Steakhouses
American
Seafood
El Nido Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
1,592 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best-of-season vegetables, wood-fired meats, and homemade pastas are the basis of our food, and is our reasoned approach to what is succulent and modern.
Location
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87506
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
More near Santa Fe