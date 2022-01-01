Plaza Cafe Downtown 54 Lincoln Ave.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

D APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$14.25

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.95

CHILE CON QUESO

$12.75

melted white cheddar

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.75

large flour tortilla, chicken cheese, sour cream, chipotle salsa

NACHOS

$15.95

tortilla chips, ground beef, beans, chile con queso, chipotle salsa, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato

APPETIZER TRIO

$15.95

chile con queso, guacamole, salsa norteña, tortilla chips

GUACAMOLE COMBO

$15.95

guacamole, salsa norteña, corn chips

CUP POSOLE

$6.75

D SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$16.25

greens, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, caper-berries, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS

$9.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.25

NEW MEXICO CHOPPED

$15.95

greens, avocado, tomato, roasted corn salsa, green chile, apple, cilantro, garbanzos, pepitas, corn tortilla, cumin vinaigrette

D SANDWICHES

PLAZA CLUB

$17.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

BLT&A

$16.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

D BURGERS

BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, fries or cole slaw

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.95

the burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like meat -made entirely from plants, 6 oz, fries or cole slaw

HATCH GREEN CHILE CHEESE

$17.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, cheddar cheese, hatch green chile, fries or cole slaw

TORTILLA

$17.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, flour tortilla, chile, cheese, fries or cole slaw

D NEW MEXICAN

FRITO PIE (UPSIDE DOWN)

$13.75

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile, cheese, onions

BOWL OF CHILE

$13.75

chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, cheese, sour cream, sopaipilla

STUFFED SOPAIPILLA

$17.95

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, chile, cheese, beans, rice

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/CHILE

$23.00

home-style, in house breaded, nm beef steak, chile, cheese, beans, rice, sopaipilla

POSOLE

$13.95

pork and hominy stew, chile, sopaipilla, garnishes

NORTEñO TACOS

$18.50

hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice

IMPOSSIBLE TACOS

$18.50

hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$18.50

flat blue corn enchiladas, cheese, chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, rice, sopaipilla

BC CHEESE ENCHILADA

$15.50

BURRITO

$18.25

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile cheese, beans, rice

STEAK & ENCHILADAS

$28.95

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, cheese enchilada, chile, beans, rice, sopaipilla

D SPECIALTIES

CRISPY AVOCADO TACOS

$18.95

quinoa, sesame seed, poppy seed coated avocado, soft corn tortilla, lettuce, corn salsa, pickled onions, beans, rice, norteño salsa

SPICY FISH & CHIPS

$19.95

beer battered alaskan cod filet, jalapeño tartar sauce, red chile oil

FISH TACOS

$18.95

fried alaskan cod fish, soft corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, cabbage, tomatoes onions cilantro, avocado

RIB EYE STEAK

$28.95

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, green chile garlic butter, mashed potatoes, gravy, calabacitas

PUMPKIN POSOLE

$15.95

D BREAKFAST

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$14.95

2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein

TRADITIONAL W/O

$12.95

2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein

POSOLE

$13.75

traditional pork & hominy stew, chile, flour tortilla, garnishes

BREAKFAST STEAK & EGGS

$28.95

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, 2 eggs, hash browns

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.25

2 eggs on a corn tortillla w/chile & cheese, beans, hash browns, tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.25

2 scrambled eggs, cheese, chile, choice or protein, beans, hashbrowns

BREAKFAST BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$15.25

2 eggs, blue corn tortillas, chile, cheese, beans, hashbrowns, flour tortilla

BREAKFAST CHICKEN FRIED W/CHILE

$23.00

breaded new mexico beef steak, chie, cheese, 2 eggs, hash browns, beans, flour tortilla

SIDE OF BACON

$4.25

thick cut, sugar cured

SIDE HAM

$3.95

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE

$5.50

tastes like sausage, made from plants

HAND HELD BURRITO

$8.95

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS ONE EGG

$6.99

w/ ham, bacon, sausage, one piece of toast

KIDS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.99

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS PANCAKE

$6.99

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS LUNCH & DINNER

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

w fries

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.50

KIDS SOFT TACO

$7.50

chicken or beef

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$7.50

w/ beans and rice

KIDS BEAN BURRITO

$7.50

w/ rice

KIDS IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$1.50

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.25

KIDS CRANBERRY

$2.25

KIDS MILK

$2.25

KIDS CHOCO MILK

$2.25

KIDS FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$4.75

ALA CARTE

BEEF PATTY

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

GRILLED CHICKEN

RIB EYE STEAK

ENCHILADA

TACO

FISH TACO

AVOCADO TACO

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$5.95

TROPIC ISLE ICED TEA

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.95

PRICKLY PALMER

$5.95

PRICKLY PEAR LEMONADE

$6.25

MEXICAN COKE

$4.75

OJ FRESH SQUEEZED

$6.95

cold pressed

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

TOMATO JUICE

$3.75

MILK

$3.25

TOPO CHICO

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.25

FIJI

$3.95

PANNA

$3.95

WATER

WATER NO ICE

DR PEPPER

$3.25

FANTA

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

SODA WATER

$0.95

COFFEE AND TEA

MEXICAN MOCHA

$5.95

illy café, ibarra mexican hot chocolate

CAFÉ LATTE

$5.50

illy café

CHAI LATTE

$5.50

tazo tea

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

illy café

COFFEE

$2.95

allegro coffe

HOT TEA

$4.95

allegro fine teas

ESPRESSO

$3.95

illy café

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

ibarra mexican hot chocolate

DBL ESPESSO

$5.95

DBL CAPPUCCINO

$5.95

EXTRA ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.95

Decaf Espresso

$3.95

ALA CARTE

A LA CART BEEF PATTY

$6.25

A LA CART IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$8.75

A LA CART GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.25

A LA CART RIB EYE STEAK

$16.65

A LA CART ENCHILADA

$5.25

A LA CART TACO

$5.25

A LA CART FISH TACO

$6.75

A LA CART AVOCADO TACO

$7.75

A LA CART FRIED FISH

$6.25

SIDES

SIDE CHILE

$1.25

SIDE OF BACON

$4.25

thick cut, sugar cured

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$4.25

SIDE HAM

$3.95

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE

$5.50

tastes like sausage, made from plants

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE TOAST

$2.25

SIDE GUACAMOLE REGULAR

$10.95

1 EGG ON TOP

$1.75

2 egg on top

$3.25

SIDE GUAC TRIO

$4.95

SIDE GUAC 2oz

$2.50

SIDE FRIES

$5.95

SIDE CALABACITAS

$4.25

SIDE BEANS

$1.50

SIDE RICE

$1.50

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$3.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.50

SIDE FRUIT

$4.75

SIDE GRAVY

$0.95

MAPLE SYRUP

$2.25

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE JALAPEñO

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CRÈME

$0.75

SIDE OF MASHED

$2.75

SIDE OLIVES

$0.95

SIDE SALAD SAND

$5.95

SIDE PITA BREAD

$2.25

SIDE CHOPPED GREEEN CHILE

$0.50

SIDE OF SALSA

$2.75

SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN

$3.25

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.50

SIDE TOMATO

$1.50

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.75

SIDE FETA

$2.25

ORDER OF SOPAIPILLAS

$5.95

EXTRA SOPAIPILLA

$2.25

SIDE ICE CREAM

$2.25

EGG WHITES

RANCH

$0.75

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.00

CUP OF POSOLE

$6.25

CUP OF CHILE

$6.95

Sd TRIO CON QUESO

$4.95

Chile Cheese Fries

$5.95

SALSA 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF GRD BEEF

$3.25

DESSERT

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

$8.50

QUATRO LECHES CUPCAKE

$4.25

BISCOCHITOS

$8.25

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$8.50

KEY LIME PIE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$8.50

FLAN

$8.25

CARROT CAKE

$8.50

RED VELVET

$8.25

BROWNIE

$5.25

ALA MODE

$3.25

DISH ICE CREAM

$5.25

CINNAMON ROLL

$6.95

RETAIL

GRANOLA

$9.95

TEA

$20.00

WHOLE COFFEE BEAN

$15.99

GREEN CHILE CHEDDAR LOAF

$9.95

T-SHIRT RED TEAM

$18.95

Chile shirts red, green,x-mas

T-SHIRT GREEN TEAM

$18.95

Chile shirts red, green,x-mas

T-SHIRT 75TH ANNIVERSARY

$18.95

Chile shirts red, green,x-mas

BOTTLED CHILE GREEN HPP

$9.95

BOTTLED CHILE RED HPP

$9.95

BOTTLED SALSA NORTE HPP

$9.95

BOTTLED SALSA CHIPOTLE HPP

$9.95

APRON FOR EMPLOYEE

$5.00

BOW-TIE FOR EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Employee Tee

$9.00

WHOLE PIES & CAKES

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$40.00

WHOLE RED VELVET

$40.00

WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$40.00

WHOLE APPLE CARMEL PIE

$35.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$40.00

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CREME PIE

$35.00

WHOLE TRES LECHES

$47.00

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE PIE

$45.00

CATERING

CHIP COMBO

$80.00

COOKIE FAVORITES SERVES 20

$45.00

COOKIE FAVORITES SERVES 36

$75.00

FRESH FRUIT AND DIP SERVES 10

$70.00

FRESH FRUIT AND DIP SERVES 20

$115.00

GALLON CHILE

$37.00

GREEK CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD SERVES 10

$90.00

GREEK CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SALAD SERVES 20

$155.00

HALF TRAY CHICKEN OR BEEF ENCHILADAS

$55.00

MEXICAN RICE GALLON

$32.00

MEXICAN RICE QUART

$8.95

MINI PINWHEELS SERVES 10

$70.00

MINI PINWHEELS SERVES 20

$120.00

MIXED GREENS/VEGETABLE SALAD SERVES 10

$50.00

MIXED GREENS/VEGETABLE SALAD SERVES 20

$85.00

NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED SERVES 10

$70.00

NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED SERVES 20

$115.00

NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED W CHICKEN SERVES 10

$95.00

NEW MEXICAN CHOPPED W CHICKEN SERVES 20

$160.00

PASTRY TRIO SERVES 10

$45.00

PASTRY TRIO SERVES 20

$75.00

PINT CHILE

$4.95

PINT COLE SLAW

$2.25

PINTO BEANS GALLON

$30.00

PINTO BEANS QUART

$9.95

PINWHEELS W GRILLED CHICKEN SERVES 10

$90.00

PINWHEELS W GRILLED CHICKEN SERVES 20

$145.00

QUART CHILE

$9.95

SALSA QUART

$13.95

TWO-BITE SWEETS SERVES 10

$50.00

TWO-BITE SWEETS SERVES 20

$85.00

WHOLE TRAY CHICKEN OR BEEF ENCHILADAS

$110.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS SERVES 10

$35.00

CHILE CON QUESO SERVES 10

$25.00

SOPAIPILLAS SERVES 10

$30.00

POSOLE 1 QUART

$16.00

EMP BREAKFAST

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$14.95

2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein

TRADITIONAL W/O

$12.95

2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein

BLUE CORN PANCAKE

$12.95+

w/orange butter & cinammon syrup

BUTTERMILK CAKES

$7.95+

made from scratch everyday

FRENCH TOAST

$11.95+

thick cut, crunchy coated, w/maple frosting

PLAZA BREAKFAST

$15.50

hotcakes, 2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of protein

POSOLE

$13.75

traditional pork & hominy stew, chile, flour tortilla, garnishes

YOGURT BOWL

$12.95

layers of honey infused greek yogurt, house made pecan granola, fresh fruit

ΗARVEST OATS

$13.95

mccann's honey flavored, steel cut irish oats, fresh fruit, pecan granola, greek yogurt

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.25

2 eggs on a corn tortillla w/chile & cheese, beans, hash browns, tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.25

2 scrambled eggs, cheese, chile, choice or protein, beans, hashbrowns

BREAKFAST BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$15.25

2 eggs, blue corn tortillas, chile, cheese, beans, hashbrowns, flour tortilla

SIDE OF BACON

$4.25

thick cut, sugar cured

SIDE HAM

$3.95

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE

$5.50

tastes like sausage, made from plants

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$4.25

HAND HELD BURRITO

$8.95

EMP APPETIZERS

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.95

CHILE CON QUESO

$12.75

melted white cheddar

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.75

large flour tortilla, chicken cheese, sour cream, chipotle salsa

NACHOS

$15.95

tortilla chips, ground beef, beans, chile con queso, chipotle salsa, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato

CHILE CHEESE FRIES

$7.95

EMP SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$16.25

greens, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, caper-berries, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS

$9.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.25

NEW MEXICO CHOPPED

$15.95

greens, avocado, tomato, roasted corn salsa, green chile, apple, cilantro, garbanzos, pepitas, corn tortilla, cumin vinaigrette

EMP SANDWICHES

PLAZA CLUB

$17.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

BLT&A

$16.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

EMP NEW MEXICAN

FRITO PIE (UPSIDE DOWN)

$13.75

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile, cheese, onions

BOWL OF CHILE

$13.75

chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, cheese, sour cream, sopaipilla

STUFFED SOPAIPILLA

$17.95

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, chile, cheese, beans, rice

POSOLE

$13.95

pork and hominy stew, chile, sopaipilla, garnishes

NORTEñO TACOS

$18.50

hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$18.50

flat blue corn enchiladas, cheese, chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, rice, sopaipilla

BC CHEESE ENCHILADA

$16.50

BURRITO

$18.25

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile cheese, beans, rice

SPECIALS

PUMPKIN POSOLE

$15.95

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$16.95

CARNE ASADA STEAK

$31.95

AÇAI BOWL

$14.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

54 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

