Plaza Cafe Downtown 54 Lincoln Ave.
54 Lincoln Avenue
Santa Fe, NM 87501
D APPETIZERS
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
SALSA & CHIPS
CHILE CON QUESO
melted white cheddar
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
large flour tortilla, chicken cheese, sour cream, chipotle salsa
NACHOS
tortilla chips, ground beef, beans, chile con queso, chipotle salsa, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato
APPETIZER TRIO
chile con queso, guacamole, salsa norteña, tortilla chips
GUACAMOLE COMBO
guacamole, salsa norteña, corn chips
CUP POSOLE
D SALADS
GREEK SALAD
greens, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, caper-berries, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette
MIXED GREENS
SIDE SALAD
NEW MEXICO CHOPPED
greens, avocado, tomato, roasted corn salsa, green chile, apple, cilantro, garbanzos, pepitas, corn tortilla, cumin vinaigrette
D SANDWICHES
D BURGERS
BUILD YOUR OWN
nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, fries or cole slaw
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
the burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like meat -made entirely from plants, 6 oz, fries or cole slaw
HATCH GREEN CHILE CHEESE
nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, cheddar cheese, hatch green chile, fries or cole slaw
TORTILLA
nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, flour tortilla, chile, cheese, fries or cole slaw
D NEW MEXICAN
FRITO PIE (UPSIDE DOWN)
nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile, cheese, onions
BOWL OF CHILE
chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, cheese, sour cream, sopaipilla
STUFFED SOPAIPILLA
nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, chile, cheese, beans, rice
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/CHILE
home-style, in house breaded, nm beef steak, chile, cheese, beans, rice, sopaipilla
POSOLE
pork and hominy stew, chile, sopaipilla, garnishes
NORTEñO TACOS
hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice
IMPOSSIBLE TACOS
hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS
flat blue corn enchiladas, cheese, chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, rice, sopaipilla
BC CHEESE ENCHILADA
BURRITO
nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile cheese, beans, rice
STEAK & ENCHILADAS
8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, cheese enchilada, chile, beans, rice, sopaipilla
D SPECIALTIES
CRISPY AVOCADO TACOS
quinoa, sesame seed, poppy seed coated avocado, soft corn tortilla, lettuce, corn salsa, pickled onions, beans, rice, norteño salsa
SPICY FISH & CHIPS
beer battered alaskan cod filet, jalapeño tartar sauce, red chile oil
FISH TACOS
fried alaskan cod fish, soft corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, cabbage, tomatoes onions cilantro, avocado
RIB EYE STEAK
8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, green chile garlic butter, mashed potatoes, gravy, calabacitas
PUMPKIN POSOLE
D BREAKFAST
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein
TRADITIONAL W/O
2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein
POSOLE
traditional pork & hominy stew, chile, flour tortilla, garnishes
BREAKFAST STEAK & EGGS
8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, 2 eggs, hash browns
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
2 eggs on a corn tortillla w/chile & cheese, beans, hash browns, tortilla
BREAKFAST BURRITO
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, chile, choice or protein, beans, hashbrowns
BREAKFAST BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS
2 eggs, blue corn tortillas, chile, cheese, beans, hashbrowns, flour tortilla
BREAKFAST CHICKEN FRIED W/CHILE
breaded new mexico beef steak, chie, cheese, 2 eggs, hash browns, beans, flour tortilla
SIDE OF BACON
thick cut, sugar cured
SIDE HAM
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE
tastes like sausage, made from plants
HAND HELD BURRITO
KIDS BREAKFAST
KIDS LUNCH & DINNER
KIDS DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
COKE
DIET COKE
LEMONADE
TROPIC ISLE ICED TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
PRICKLY PALMER
PRICKLY PEAR LEMONADE
MEXICAN COKE
OJ FRESH SQUEEZED
cold pressed
CRANBERRY JUICE
APPLE JUICE
TOMATO JUICE
MILK
TOPO CHICO
SPRITE
FIJI
PANNA
WATER
WATER NO ICE
DR PEPPER
FANTA
ROOT BEER
SODA WATER
COFFEE AND TEA
MEXICAN MOCHA
illy café, ibarra mexican hot chocolate
CAFÉ LATTE
illy café
CHAI LATTE
tazo tea
CAPPUCCINO
illy café
COFFEE
allegro coffe
HOT TEA
allegro fine teas
ESPRESSO
illy café
MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE
ibarra mexican hot chocolate
DBL ESPESSO
DBL CAPPUCCINO
EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT
DECAF COFFEE
Decaf Espresso
SIDES
SIDE CHILE
SIDE OF BACON
thick cut, sugar cured
SIDE CRISPY BACON
SIDE HAM
SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE
tastes like sausage, made from plants
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE TOAST
SIDE GUACAMOLE REGULAR
1 EGG ON TOP
2 egg on top
SIDE GUAC TRIO
SIDE GUAC 2oz
SIDE FRIES
SIDE CALABACITAS
SIDE BEANS
SIDE RICE
SIDE HASHBROWNS
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE GRAVY
MAPLE SYRUP
SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE JALAPEñO
SIDE SOUR CRÈME
SIDE OF MASHED
SIDE OLIVES
SIDE SALAD SAND
SIDE PITA BREAD
SIDE CHOPPED GREEEN CHILE
SIDE OF SALSA
SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN
SIDE COLE SLAW
SIDE TOMATO
SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA
SIDE FETA
ORDER OF SOPAIPILLAS
EXTRA SOPAIPILLA
SIDE ICE CREAM
EGG WHITES
RANCH
CORN TORTILLAS
CUP OF POSOLE
CUP OF CHILE
Sd TRIO CON QUESO
Chile Cheese Fries
SALSA 2oz
SIDE OF GRD BEEF
RETAIL
GRANOLA
TEA
WHOLE COFFEE BEAN
GREEN CHILE CHEDDAR LOAF
T-SHIRT RED TEAM
Chile shirts red, green,x-mas
T-SHIRT GREEN TEAM
Chile shirts red, green,x-mas
T-SHIRT 75TH ANNIVERSARY
Chile shirts red, green,x-mas
BOTTLED CHILE GREEN HPP
BOTTLED CHILE RED HPP
BOTTLED SALSA NORTE HPP
BOTTLED SALSA CHIPOTLE HPP
APRON FOR EMPLOYEE
BOW-TIE FOR EMPLOYEE
Employee Tee
CATERING
CHIP COMBO
COOKIE FAVORITES SERVES 20
COOKIE FAVORITES SERVES 36
FRESH FRUIT AND DIP SERVES 10
FRESH FRUIT AND DIP SERVES 20
GALLON CHILE
GREEK CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD SERVES 10
GREEK CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD SERVES 20
HALF TRAY CHICKEN OR BEEF ENCHILADAS
MEXICAN RICE GALLON
MEXICAN RICE QUART
MINI PINWHEELS SERVES 10
MINI PINWHEELS SERVES 20
MIXED GREENS/VEGETABLE SALAD SERVES 10
MIXED GREENS/VEGETABLE SALAD SERVES 20
NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED SERVES 10
NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED SERVES 20
NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED W CHICKEN SERVES 10
NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED W CHICKEN SERVES 20
PASTRY TRIO SERVES 10
PASTRY TRIO SERVES 20
PINT CHILE
PINT COLE SLAW
PINTO BEANS GALLON
PINTO BEANS QUART
PINWHEELS W GRILLED CHICKEN SERVES 10
PINWHEELS W GRILLED CHICKEN SERVES 20
QUART CHILE
SALSA QUART
TWO-BITE SWEETS SERVES 10
TWO-BITE SWEETS SERVES 20
WHOLE TRAY CHICKEN OR BEEF ENCHILADAS
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS SERVES 10
CHILE CON QUESO SERVES 10
SOPAIPILLAS SERVES 10
POSOLE 1 QUART
EMP BREAKFAST
GREEK SALAD
greens, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, caper-berries, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette
MIXED GREENS
SIDE SALAD
NEW MEXICO CHOPPED
greens, avocado, tomato, roasted corn salsa, green chile, apple, cilantro, garbanzos, pepitas, corn tortilla, cumin vinaigrette
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
54 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501