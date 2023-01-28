A map showing the location of CFS Coffee: Chicago 2050 York RoadView gallery

CFS Coffee: Chicago 2050 York Road

review star

No reviews yet

2050 York Road

Oakbrook, IL 60523

Order Again

SWEET

Sweet Toast

$9.95

Protein Pancakes

$11.99

Yucca Waffle

$11.99

Banana Berry Oatmeal

$10.49

SAVORY

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Tofu Scramble

$13.49

The Works Omelete

$13.49

Veggie Omelete

$13.49

Caprese Omelete

$13.49

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Eggs with onions and tomatoes

$13.49

Three Eggs & Avocado Toast

$11.49

2 eggs and toast

$10.49

SMOOTHIES BOWLS

Chocolate Protein Bowl

$12.99

Acai Bowl

$12.99

Green Bowl

$12.99

Soups

Ajiaco Soup

$5.75

Spinach Soup

$5.75

Mushrooms Soup

$5.75

Chicken Soup

$5.75

Colombiana Soup

$5.75

Squach Soup

$5.75

Tomate Soup

$5.75

Arepas

Caribbean

$14.99

Mexican

$14.99

Venezuelan

$14.99

Veggie Arepa

$14.99

Colombian

$14.99

Salads and Bowls

Kale Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bowl for the Soul

$14.99

Calentado CFS

$13.99

Pressed Subs

Pesto Chicken

$14.99

Cuban

$14.99

Cafe

Traditional Black Coffee

$4.05+

Cafe Con Leche

$4.75+

Farmers Coffee

$4.75+

Aero Press

$7.25

Capuccino

CAPUCCINO

$4.99+

DULCE DE LECHE CAPUCCINO

$5.75+

MOCHA CAPUCCINO

$5.35+

VIENNESE CAPUCCINO

$5.35+

CFS Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$6.99+

Mocha Frappe

$6.99+

Coffee Frappe

$6.99+

Dulce de Leche Frappe

$6.99+

Espressos

AMERICANO

$4.05+

ESPRESSO

$3.85

ESPRESSO SWEET CORTADO

$4.75

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$4.15

MACCHIATO

$4.85

Iced Coffee

ICED COFFEE & AMERICAN

$4.75+

ICED LATTE

$5.45+

ICED MOCHA

$5.95+

ICED SPECIALTY LATTE

$5.45+

ICED DULCE DE LECHE

$5.75+

ICED FARMERS COFFEE

$5.75+

ICED PUMPKIN SPICED LATTE

$5.99+

ICED LAVANDER LATTE

$6.25

Latte

FARMER'S LATTE

$5.35+

LATTE

$4.99+

LAVENDER RAINBOW LATTE

$5.75

SPECIALTY LATTES

$5.75+

PUMPKIN SPICED LATTE

$5.99+

Limeades CFS

Limeades

$6.99+

Limeade Coconut

$6.99+

Limeade Strawberry

$6.99+

Limeade mango

$6.99+

Limeade Mint

$6.99+

Fruit Smoothies

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

$6.75+

POWER SMOOTHIES CFS

$10.50+

Mango Smoothie

$6.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.75+

Teas and Others

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.35+

HIBISCUS TEA

$5.45

TEAS OF THE DAY

$4.25+

HOT CHOCO PEPPERMINT

$5.99+

Water

FIJI

$2.75

PELLEGRINO

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

Beer

Corona

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

Landsharke

$4.25

Wine

Red wine

$6.99

White wine

$6.99

Rose wine

$6.99

Mimosas

$6.99

Rose wine

$6.99

Bottle Red wine

$25.99

Power Smoothies

Acai

$10.50+

Choco Protein

$10.50+

Green Ligth

$10.50+

Hatsu

Azul

$4.75

Negro

$4.75

Amarillo

$4.75

Lila

$4.75

Blanco

$4.75

Cold brew

Cold Brew

$4.99

Bags Coffee

Journey

$17.99

Farmer

$17.99

La Inmaculada

$30.00

Coffee $12

$12.00

Coffee $9

$10.00

Mugs

Large

$34.99

Medium

$29.99

Small

$24.99

Cup Large

$20.00

Set encanto

$100.00

Handbag

Large

$70.00

Medium

$55.00

Small

$39.99

Cana Flecha

$49.99

Cacao for the Soul

53%

$4.99

64%

$4.99

70%

$4.99

Granola

Granola CFS

$14.99

Gift Card

Gift 25

$25.00

Gift 40

$40.00

Gift 65

$65.00

Gift 30

$30.00

Gift 50

$50.00

Gift 15

$15.00

Methods

Fresh press large

$30.00

Fresh press Small

$25.00

Chemex

$44.99

Syphon

$74.99

V 60

$60.00

Books

Mamá millennial y crianza

$20.00

Kit cerebrin y sus emociones

$60.00

Bakery

Arepa de Choclo

$6.50

Beef Empanada

$4.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Cheese arepa

$4.50

Cheese Empanada

$4.50

Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Ham and Cheese Bread

$4.95

Vegan Lentil Empanadas

$4.75

Pan de Bono

$3.99

Spicy Empanada

$4.50

Spinach Quiche

$5.75

Tequeños

$3.99

Arepa Campesina

$4.99

Arepa yuca

$3.99

Arepa platano

$3.99

Carbonara Empanada

$4.75

Yuca Bread

$3.99

Pan de Queso

$3.99

Empanada Guayaba

$4.25

Desserts

Banana Bread

$4.25

Banana Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Brownie

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$5.15

Choco-Chips Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Chocolate crinkle cookie

$3.25

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Cinammon

$3.99

Encanto Cake

$4.99

Fruit Tart

$4.99

Guava Pastry

$3.50

Key Lime Tart

$5.75

Lemon Cake

$4.50

Macaroons

$1.99

Mini Tartaletas

$3.99

Orange Cake

$4.50

Plantain Guava Cheese Cake

$5.50

Red velvet cookie

$3.25

Tiramisu Cake

$5.75

Tres Leches

$5.75

Cheese

Mozarella

$1.50

Cheddar

$1.50

Gouda

$1.50

Fried

$1.50

Swiis

$1.50

Fruit

Strawberry

$1.99

Blueberries

$1.99

Banana

$1.99

Kiwi

$1.99

Chunks Mango

$1.99

Chunks Pina

$1.99

Meat

Ham

$1.25

Turkey

$1.25

Bacon

$1.25

Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Beef

$2.50

Tuna

$2.50

Carnitas

$2.50

Tofu

$2.50

Egg

$1.50

Vegetables

Avocado

$2.50

Spinach

$1.50

Spring Mix

$1.50

Tomatoe

$1.50

Red Onions

$1.50

Carrot

$1.50

Zuccinni

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.50

Tomatoe Cherry

$1.50

Coffee

Extra Shot

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.99

Syrups

$1.45

Butter

Peanut

$1.50

Almond

$1.50

Normal

$0.50

Beans

Blackbeans

$1.25

Breakfast

Toast

$1.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

Lunch

Plantain strips

$3.99

Sweet Plantains

$1.99

Rice

$3.25

NEW MENU

BLTE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.99

CALENTAO BOWL PASTA

$13.99

TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

CHOCOLATE MUG CAKE

$12.00

BREAKFAST PLATTER

$8.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99

MODE

TAKE OUT

$0.50

DINE IN

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2050 York Road, Oakbrook, IL 60523

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

