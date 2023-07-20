Chaat Bhavan Dublin 4112 Grafton Street
4112 Grafton Street
Dublin, CA 94568
Chaat Dining
Mouth Watering Snacks
Fries
Samosa
Triangular crispy shell stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and coriander and served with chutney
Bombay Vada Pav
Spiced potato patty sandwiched between two slices of pav served with chutneys
Batata Vada
Spiced potato patty with chutneys
Vegetable Burger
Indian style burger with potato fries and a choice of soda
Dabeli
Potato mixture filled into a pav and topped with onion, pomegranate, cilantro, peanuts, and sev
Sabudana Vada
Sago seeds and potato patty served with chutneys
Dahi Papdi Chaat
Crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and spices
Bhalla Papdi Chaat
White lentil dumpling and crispy wafers layered with potato, sev, onion, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney
Pani Poori
Crispy puffed wafers served with spicy mint water, chutneys, potatoes, sprouts, and chickpeas. No onion and no garlic
Bhel Poori
Puffed rice mixed with crispy wafers, chickpeas, potato, onion, sev, and chutney
Hara Bhara Bhel
Puffed rice mixed with cucumber, tomato and sprouts, crispy wafers, chickpeas, and chutney
Sprouts Bhel
Sprouted lentils tossed with potato, onion, sev, chickpeas, and chutney
Dahi Batata Sev Poori
Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev
Sev Puri
Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev
Pakora - Mix Veg
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
Pakora - Panner
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
Pakora - Chilli
Deep fried chickpea flour batter fritters served with chutneys
Aloo Tikki with Chana
Spiced potato patty served with garbanzo curry and chutneys
Usal Pav
Green peas curry served with bread, onions, garlic chutney, and green chilies
Chaat Samosa
Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions
Ragada Pattice
Peas cooked in special sauce served with potato pattice, and chutney
Bombay Chinese Bhel
Crispy noodles tossed with bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, spring onions, and sauces
Chaat Basket
Basket-shaped wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, chutney, yogurt, and sprinkled with sev
Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces, a popular indo-chinese street food dish
Mix Veg Manchurian
Crisp mixed veg bowl with green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Crisp cauliflower florets, green onion, soy, garlic, and chaat bhavan special manchurian sauce
Masala Chaat
Dahi Vada
Snack Combo
Thalis
House Thali
Two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, 2 dal, rice, raita, papad, and dessert of the day with choice of soda, chaas or tea
Bhel Thali
Bhel, two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, kadhi, dal, rice, raita, papad, and dessert of the day with a choice of soda, chaas or tea
P P Pani
P P Puri
Thali Rice
Thali Sabji
Thali Dal
Wraps
Chilli Paneer Wrap
Chili paneer wrapped in plain paratha or spinach paratha served with chaas or soda
Paneer Tikka Wrap
Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda
Paneer Bhurji Wrap
Mashed homemade cheese cooked with spices, wrapped in plain paratha or spinach paratha, served with chaas or soda
Specials
Tomato Soup
Tomato soup with special Indian spices
Mulligatawny Soup
Delicately spiced lentil soup
Khichdi
Rice and lentils cooked together with Indian spices
Sabudana Khichdi
Sago seeds cooked with potatoes, peanuts and blend of spices
Bombay Pav Bhaji
Mixed vegetables cooked with special pav bhaji masala served with bun
Methi Poori with Bhaji
Deep fried puffed whole wheat and fenugreek bread served with delicately spiced potatoes
Chana Bhatura
Puffed leavened bread served with garbanzo beans cooked in special gravy
Poori Bhaji
Deep fried puffed whole wheat bread served with spiced potatoes
Makki Di Roti and Saag
Two maize flat breads served with spiced mustard and spinach dish
Amritsari Kulcha Chole
Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas
Kadhi Chaval
Traditional Indian curry made with chickpea flour and yogurt, served with rice
Dal Dhokli
Whole wheat bread served with spiced lentil soup, garnished with vegetables
Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani
Assorted spiced veggies mixed with saffron flavored basmati rice
Fried Rice
Mixed vegetables cooked with basmati rice and chaat bhavan blend of spices
Banarasi Paan
Poori Chana
Vegetable Delights
Aloo Masala
Potatoes cooked with royal cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
Aloo Palak Masala
Potatoes and fresh spinach cooked together with spices
Aloo Baigan
Eggplant and potatoes cooked together with ginger, garlic, tomato and Indian spices
Aloo Gobi Mattar
Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower cooked with potatoes, peas, and spices
Kofta Curry
Vegetable dumplings cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy sauce
Jaipuri Masala Bhindi
Fresh cut okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and herbs
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes and chaat bhavan special spices
Chana Saag
Garbanzo beans cooked with fresh spinach, herbs, and spices
Mix Vegetable Korma
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a special creamy sauce
Mix Vegetable Sabji
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices
Kashmiri Dum Aloo
Stuffed potatoes cooked in an onion gravy with a special blend of spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce
Amritsari Saag Paneer
Punjabi style spiced fresh spinach tossed with home-made cheese
Matter Paneer
Home-made cheese cooked in special gravy with green peas
Malai Paneer
Home-made cheese cooked with chaat bhavan special spices in a creamy sauce
Chilli Paneer
Home-made cheese cooked with bell pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, and herbs
Baigan Bhartha
Roasted eggplant cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices
Rajmah
Red kidney beans cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, onions, curry leaves and spices
Toor Ki Daal
Traditional Indian yellow lentil soup cooked with chaat bhavan special spices
Tadka Dal
Traditional north Indian style yellow lentils tempered with fried onions, tomatoes, and special spices
Dal Makhani
A harmonious combination of mixed lentil, tomato, ginger, garlic and house spices
Kadhi Pakora
Chickpea flour and yogurt based traditional Indian curry with mix veg fritters
Saag
Aloo Methi
Tandoori Kababs
Traditional Breads
Aloo Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and herbs
Butter Naan
Clay oven-leavened bread garnished with butter
Chili Thyme Naan
Clay oven leavened bread with chilli, thyme, and spice
Garlic Naan
Clay oven leavened bread garnished with garlic and herbs
Gobi Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with cauliflower and spices
Hara Bhara Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with a mix of spiced vegetables
Lacha Paratha
Flaky and layered whole wheat bread
Makki Roti
Pan-cooked maize flour flat bread
Masala Papad
Fried lentil wafer topped with chopped tomato, onion, green chilly, cilantro, chaat masala, and chutneys
Masala Roti
Whole wheat bread with spices
Methi Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread with fenugreek and spices
Methi Poori
2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread with fenugreek
Muli Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with radish and herbs
Onion Kulcha
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with onion and herbs
Paneer Kulcha
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with paneer and herbs
Paneer Paratha
Pan cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with home-made cheese, onions, and spices
Paratha
Pan-cooked whole wheat Indian bread
Plain Naan
Traditional Indian leavened bread made in a clay oven
Poori
2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread
Potato Kulcha
Leavened clay oven bread stuffed with potato and herbs
Raita
Yogurt with carrot, cucumber, mint leaves, and chaat bhavan special spices
Rice
Steamed basmati rice with cumin
Roti (2)
2 pieces. Traditional whole wheat Indian bread
Roti (10)
Spinach Paratha
Pan-cooked whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh spinach and spices
Spinach Poori
2 pieces. Deep fried whole wheat puffed bread with spinach
Tandoori Roti
Traditional whole wheat Indian bread made in clay oven
Bhatura (1pc)
Bhatura (2pc)
Aloo Onion Paratha
Plain Yogurt
Pav
Papadum
Jeera Rice
Peas Pulao
Monthly Special
Chaat Bhavan Desserts (Copy)
Kheer
Indian rice pudding with milk, cardamom, almond, and saffron
Kulfi
Indian-style rich and creamy ice cream
Gulab Jamun
Melt-in-your-mouth fried cheese dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup
Faluda Kulfi
Indian-style rich and creamy ice cream topping with rose-flavored vermicelli
Faluda Drink
Rose-flavored milk with ice cream, vermicelli, and nuts
Rasmalai
3 pieces. Miniature poached cottage cheese dumplings soaked in sweetened saffron-flavored reduced milk
Gajjar Halwa
Shredded carrots pudding mixed with nuts and dried fruits
Moong Dal Halwa
Yellow lentil pudding mixed with nuts and dry fruits
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate cake with a soft chocolaty molten center served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Exotic Refreshments (Copy)
Can Soda
Tea
Traditional Indian tea made with milk, cardamon, and Indian herbs
Masala Soda
A refreshing Indian street drink
Desi Milk Coffee
Ginger and cardamom flavored steamed milk with coffee
Chaas
Cumin flavored spiced buttermilk
Sweet Lassi
Classic yogurt drink
Ratnagri Mango Lassi
Classic yogurt drink made with ratnagiri mangoes
Gulab Lassi
Classic yogurt drink flavored with mango
Badam Milk
Chilled milk flavored with almond, saffron, and nuts
4112 Grafton Street, Dublin, CA 94568
