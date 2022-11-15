Restaurant header imageView gallery

Back Road Pizza

1,181 Reviews

$$

1807 2nd St #1

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own
Garlic Knots
SM Build Your Own

12" SMALL

12" - All small pizzas come with pizza sauce + mozzarella cheese unless otherwise noted
SM Build Your Own

SM Build Your Own

$9.75

Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.

SM 3 Meat

SM 3 Meat

$15.00

pepperoni + canadian bacon + house made sausage

SM Christmas in May

SM Christmas in May

$17.50

marinara + pesto sauce + garlic + fresh mozzarella + pepperoni + parmesan cheese.

SM GC Fav

SM GC Fav

$15.00

cage free roasted chicken + green chile + mushroom + feta cheese

SM Gerald

SM Gerald

$17.50

fresh spinach + roma tomato + pesto (topping) + feta cheese (has marinara and mozzarella)

SM Greek

SM Greek

$17.50

sundried tomato + kalamata olive+ artichoke hearts + feta cheese (marinara + mozzarella cheese too)

SM Hawaii 505

SM Hawaii 505

$15.00

canadian bacon + pineapple + jalapeno + chevre

SM Killa B

SM Killa B

$15.00

bacon + garlic + fresh basil

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.00

fresh mozzarella + fresh basil + roma tomato (no standard mozzarella)

SM New Mexican

SM New Mexican

$15.00

pepperoni + green chile + red onion

SM Norm

SM Norm

$15.00

pepperoni + house made sausage + mushroom + black olive

SM Sweet & Spicy

SM Sweet & Spicy

$17.50

canadian bacon + salami + pineapple + jalapeno + roma tomato + honey drizzle

SM Veggiefest

SM Veggiefest

$15.00

spinach + mushroom + roma tomato+ black olive + red onion

SM 1/2 + 1/2 Specialty

Want to try 2 different pizza combos? We are happy to make a 1/2 and 1/2 pizza just the way you like it! Choose from one of our specialties on each half or build your own.

SM KALE-FORNIAN

SM KALE-FORNIAN

$17.50Out of stock

A light summery pizza inspired by languorous days in the West Coast sun. LOCAL KALE + FRESH MUSHROOMS + MOZZARELLA + CHEVRE + LEMON VINNAIGRETTE

16" LARGE

16" - All large pizzas come with pizza sauce + mozzarella cheese unless otherwise noted

LG Build Your Own

$16.75

Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.

LG 3 Meat

LG 3 Meat

$26.50

pepperoni + canadian bacon + house made sausage

LG Christmas in May

LG Christmas in May

$26.50

marinara + pesto sauce + garlic + fresh mozzarella + pepperoni + parmesan cheese.

LG GC Fav

LG GC Fav

$23.50

cage free roasted chicken + green chile + mushroom + feta cheese

LG Gerald

LG Gerald

$26.50

fresh spinach + roma tomato + pesto (topping) + feta cheese (has marinara and mozzarella)

LG Greek

LG Greek

$26.50

sundried tomato + kalamata olive+ artichoke hearts + feta cheese (marinara + mozzarella cheese too)

LG Hawaii 505

LG Hawaii 505

$23.50

canadian bacon + pineapple + jalapeno + chevre

LG Killa B

LG Killa B

$23.50

bacon + garlic + fresh basil

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$23.50

fresh mozzarella + fresh basil + roma tomato (no standard mozzarella)

LG New Mexican

LG New Mexican

$23.50

pepperoni + green chile + red onion

LG Norm

LG Norm

$23.50

pepperoni + house made sausage + mushroom + black olive

LG Sweet & Spicy

LG Sweet & Spicy

$26.50

canadian bacon + salami + pineapple + jalapeno + roma tomato + honey drizzle

LG Veggiefest

LG Veggiefest

$23.50

spinach + mushroom + roma tomato+ black olive + red onion

LG 1/2 + 1/2 Specialty

Want to try 2 different pizza combos? We are happy to make a 1/2 and 1/2 pizza just the way you like it! Choose from one of our specialties on each half or build your own.

LG KALE-FORNIAN

LG KALE-FORNIAN

$26.50Out of stock

A light summery pizza inspired by languorous days in the West Coast sun. LOCAL KALE + FRESH MUSHROOMS + MOZZARELLA + CHEVRE + LEMON VINNAIGRETTE

12" GLUTEN FREE

12" - All gluten free pizzas come with pizza sauce + mozzarella unless otherwise stated. *Our GLUTEN FREE PIZZA CRUSTS are made from scratch in our kitchen using 100% organic gluten free flours. WE ARE NOT A CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FACILITY. We take the utmost care to prevent cross contamination but cannot guarantee 100% Gluten-Free Product. NOT VEGAN. NOT DAIRY FREE. CONTAINS EGGS.

GF Build Your Own

$12.75

Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.

GF 3 Meat

GF 3 Meat

$18.00

pepperoni + canadian bacon + house made sausage

GF Christmas in May

GF Christmas in May

$18.50

marinara + pesto sauce + garlic + fresh mozzarella + pepperoni + parmesan cheese.

GF GC Fav

GF GC Fav

$18.00

cage free roasted chicken + green chile + mushroom + feta cheese

GF Gerald

GF Gerald

$18.75

fresh spinach + roma tomato + pesto (topping) + feta cheese (has marinara and mozzarella)

GF Greek

GF Greek

$18.75

sundried tomato + kalamata olive+ artichoke hearts + feta cheese (marinara + mozzarella cheese too)

GF Hawaii 505

GF Hawaii 505

$18.00

canadian bacon + pineapple + jalapeno + chevre

GF Killa B

GF Killa B

$18.00

bacon + garlic + fresh basil

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$18.00

fresh mozzarella + fresh basil + roma tomato (no standard mozzarella)

GF New Mexican

GF New Mexican

$18.00

pepperoni + green chile + red onion

GF Norm

GF Norm

$18.00

pepperoni + house made sausage + mushroom + black olive

GF Sweet & Spicy

GF Sweet & Spicy

$18.75

canadian bacon + salami + pineapple + jalapeno + roma tomato + honey drizzle

GF Veggiefest

GF Veggiefest

$18.00

spinach + mushroom + roma tomato+ black olive + red onion

GF 1/2 + 1/2 Specialty

Want to try 2 different pizza combos? We are happy to make a 1/2 and 1/2 pizza just the way you like it! Choose from one of our specialties on each half or build your own.

GF KALE-FORNIAN

GF KALE-FORNIAN

$18.50Out of stock

A light summery pizza inspired by languorous days in the West Coast sun. LOCAL KALE + FRESH MUSHROOMS + MOZZARELLA + CHEVRE + LEMON VINNAIGRETTE

6" CUTIE PIE

FOR THE KIDS! 6". All cutie pies come with pizza sauce + cheese unless otherwise stated. This pizza comes out thicker than our traditional thin crust.

CUTIE BYO

$3.00

Build your own is a cheese pizza with marinara and then you choose your toppings.

CUTIE 3 Meat

CUTIE 3 Meat

$4.50

pepperoni + canadian bacon + house made sausage

CUTIE Christmas in May

CUTIE Christmas in May

$5.50

marinara + pesto sauce + garlic + fresh mozzarella + pepperoni + parmesan cheese.

CUTIE GC Fav

CUTIE GC Fav

$4.50

cage free roasted chicken + green chile + mushroom + feta cheese

CUTIE Gerald

CUTIE Gerald

$5.50

fresh spinach + roma tomato + pesto (topping) + feta cheese (has marinara and mozzarella)

CUTIE Greek

CUTIE Greek

$5.50

sundried tomato + kalamata olive+ artichoke hearts + feta cheese (marinara + mozzarella cheese too)

CUTIE Hawaii 505

CUTIE Hawaii 505

$5.00

canadian bacon + pineapple + jalapeno + chevre

CUTIE Killa B

CUTIE Killa B

$4.50

bacon + garlic + fresh basil

CUTIE Margherita

CUTIE Margherita

$4.50

fresh mozzarella + fresh basil + roma tomato (no standard mozzarella)

CUTIE New Mexican

CUTIE New Mexican

$4.50

pepperoni + green chile + red onion

CUTIE Norm

CUTIE Norm

$4.50

pepperoni + house made sausage + mushroom + black olive

CUTIE Sweet & Spicy

CUTIE Sweet & Spicy

$5.50

canadian bacon + salami + pineapple + jalapeno + roma tomato + honey drizzle

CUTIE Veggiefest

CUTIE Veggiefest

$5.50

spinach + mushroom + roma tomato+ black olive + red onion

CUTIE KALE-FORNIAN

CUTIE KALE-FORNIAN

$6.50Out of stock

A light summery pizza inspired by languorous days in the West Coast sun. LOCAL KALE + FRESH MUSHROOMS + MOZZARELLA + CHEVRE + LEMON VINNAIGRETTE

KIDS (6")

DIY Build your own pizza at home! Includes dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan
Kids Pizza Kit

Kids Pizza Kit

$3.00

DIY Build your own kids size pizza at home! Includes dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan

STANDARD (14")

DIY Build your own pizza at home! Includes dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan
STANDARD PIZZA KIT

STANDARD PIZZA KIT

$9.00

DIY Build your own pizza at home! Includes 13oz dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan

STANDARD GLUTEN FREE (12")

DIY Build your own gluten free pizza at home! Includes 1-12" gluten free dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan *Our GLUTEN FREE PIZZA CRUSTS are made from scratch in our kitchen using 100% organic gluten free flours. WE ARE NOT A CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FACILITY. We take the utmost care to prevent cross contamination but cannot guarantee 100% Gluten-Free Product. NOT VEGAN. NOT DAIRY FREE. CONTAINS EGGS.
STANDARD PIZZA KIT (Gluten Free)

STANDARD PIZZA KIT (Gluten Free)

$11.00

DIY Build your own gluten free pizza at home! Includes 1-12" gluten free dough + sauce + cheese + 1 topping + cornmeal for the pan *Our GLUTEN FREE PIZZA CRUSTS are made from scratch in our kitchen using 100% organic gluten free flours. WE ARE NOT A CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FACILITY. We take the utmost care to prevent cross contamination but cannot guarantee 100% Gluten-Free Product. NOT VEGAN. NOT DAIRY FREE. CONTAINS EGGS.

APPETIZER

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.50

the classic pizzeria snack. our pizza dough knotted, baked and topped with house made garlic butter and parmesan. served with marinara.

Pesto Cheese Rolls

$6.25

bite sized pinwheels made with our pizza dough, filled with basil pesto and mozzarella cheese. served with our house made ranch dipping sauce.

SOUP

Bowl Green Chile Chicken Soup

Bowl Green Chile Chicken Soup

$6.50

Housemade and ready to be heated up at home!

Bowl Tomato Coconut Soup

Bowl Tomato Coconut Soup

$6.50

Ready to be heated up at home! This soup is vegan!

SIDES

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Dill Vinaigrette

$0.50

SIDE Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

SIDE Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Green Chile

$1.00

SIDE Marinara 3oz

$0.50

SIDE Anchovy

$2.00

SIDE Pesto

$2.00

SIDE Jalapenos

$1.00

GRAB & GO ITEMS

Dough

$3.00

Fresh house-made dough. 13oz

GF Dough

$8.00

*Our GLUTEN FREE PIZZA CRUSTS are made from scratch in our kitchen using 100% organic gluten free flours. WE ARE NOT A CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE FACILITY. We take the utmost care to prevent cross contamination but cannot guarantee 100% Gluten-Free Product. NOT VEGAN. NOT DAIRY FREE. CONTAINS EGGS.

Ranch (pint)

$6.00

Dill Vinaigrette (pint)

$6.00

Marinara 8oz

$2.00

Mozzarella Cheese 8oz

$3.25

Side Salads

SIDE House Salad

SIDE House Salad

$3.95

spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds

SIDE Caesar Salad

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.95

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

SIDE Beet & Feta Salad

$3.95

Spring mix + beets _ feta cheese + pumpkin seeds + dill vinaigrette

Full Salads

FULL House Salad

FULL House Salad

$8.95

spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + garbanzo + sunflower seeds

FULL Caesar Salad

FULL Caesar Salad

$8.95

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

FULL Beet & Feta Salad

$8.95

Spring mix + beets _ feta cheese + pumpkin seeds + dill vinaigrette

FULL Greek Salad

$11.95

Spring mix + roma tomato + red onion + artichoke hearts + kalamata olives + feta cheese + salami. Served with greek vinaigrette and a flat bread.

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$8.75

1 slice + 1 topping + 1 side salad + 1 soda/ iced tea or bottled water

Drinks

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50+

IBC Root Beer

$2.50
Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

12 oz can

Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

12 oz can

Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50

12 oz can

Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

12 oz can

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.75

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.75Out of stock

Izze Blackberry

$2.50

Izze Clementine

$2.50

Izze Pomegranate

$2.50

Fanta Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
Capri Sun Cherry Juice Pouch

Capri Sun Cherry Juice Pouch

$1.00

Capri Sun 100% Berry Juice is a bright burst of ripe berries. Made with all natural fruit juice and no added sugar.

Boxed Apple Juice

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.50+

Black Tea

$2.50+

Red Tea

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

House Made deliciousness!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Super chocolate deliciousness! Size approx 4" x 3".

La Lecheria Ice Cream

Local. Organic. Delicious.
Vanilla Pint

Vanilla Pint

$8.00

Locally crafted ice cream made with high quality local ingredients

Chocolate Sea Salt Pint

Chocolate Sea Salt Pint

$8.00

Locally crafted ice cream made with high quality local ingredients

Mint Chip Pint

Mint Chip Pint

$8.00

Locally crafted ice cream made with high quality local ingredients

Coffee Pint

Coffee Pint

$8.00

Locally crafted ice cream made with high quality local ingredients

Pistacio

$8.00Out of stock

Mexican Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Red Chile Honey

$8.00Out of stock

Merch

T-Shirt- Black Logo

T-Shirt- Black Logo

$16.00

Black unisex t-shirt w red logo

T-Shirt- Grocery

T-Shirt- Grocery

$16.00

Cream color unisex t-shirt w red logo

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Black trucker style hat with red logo. One size (adjustable)

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$10.00

12oz white mug w. Back Road Logo

Hoodie

Hoodie

$30.00

Black zip up hoodie with gold logo on back

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We make a thin crust pizza with a Santa Fe twist : a perfect flour crust rolled in cornmeal for a unique flavor and texture , topped with high-quality delicious ingredients.  The majority of our food is handcrafted on site, from our signature pizza dough to our roasted meats to our sauces and dressings. We also offer a delicious gluten-free pizza crust made from scratch (we are NOT a certified gluten free facility). Come enjoy the pizza that Santa Fe locals have voted #1 Best Pizza year after year!

Website

Location

1807 2nd St #1, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery
Back Road Pizza image
Back Road Pizza image
Back Road Pizza image

