Palace Prime 142 W Palace Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Palace Prime is a Santa Fe tradition reborn as a new American restaurant. Serving prime steaks, seasonal seafood, and handmade pasta paired with seasonally curated cocktails and premium wines. We invite you to enjoy our offerings in a modern, elegant setting with a nod to the past.
Location
142 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Santa Fe
No Reviews
321 W San francisco ST Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Apothecary Restaurant - 133 West San Francisco St.
No Reviews
133 West San Francisco Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Santa Fe - Drury Plaza #162
No Reviews
828 Paseo De Peralta Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe