Kazumi Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:50 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
"Experience Japanese cuisine at its best at this contemporary and chic sushi restaurant on Key Biscayne Florida. Its bright and earthy color interiors along with modern decor, greatly complements its new range of creative menus created by our Chef, a pioneer in Japanese cuisine and sushi. Kazumi – your favorite Japanese restaurant on Key Biscayne, Miami’s paradise."
Location
260 Crandon Blvd #16, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Key Biscayne