Nath's Inspired Khmer Cuisine
Gourmet Pan-Asian Fusion Cuisine. Vegan-friendly. Gluten-free and dairy-free. Always organic, wild-caught, and grass-fed. Pop-up booth at CHOMP in Lunar Center. Personal Chef service for Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas.
505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe, NM 87501
