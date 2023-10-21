Popular Items

EGGROLLS 2pc
$3.95

Two crispy fried chicken egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

KID'S BOWL BUILD
$6.95
KID'S TERIYAKI CHICKEN
$6.95

Char'd Food Menu

SMALL BITES

BAO BUNS 2pc
$6.95

Bao buns are Asian sliders, fried bread mini sandwiches, stuffed with cucumbers, pickled carrots, your choice of protein, fire cracker sauce and cilantro

SAIGON WINGS 4pc
$5.95

Cánh gà chiên Nước Mắm. Popular dish for snacking in Vietnam. Fried wings tossed in a salty, sweet, spicy, garlicky, and buttery sauce.

SHAKEN CHEETOS CHEESE WINGS 4pc
$5.95

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN POWDERED CHEESE

SPRING ROLLS 2pc
$6.95

Grilled chicken springroll wrapped in clear rice paper stuffed with rice nood.es, pickled carrots, cucumbers and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce. (Cold item)

EGGROLLS 2pc
$3.95

Two crispy fried chicken egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

NOM FRIES
$9.95

Our version of loaded fries. Fries seasoned with garlic, drizzled with firecracker, corn, your choice of protein, fried egg, sprinkled with cilantro and fried shallots

BANH MI
$8.95

A Crispy toasted French baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, cucumbers, your choice of protein, jalapeño, drizzled with firecracker sauce and topped with cilantro. Add an egg if you like!

Takoyaki 3pc
WONTON SOUP
$6.95Out of stock
XOI CHIEN
$5.50Out of stock

FRIED STICKY RICE STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH ASIAN HOT SAUCE AND FIRECRACKER SAUCE

BUILD YOUR OWN PLATE

CHAR'D GRILLED CHICKEN
$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a special blend of asian spices that give it a delicious aroma when slow roasted on an open flame creating a juicy bite. Choose from bone in or boneless.

XM FRIED CHICKEN
$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a blend of asian spices and fried to a crispy perfection. It has a nice crunchy bite with a tender juicy center.

FIRE GLAZED PORK BELLY
$11.95

Juicy pork belly marinated in Asian spices roasted on an open flame to get charred glazed edges.

TOFU+SHIITAKE
$10.95

Soft and spongey Tofu and meaty Japanese shiitake mushrooms stir fried together gives your mouth a taste of asian flavorings.

SATE MIGNON STEAK
$12.95

Tender Filet mignon steak stir fried with sate sauce which gives it the garlicky, buttery aroma with the melt in your mouth filet mignon cut of steak.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN
$11.95

Traditional boneless chicken teriyaki with your choice of 2 sides topped with sesame seeds

GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP
$11.95
NO PROTEIN (3 SIDES)
$10.95

CHEF CURATED PLATES

#1 WING PLATTER
$13.70Out of stock

Two whole slow roasted wings served on top of xm rice (seasoned rice). With sides of corn xao and vegetable medley. Topped with shallots and green onion oil. XM sauce on the side. (Xm sauce is a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce)

#2 XM CHICKEN PLATE
$12.70

Crispy fried chicken served on top of xm rice (seasoned rice). With sides of corn xao and vegetable medley. Topped with shallots and green onion oil. A fried sunny side up egg sits on top of the protein. XM sauce on the side. (Xm sauce is a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce)

#3 PORK BELLY PLATE
$13.95

FIRE ROASTED PORK BELLY served on top of xm rice (seasoned rice). With sides of corn xao and vegetable medley. Topped with shallots and green onion oil. A fried sunny side up egg sits on top. XM sauce on the side. (Xm sauce is a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce)

#4 SATE MIGNON PLATE
$14.95

SATE FILET MIGNON STEAK served on top of xm rice (seasoned rice). With sides of corn xao and vegetable medley. Topped with shallots and green onion oil. A fried sunny side up egg sits on top. XM sauce on the side. (Xm sauce is a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce)

#5 CHAR'D GARDEN
$9.95

CHAR'D garden salad consists of tomatoes, pickled carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and onions. Your choice of a protein and a spinkle of Ramen crumbles on top for that nice crunch. Choose from soy vinaigrette or sesame dressing.

#6 TERIYAKI
$10.95

Choose from chicken or chrimp as your protein. The protein sits on top of white rice, with corn and vegetable medley as your side. Topped with a Char'd favorite teriyaki sauce and a dash of sesame seeds

#7 GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP
$14.95

GARLIC SHRIMP tossed in butter topped over white rice with corn and vegetable medley. A fried sunny side up egg sits on the plate with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

#8 SHIITAKE + TOFU PLATE
$10.95

A vegetarian friendly plate. Lemon grass tofu and shiitake mushrooms sits on top of xm rice, served with corn and vegetable medley . Topped with fried shallots and green onion oil. A side of xm sauce to complete the plate.

#9 NOM BOWL
$12.95

A mixed rice plate. Served with your choice of protein. Corn, pineapples, drizzled with our signature firecracker and gochujang sauce. A fried egg to Top it off. A splash of cilantro and shallots.

#10 BUTTER FRIED RICE
$11.95

A popular Asian dish, you choose the protein and rice you want. It's fried with peas and carrots, onions, corn and garlic. A scrambled egg is mixed in and a dash of sesame seeds to finish off the bowl.

#11 AHI POKE BOWL
$12.95

A hawaiian delicacy, basically a deconstructed sushi roll, this bowl consists of raw sushi grade ahi tuna, mixed with corn, onions, pineapple, edamame beans, cucumbers and firecracker sauce. Served with romaine, seaweed salad and crab salad. Sweet and savory Unagi is drizzled on top with a spinkles of furikake and nori

#12 SIZZLIN STEAK (BO NE)
$16.95

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM WEEKDAYS. DINE IN ONLY Sizzling filet mignon on a hotplate with eggs. Sausage, pate and cheese. Served with bread and a side salad selling filet mignon on a sizzling plate with 2 eggs served with bread and a salad. Vietnamese steak and eggs (bo ne) a popular breakfast dish in vietnam

DESSERT

COCONUT ICE CREAM
$4.25
GREEN TEA ICE CREAM
$4.25
MANGO ICE CREAM
$4.25
THAI TEA ICE CREAM
$4.25
UBE ICE CREAM
$4.25
FRIED ICE CREAM SANDWICH
$5.25

Flash fried sweet bread for a thin crispy outer layer and soft center served with your choice of homemade ice cream, peanuts, m&m's®, and powdered sugar. The perfect combination of hot and cold to finish your next meal.

COIN COOKIE
$25.00Out of stock
CRISPY RICE
$20.00Out of stock

SIDES

FRIED EGG RUNNY
$2.00
SOY MARINATED EGG
$2.00
SIDE SALAD
$2.75
SIDE VEGETABLE MEDLEY 7oz
$2.75
Fried DUMPLINGS 6pc
$6.99

6 crispy Fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce

CORN XAO 8oz cup
$3.00

Corn xao means stir fry corn. This corn is stir fried with scallions mixed with a seasonings that give it a delicious aroma.

Edamame 8oz
$5.95

Edamame beans in a pod sprinkled with salt

Takoyaki 3pc
$5.95

A famous Japanese street food. It's a wheat ball with a piece of tender octopus on the inside. Nice shell on the outside, soft center with a tender octopus tenticle in the center.

Garlic Butter FRIES
$4.00

French fries tossed in a garlic seasoning

EXTRA SAUCE
$0.75
EXTRA BASE
$5.00
EXTRA PROTEIN
Seaweed salad 5oz. Net Weight
$6.25
Crab salad 5oz. Net Weight
$6.25
16oz Sauce
$7.00
Crab Salad 2oz. Volume
$0.75

KIDS

KID'S TERIYAKI CHICKEN
$6.95
KID'S GRILLED PORK BELLY
$6.95
KID'S BOWL BUILD
$6.95
CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES
$6.95

5pieces of chicken nuggets with fries

KID'S BOWL NO PROTEIN (2 SIDES)
$6.95

Drink Menu

Beverages

FOUTAIN DRINK
$2.75

Choose from our Stubborn line of craft sodas Which consists of Pineapple cream soda, Agave cream soda, craft Root beer, stubborn Cola and diet Cola. We also have Dr pepper, Lemonade and Sierra mist.

FIJI WATER
$2.50
SPARKLING MINERAL WATER
$2.75
SNAPPLE WATERMELON LEMONADE
$2.50Out of stock
SNAPPLE BLACK CHERRY LEMONADE
$2.50
SNAPPLE STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE LEMONADE
$2.50Out of stock
COCONUT WATER
$3.75
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE
$3.50
SWEET TEA BOTTLE
$2.75
JARRITOS BOTTLE
$2.95
Monster energy drink 16oz
$4.00
DR PEPPER STRAWBERRY CREAM 12oz
$1.75

BEER/WINE

CRACKBERRY B
$4.50

Cranberry & blackberry, stripped of all other nonsense. Crackberry is a perfect pairing of flavors tart and sweet, joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider.

SAPPORO B
$4.50

The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a refined flavor and a clean finish. It’s truly the perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.

BABE ROSE
$4.50Out of stock
BABE RED
$4.50

Babe Red is a medium bodied, lusciously rich red wine composed of Syrah, Cabernet and Zinfandel. Strong notes of black fruit, raisin and fig lead to an invigorating fizzy finish.

Simply spiked peach strawberry
$4.50Out of stock
Simply spiked peach
$4.50
Simply spiked peach kiwi
$4.50Out of stock
Simply spiked peach mango
$4.50Out of stock
Torpedo ipa
$4.50Out of stock
Summer break ipa
$4.50
Pale ale
$4.50
River ride ipa
$4.50