izanami

2,885 Reviews

$$

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
izanami is a japanese-inspired izakaya or gastropub. small plates meant for sharing, creatively prepared locally-sourced meat and produce with an emphasis on seasonality, all accompanied by the best selection of japanese sake in the west. we are open for indoor and patio dining as well as takeout. hours are noon, 12 pm until 9 pm seven days a week.

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501

