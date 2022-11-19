izanami
2,885 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
izanami is a japanese-inspired izakaya or gastropub. small plates meant for sharing, creatively prepared locally-sourced meat and produce with an emphasis on seasonality, all accompanied by the best selection of japanese sake in the west. we are open for indoor and patio dining as well as takeout. hours are noon, 12 pm until 9 pm seven days a week.
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501
