Italian
Pizza

Andiamo!

954 Reviews

$$

322 Garfield Street

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Baby Greens
Caesar Salad
Sage Bakehouse Bread

For Two, At Home

Andiamo! Bolognese Kit for 2

Andiamo! Bolognese Kit for 2

$28.00

Complete meal that's easy to prepare in 10 minutes when you are ready to eat. Simmer bolognese sauce until it thickens, 5-10 minutes depending on the heat of your burner. Fold in spinach and par-cooked pasta, cook 2 minutes, garnish with parmesan, and serve.

Andiamo! Roasted Tomato Sauce (16oz.)

$8.00

A great way to enhance your home cooked meal. Selected Italian tomatoes, mire-a-poix, butter, thyme and garlic. Add basil and parmesan.

Dinner Specials

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Local heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella salad with basil and EVOO.

New York Strip Steak

$38.00

grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and grilled red onions

Grilled Scottish Salmon

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$27.00

French lentils, sauteed greens, changing seasonal vegetable and aioli.

Duck Bolognese

$26.00

shredded duck, spaghetti, cream, Parmesan Reggiano, and spinach.

Appetizers

Local flour and olive oil (add house marinated olives + 2.5)
Sage Bakehouse Bread

Sage Bakehouse Bread

$4.00

Stone-ground local wheat with Italian EVOO

Soup of the Night

$7.00

fresh, house made soup

Crispy Polenta

Crispy Polenta

$9.00

Local pueblo polenta, pan-seared, with rosemary gorgonzola sauce and bread crumbs

Flash-Fried Calamari

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Creamy anchovy oil dressing , fresh organic egg, Parmesan and croutons

Mixed Baby Greens

Mixed Baby Greens

$11.75

Local Camino de Paz School baby lettuces, walnuts, Pecorino Romano, radicchio, Belgian endive, and lemon olive oil dressing

Beets and Burrata

Beets and Burrata

$15.00

Shaved, marinated beets, arugula and marcona almonds

Prosciutto and Belgian Endive

Prosciutto and Belgian Endive

$16.00

Proscuitto di Parma and Italian mozzarella with truffle oil

Special Salad

$14.50

Please call to inquire. Usually made with local ingredients when in season.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Local heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella salad with basil and EVOO.

Pastas

Reduced heavy cream, parmesan reggiano and garlic
Penne with Colorado Lamb Sausage

Penne with Colorado Lamb Sausage

$21.00

Creamy tomato sauce, caramelized onions, spinach and roasted red bell peppers

Penne

$16.00

Creamy tomato sauce, caramelized onions, spinach and roasted red bell peppers

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.00

Veal, local pork and local beef ragù, cream, spinach and Parmesan

Rigatoni with Pancetta

Rigatoni with Pancetta

$17.00

Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio w/Shrimp

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio w/Shrimp

$24.00

Olive oil, garlic, arugula, chili flakes

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Vegan

$16.00

Olive oil, garlic, arugula, chili flakes

Fettuccini with Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms

Fettuccini with Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms

$23.00

Spinach, tomato, pan fried artichokes, truffle oil and Parmesan

Vegan Fettuccine w/Mushrooms

$20.50

Spinach, tomato, fried artichokes and truffle oil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Veal, pork and beef meatballs, roasted tomato sauce and fresh basil

Penne Arrabiata

$16.00

Garlic, tomato sauce, chili flakes, basil and parmesan (add chicken +3.5, add shrimp +8)

Puttanesca

$17.00

Linguine, capers, olives, anchovies and tomato

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Reduced heavy cream, Parmesan Reggiano, butter and fresh black pepper

Entrees

Risotto fritter with a ragu of local oyster mushroom, leek, grilled radicchio and spinach. Drizzled with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Mary’s chicken, melted fontina, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti

Crispy Duck Leg

Crispy Duck Leg

$24.00

Confit of duck with sautéed spinach, grilled polenta and dried mission figs (extra leg +10)

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Grilled Trout

Grilled Trout

$27.00

Seasonal vegetables, roasted fingerling potatoes and lemon parsley butter

Desserts

Almond biscotti

Callebaut Chocolate Pots de Creme

$8.50

Rich chocolate custard

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.50

Ladyfingers with espresso, mascarpone, rum and toasted hazelnuts

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$7.50

Puff pastry with vanilla ice cream and Callebaut chocolate sauce

Andiamo! Pannacotta

Andiamo! Pannacotta

$7.50

Creamy yogurt-based Italian custard with fresh figs

Profiterole (1)

$3.00

Ice Cream & Choc Sauce

$7.00

SIDE Ice Cream

$4.00

SIDE Choc Sauce

$2.75

Gelato

$7.50

Sides

SIDE Anchovies

$2.00

SIDE Beets

$6.00

SIDE Bolognese

$10.50

SIDE Chicken

$5.50

SIDE Choc Sauce

$2.75

SIDE Gorgonzola Sauce

$2.75

SIDE Ice Cream

$4.00

SIDE Mashed

$4.50

Side Meatballs (2)

$3.25

SIDE Meatballs (4)

$6.50

SIDE Mixed Veggies

$6.75

SIDE Olives

$2.75

SIDE Parm Chicken

$7.25

SIDE Pasta

$8.50

SIDE Polenta

$6.50

SIDE Roasted Potatoes

$4.50Out of stock

ADD Salmon for Salad or Pasta

$12.00

Grilled medium

SIDE Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

SIDE Shrimp

$9.00

SUB Spinach for Pasta or Potatoes

$3.50

SIDE Tomato Sauce

$3.00

SIDE Trout for Salad or Pasta

$10.00

SUB Veggies for Pasta or Potatoes

$4.00

SUB Caesar Dressing

SUB Fettuccine

SUB Penne

SUB Spaghetti

SUB Vinaigrette

SIDE Aiolo

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.50

Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

Panna 500ml

$3.50

Limonata

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! We prepare the finest, local and seasonal ingredients a la minute with the utmost care and respect. Our menu is inspired by Italian cuisine, but as food is born of the region, we try to stay true to our relationships with local growers. For that reason, we’ve continuously nurtured a strong connection between the Santa Fe Farmers Market and our kitchen — melding indigenous foods whenever possible, with key Italian imports. We crave these earthy, effortless flavors long after the meal has ended. Eating sustains more than the body. Dining at Andiamo inspires conversation and evokes memories. That’s why we see Andiamo as a collective experience for people who love food. Our staff is genuinely happy to work with our customers. At the end of the day, we want our guests to feel better for having eaten here.

Website

Location

322 Garfield Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

