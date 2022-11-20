La Reina imageView gallery

La Reina El Rey Court

72 Reviews

$$

1862 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Order Again

La Reina Cocktails

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$12.00

No frills or fluff, forward and to the point. BLANCO TEQUILA, SPARKLING, LIME

King's Margarita

King's Margarita

$12.00

Sweet, bright and zingy with a medley of citrus, finished with a salted rim. CIMARRÓN BLANCO TEQUILA, DRY CURACAO, LIME

La Reina

La Reina

$15.00

Sweet and spicy with house made Agua de Jamaica, and finished with candied ginger. AGUA DE JAMAICA, CIMARRÓN REPOSADO TEQUILA, REY CAMPERO MEZCAL, LIME, GINGER SYRUP

La Última

La Última

$15.00

A slightly drier cocktail that marries a perfect blend of smokey, herbal and cherry notes. REY CAMPERO MEZCAL, LIME, MARACHINO LIQUEUR, GÉNÉPY

Negroni Rosa

Negroni Rosa

$14.00

Our take on a Mezcal Negroni, lightly bitter, balanced with a sweet rose vermouth. REY CAMPERO MEZCAL, LUSTAU ROSE, APEROL

Bonal & Bourbon

Bonal & Bourbon

$14.00

Our twist on a Manhattan. A well-balanced cocktail that leans more herbaceous and citrusy. FOUR ROSES BOURBON, BONAL, DRY CURACAO

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$14.00
Manhattan

Manhattan

$14.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$12.00
Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$12.00
Gin and Tonic

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Beer

Amber

Amber

$7.00

New Mexico- Extra Special Bitter (ESB)- 5.7% ABV. English malt character punctuated by clean bitterness; it has a fruity, slightly citrus and bread nose and delivers a thirst quenching dry finish.

Cherry Cider

$7.00

A dry hopped blood orange cider

Belgian White

$7.00
IPA

IPA

$7.00

New Mexico- American India Pale Ale (IPA)- 6.6% ABV. Pours a clear amber/copper color. Aromas of earthy, piney & citrusy hops are balanced by a biscuity malt backbone. A well-balanced taste of earthy hops, pine, grapefruit, pineapple, caramel & biscuity malts with a bitter finish.

Miller High Life

$5.00

Wisconsin- American-Style Lager- 4.6% ABV. Miller High Life Beer is an American Lager with 4.6% ABV. It's crisp, with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness, medium body, and a signature effervescence.

Miller Lite

$5.00

Wisconsin- Light Lager- 4.2% ABV. Miller Lite is the original light beer brewed for more taste with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at only 96 calories with 3.2g of carbs per 12 fl. oz. serving. More taste. Half the carbs of Bud Light.

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00
Kölsch

Kölsch

$7.00

Crispy, clean light-straw colored ale.

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

California

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$15.00

California

Field Blend

Field Blend

$14.00

Italy

Tempranillo

$13.00

White Wine

Roditis

Roditis

$12.00

France

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$14.00

California

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

California

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc

$13.00

Germany

Rioja Blanca

$12.00

Bubbles & More

Rosé

Rosé

$13.00

California

Sparkling Albarino

Sparkling Albarino

$14.00
Cava

Cava

$13.00

Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Snacks

Chili + Lime Pistachios

$5.00

Local New Mexico roasted (in shell) pistachios with red chili and lime

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Hummus and Pita Chips

$7.00
Restaurant info

Where Fast Lives Slow Down.

Website

Location

1862 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery
La Reina image

