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Kani, Cucumber, Avocado topped with assorted fish

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Avocado

Golden California Roll

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Spider Roll

$20.00

Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber

Salmon Tekka Roll

$12.00

Tuna Tekka Roll

$12.00

Hamachi Tekka Roll

$13.00

Cobia Tekka Roll

$12.00

Toro Tekka Roll

$33.00

Uni Tekka Roll

$15.00

White Tuna Tekka Roll

$11.00

Unagui Tekka Roll

$13.00

Ebi Tekka Roll

$12.00

Avocado Tekka Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Tekka Roll

$8.00

Cream Cheese Tekka Roll

$9.00

Bagel Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$14.00

Crispy Krab Salad Tekka Roll

$12.00

Kani Tekka Roll

$11.00

J.B. Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Tekka Roll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Tekka Roll

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi Tekka Roll

$13.00

Spicy Krab Tekka Roll

$12.00

Special rolls

Caco Roll

$19.00

Kani Mix, Avocado, wrapped with White Soy Paper, topped with Fresh Tuna with Truffle Oil

Buddah Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Flakes topped with Spicy Tuna

Tonio Roll

$23.00

Fried kani, Cream Cheese, Fried Plantain, Red Onion, wrapped in Soy paper over Yellow Aji Aioli Sauce, topped with Shrimp Ceviche

Honeymoon

$18.00

Krab Salad, Shrimp tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Almonds and Walnuts

Sex on the beach

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, Crream Cheese, Fried Chanquetes, Fried Kani with Yuzu Tobiko

Buddah Fire Roll

$18.00

Kani, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes topped with Spicy tuna

Jalapeno Popper

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Morgan

$16.00

Yuzu krab wrapped with Chilli Soy Paper

Bea Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Fried Plantain, Avocado, wrapped with Chilli Soy Paper

President Roll

$21.00

Salmon, Avocado, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese

Haku Roll

$22.00

Salmon, Kani, Red Tobiko, Mango, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Honey Shrimp, Microcilantro, eel Sauce

Luk Roll

$21.00
Kb Roll

$18.00

Krab Salad topped with Spicy Tuna Tartar

Trio Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Avocado, topped with Ikura

Fire Roll

$19.00

Baked Spicy Tuna, Wakame, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, topped with Fire Tuna

Amazonian Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese. Finish with fried plantaion on top and Eel sauce.

Juan Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Temp, Spring Mix, Avocado, Massago, Rice Papper, Lemon pepper sauce & Ponzu Sauce

Veggie Roll

$16.00

Assorted Veggies

Black & White Roll

$21.00

Black Dragon Roll

$20.00

Ceviche Roll

$18.00

Chechi Roll

$17.00
Cherry Blossom Roll

$20.00
Covid Roll

$19.00
Edition Roll

$18.00

Fuji San Roll

$20.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, topped with salad(Kani & Cobia mix warm) eel Sauce

Hamachi Roll

$19.00

Hamachi, Scallions, Avocado, Ooba Leaf, Wasabi Mayo, Special Ponzu Sauce

Ichigo Roll

$18.00

Unagui, Krab Mix, Topped With Strawberries & Avocado

Naty Roll

$18.00
Neptuno Roll

$19.00
No Name Roll

$17.00
Riceless Roll

$18.00

Tsunami Roll

$22.00
Rubi Roll

$20.00

Unagui, Shrimp Tempura, Massago, Avocado, Salmon on Top

Sun Roll

$17.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Cream Cheese, Wrapped in rice paper. Wasabi ponzu sauce

Sabrina Roll

$20.00

Tamames Roll

$20.00

Kani Su

$15.00

Bam-Bam Roll

$17.00

Quinoa Roll

$20.00

Dessert

Oreo Kazu

$10.00

Apple Tempura

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Nutella & Banana Roll

$10.00

Dulce de Leche & Banana Roll

$10.00

Mochi Espresso

$3.00

Handrolls

Buddah Handroll

$18.00

California Handroll

$11.00

Cobia Handroll

$11.00

Krab Salad Handroll

$13.00

Crab Handroll

$16.00

Ebi Handroll

$11.00

Escolar Handroll

$11.00

Golden Calif Handroll

$19.00

Hamachi Handroll

$11.00

Ikura handroll

$12.00

Kani Handroll

$11.00

Massago Handroll

$14.00

Salmon Handroll

$11.00

Sex on the beach Handroll

$18.00

Shrimp temp Handroll

$11.00

Spicy Kani Handroll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$11.00

Tako Handroll

$12.00

Tuna Handroll

$11.00

Toro Handroll

$20.00

Unagui Handroll

$11.00

Uni Handroll

$15.00

Uni Japan Handroll

$20.00

Veggie Handroll

$11.00

White Tuna Handroll

$11.00

Side's

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side Jalapeño/Serrano Slice

$0.80

Side Togarashi

$0.80

Side Wasabi

$1.00

Side Fresh Ginger

$1.00

Side Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.50

SPECIALS

Nigiri Smoked

$19.00

Spicy Tuna Taco

$19.00

Spicy Salmon Taco

$19.00

Cajun Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Marianne Bowl

$19.00
Hamachi Yellow Ceviche

$20.00
Hamachi White Ceviche

$20.00

WINE

Red Wine

Aster Ribera del Duero

$50.00

Clos du Val Cabernet

$85.00

Emilio Moro Ribera del Duero

$50.00

Finca Martelo, Rioja Reserva

$85.00

King States Pinot Noir

$60.00

Luca Malbec

$70.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$60.00

Rioja Alta Gran Reserva 904

$150.00

Tenshen Rhone, Blend

$50.00

Textbook Merlot

$50.00

Vina Alberdi, Rioja Alta

$50.00

Sparkling Wines

Alta Vista Brut Blanc de Blancs

$50.00

Alta Vista Brut Malbec

$50.00

Mini Moet & Chandon Imperial, Brut

$37.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Champagne

$139.00

Veuve Clicquot Posardin Rose

$185.00

Veuve Clicquot Posardin, Brut, Champagne

$150.00

Rose Sparkling Wine, Villa Sandi, Italy

$52.00

White Wine

Lagar de Cervera Albarino

$50.00

Map Maker Sauv Blanc

$50.00

Tarima Mediterraneo

$40.00

Tenshen White

$50.00

Tramin Pinot Bianco

$49.00

Verdejo Organic Paso a Paso

$40.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$40.00

Rose Wine

Peyrassol Cotes de Provence Rose

$45.00

SAKE

Akashi-tai Honjozo Genshu Tokubetsu 300ML

$35.00

Dassai 23 junmai Daiginjo 300ML

$99.00

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 300ML

$50.00

Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo 720ML

$110.00

Dassai 45 Nigori Junmai Daiginjo 300ML

$39.00

Funaguchi Red Can 200ML

$20.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori 300ML

$30.00

Hana Lychee 720ML

$70.00

Hot Sake

$12.00

Imayo Tsukasa Black junmai 180ML

$25.00

Imayo Tsukasa Black junmai 720ML

$85.00

Imayo Tsukasa KOI Junami Daiginjo 720ML

$299.00

Joto Yuzu 500ML

$60.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ML

$40.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ML

$90.00

Kirin-zan Junami Daiginjo 720ML

$150.00

Sawane Yamagata Junmai Ginjo 720ML

$87.00

Shiro Yamabuki Blend 720ML

$98.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 375ML

$20.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 300ML

$45.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 720ML

$90.00

Wakatake "Demon Slayer" Junmai Daiginjo 720ML

$110.00

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Kopu Sparkling Water

$8.00

Kopu Spring Water

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

BEERS

Asahi

$7.00

Beck's Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Coedo Pilsner Beer

$9.00

Echigo "Rice beer" Koshihikari

$14.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Sapporo Premium

$7.00