Kitchen+Bar - Santa Fe Drury Plaza #162

828 Paseo De Peralta

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Bavarian Pretzels

Appetizers SFE

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Brisket Queso

$11.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Guacamole

$9.00

Salsa Trio

$7.00

Wings

$10.00

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Brisket Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Veggie

$13.00

Entrees SFE

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Classic Burger

$14.00

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Frito Pie

$10.00

Green Chile Queso Burger

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Quesadilla

Taco Plate

$14.00

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.00

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails SFE

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Expedition Martini

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Grapefruit, Grapefruit Bitters

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

The Coyote

$13.00

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Pecan Old Fashioned

$12.00

1800 Reposado, Cointreau, House-made Jalapeno Agave, Fresh Lime

Blue Hawaiian Island

$13.00

Spiced Appeel

$12.00

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Santa Fe Social Hour

$6.00

Santa Fe 7K IPA

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Modelo Esp

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Squeezer Hazy Radler

$6.00

Santa Fe Pale Ale

$6.00

Happy Camper IPA

$7.00

Freestyle Pilsner

$7.00

Santa Fe Irish Red

$6.00

Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Straight Up Cider

$7.00

Liquor

Expedition

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

La Luna Mezcal CMS

$11.00

La Luna Mezcal Espadincillo

$15.00

La Luna Mezcal Chino Silvestre

$18.00

Siete Leguas

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Crown

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Silver Coyote

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Wheeler's Gin

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine SFE

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare

$11.00+

Cannonball Merlot

$11.00+

Chime Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Francois Montand Brut

$10.00+

Girasole Chardonnay

$12.00+

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$11.00+

Tangent Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Tortise Creek Cabernet

$12.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located on the first floor.

828 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501

