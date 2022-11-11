Restaurant header imageView gallery
Nath's Inspired Khmer Cuisine

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Gourmet Pan-Asian Fusion Cuisine. Vegan-friendly. Gluten-free and dairy-free. Always organic, wild-caught, and grass-fed. Pop-up booth at CHOMP in Lunar Center. Personal Chef service for Santa Fe and Albuquerque areas.

505 Cerrillos Road, B101D, Santa Fe, NM 87501

