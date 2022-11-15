Back Road Pizza
1,181 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
We make a thin crust pizza with a Santa Fe twist : a perfect flour crust rolled in cornmeal for a unique flavor and texture , topped with high-quality delicious ingredients. The majority of our food is handcrafted on site, from our signature pizza dough to our roasted meats to our sauces and dressings. We also offer a delicious gluten-free pizza crust made from scratch (we are NOT a certified gluten free facility). Come enjoy the pizza that Santa Fe locals have voted #1 Best Pizza year after year!
1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe, NM 87505
