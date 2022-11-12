Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

El Nido Historic Tesuque, New Mexico

1,592 Reviews

$$$

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A

Santa Fe, NM 87506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Pizza
Chicory Caesar
The El Nido

For the Table

Chickpeas

$9.00

Bread Basket

$9.00

Show Ticket

$25.00Out of stock

In the Beginning

Bean Salad

$16.00+

Burrata

$19.00

Ceviche

$22.00

Chicory Caesar

$14.00+

Corn Soup

$11.00

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Porcini

$21.00Out of stock

Scampi Piccante

$20.00

Stuffed Artichokes

$18.00

Brussel sprout salad

$14.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Pizza & Pasta

Bene Pizza

$23.00

The El Nido

$26.00

Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Linguini & Clams

$28.00

Fettuccini

$26.00

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

House Specials

Bison Short Rib

$42.00

Black Cod

$42.00

Filet & Empanada

$47.00

Lamb

$56.00

NY Strip

$49.00

Poblano Relleno

$31.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$32.00

Salmon

$39.00

Wagyu Burger

$26.00

Whole Trout

$32.00

Dessert

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$13.00

Flan

$13.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Lemon Tart

$13.00

Sorbet Trio

$13.00

Tres Leches

$13.00

Poached pear

$13.00

Sides

Crostini Charge

$3.00

Empanadas

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Gratin

$7.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Pizza

$12.00

Kid Pasta

$12.00

First Course

Brussel Sprout Salad

$75.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$75.00

Second Course

Rack of Lamb

Branzino

Dessert

Baklava

Poached Pear

Show Ticket

ticket

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best-of-season vegetables, wood-fired meats, and homemade pastas are the basis of our food, and is our reasoned approach to what is succulent and modern.

Location

1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87506

Directions

Gallery
El Nido image
El Nido image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cottonwood on the Greens - Los Alamos Golf Course
orange star3.7 • 108
4244 Diamond Drive Los Alamos, NM 87544
View restaurantnext
Bottega del Vino
orange starNo Reviews
505 Cerrillos Road, Suite B101 Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Midtown Bistro
orange star4.6 • 954
901 W San Mateo, Suite A Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pasqual's
orange star4.4 • 5,356
121 Don Gaspar Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Midtown Bistro
orange star4.6 • 954
901 W San Mateo, Suite A Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston