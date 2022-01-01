Palacio Cafe 209 E Palace Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving hand crafted food with love since 2011!
209 E Palace Ave, SANTA FE, NM 87501
