Chanos Oysters Bar 10112 Hammerly blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

10112 Hammerly blvd.

Houston, TX 77080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Empanadas

$13.99+

Egg Rolls

$9.99

Pupusas

$3.50

Wings

$15.99+

Molcajete Wings

$17.99+

Chanos Nachos

$15.99+

Bacon cheese Fries

$12.99+

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Ground Beef Tacos

$14.99

Fajitas Tacos

$18.99+

Seafood Tacos

$18.99+

Chicken Tenders Platters

$11.99

Mini Sliders

$10.99

Baked Potatoes

$17.99+

Birria Tacos

$13.99

Chanos Barbacoa

$13.99

Chanos Pastor

$13.99

PLATTERS

Chano's BBQ Plater

$30.99

Presidential Oyster Platter

$35.99

Chano's Appetizer Platter

$20.99

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Vaquero Burger

$18.99

Las Tunas Burger

$18.99

PIZZA

P Pizza

$18.00+

The perfect Pizza

$18.99+

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Tostadas

$5.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99+

Shrimp Botanero

$14.99+

Mango shrimp Aguachile

$18.99

Scampi Shrimp

$25.99

Chano's Ceviche Mix

$22.99

Chano's Mix Tostada

$6.99

Chano's Mix Cocktail

$14.99+

Chano's Scampi Mix

$27.99

Chano's Scampi combo

$23.99

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Mini Burgers

$7.99

SOUPS/SALADS

Seafood Gumbo

$12.99

Seafood Soup

$18.99

Mariscada seafood

$25.99

Beef Soup

$17.99

Chicken Soup

$16.99

Chanos House Salad's

$15.95+

Cesar Salad

$12.99

SIDES

S.French Fries

$4.99

S. Sliced Avocado

$1.99

S. Rice

$3.99

S. Chano's Ranch

$1.89

S. Chano's Blue Chesse

$1.89

S. Sour Cream

$1.89

S. Mash Potatoes

$2.99

S. Sausage

$2.99

S. Potatoes

$1.50

S. Corn

$1.99

Chile Toreados

$3.50

S.Cilantro

$0.99

S.Bacon

$2.99

S. Beans

$3.99

S. Guacamole

$1.99

S. Veggies

$4.99

S. Onion

$0.99

Tajada's

$3.99

Tortillas

$2.00

Preparas

Aguas Chelada

$14.50

Aguachiles,Pepino,Cacahuate,Tostitos,Chamoy,Tajin

Carne Seca Chelada

$15.50

Carne Seca,Pico,Cebolla Morada,Pepino,Camarones,Chamoy,Tajin,Salt

Ceviche Chelada

$14.00

Ceviche,Pepino,Cacahuate,Tostitos,Chamoy,Tajin,Limon,Salt,

Chanos Camaron

$14.00

Michelada , Cacahuate , pepino & camarón

Chanos Rusa

$9.00

Squirt,Fruta,Chamoy,Tajin,Salt

Chicharron Chelada

$14.00

Chicharron,Pepino,Cacahuates,Chamoy y Tajin

Chico Chelada

$8.00

Cuero Chelada

$14.00

Pico,Cueritos,Cacahuates,Tositos,Chamoy,Tajin,Limon,Salt

La Jarra preparada

$32.99

Camarones , Pepino , Cueritos & cebolla Morada

Smirnoff Preparada

$12.99

Candys & Cherries

6 Beer Preparada

$54.99

Camarones , Pepino , Cueritos , Cebolla Morada & Tostito

9 Beer Preparada

$65.99

Camarones , Pepino , Cacahuates , Cueritos , Cebolla Morada & Tostitos

Hats

$20.00

Shirts

$20.00

Michelada

$20.00

Cover Charge

$20.00

Membership

$1,500.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10112 Hammerly blvd., Houston, TX 77080

