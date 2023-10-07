Characters Sports Bar & Grill 6007 Brookpark Rd
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Serving the community for over 20 years. Although we are famous for our awesome wings; our loyal customers and dedicated employees are truly the heart of our business!
6007 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44130
